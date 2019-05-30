Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones: ‘When I’m gone, he’s gone’

I don’t know if I will ever be able to quit Harrison Ford. I fell in love with him right after my crush on Shaun Cassidy began to wane and I’ve never looked back. And since I come from a long line of curmudgeons, this grumpy grandpa thing he has going on just endears me more. He’s currently promoting his latest film, which is – and I still can’t believe I’m saying this – The Secret Life of Pets 2. He’s plays Rooster, a no nonsense farm dog who hands out life lessons and tough love. I get that a voice gig is a good one for an actor who works only to buy himself another plane or two, but Harrison’s choices still surprise me. Remember when he was in Jimmy Kimmel’s I’m F—king Ben Affleck video? Who saw that coming?
But, the good news, of course, is that Harrison is out there doing promotion. And true to his nature, he’s doing his whole cranky-in-jest persona. When Craig Melvin interviewed him on Today, he not only found out why Harrison is doing his very first animated film at the age of 76 (nobody’s ever asked) but also who he saw as the appropriate successor to his iconic character Indiana Jones once Harrison vacates that role. According to Harrison, no one, he’s it, something he reinforces when he can’t even remember which Chris is supposed to wear the fedora.
Some highlights:
Listening to Rooster, Rooster sounds a lot like Harrison Ford
It’s typecasting. When I first came in to the recording studio, I said, “you gave me a lot of money, thank you very much. Do you want me to do something? Do you want me to do a dog voice?” And they said no. I said, “well, how – what do I do?” and they said, “be yourself.” It’s type casting.
What made you decide to do this one?
They asked me. Nobody ever asked me before.
So many iconic roles. So many films. My personal favorite – Air Force One and that line, “Get off my plane.” It got me to thinking, of all the roles you’ve had, all the one-liners you’ve uttered, what’s your favorite one liner from a Harrison Ford film?
“I’m sorry Mr. President, I don’t dance.” That’s Clear and Present Danger.
Indiana Jones. When you’re done with that role, who would you like to see as Indiana Jones?
Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones. Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy. This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine. I’m sorry man.
Of course, Harrison meant Chris Pratt, who is rumored to take over the role, but you just know Chris Pine was on the phone to his agent, shouting into the receiver, “He said it was me! No take-backs!” As for actually relinquishing the role, I can’t imagine he cares that much. He was gracious to Alden Ehrenreich when he took over Han Solo so I’m sure he’ll extend the same courtesy to the new Indiana Jones, whichever Chris it ends up being. One thing I’ve always admired about Harrison is he’s practical in his approach to movie-making. He knows it’s always about money and knows that eventually, his films will be remade or continued without him. He probably also knows that every other person who takes on his roles will be compared (unfavorably) to him and that makes it easier for him to let them go.
But Harrison isn’t just a gruff fusspot. When he appeared on The Tonight Show last week, Jimmy Fallon asked him about losing Peter Mayhew, the man who played Chewbacca. Harrison had already issued a truly lovely statement after his death. When he spoke to Jimmy about it, he suspended his crusty façade and, understandably emotionally, said some really beautiful things about Mayhew:
I honestly cant see anyone replacing Harrison Ford as Indy. Replacing him as han solo only worked because they were doing an origin story, and considering how young Indy was in the Raiders, I’m not sure we need to see an origin story (or something similar.) Besides, the only young Indy in my opinion is River Phoenix.
I love the Star Wars trilogy as I have said on here numerous times (well I love the Star wars saga in general but the original trilogy is my favorite), but I think Harrison’s acting was a bit weak in those movies. He hit his stride in the Indiana Jones movies. It’s not that I don’t think anyone else could play Indy, its that I don’t want to see it. I would rather stay home and rewatch Last Crusade than go to the movies and see an Indiana Jones movie without Harrison Ford. Maybe I’m the outlier though.
River was good but Sean Patrick Flanery was also really good as a young Indy in the Indiana Jones Chronicles TV show. I loved that show.
I wasn’t a fan of that show! Maybe I should try rewatching a few episodes and see if I like it more now. That’s why I said River is the only young Indy in my opinion
I stan him so hard, my forever crush. I was in the audience when he was on Graham Norton with Bendy Cumberbatch and my friend and I seemed to be the only one stanning for Harrison – everyone else was fan girling Bendy and TBF it was at the height of the Sherlock craziness.
Also Chris Pine would be perfect for Jones – I actually preferred his Kirk to Shatners. I don’t mind Chris Pratt, he was ok in the Jurassic Park movies and I can see from them why he is in the running to take over the role. Either way I agree Indiana Jones will pass on with him, they’ve introduced his son so I hope that they carry on with that and recast the role.
I would be okay if that made Chris Pine Indy’s son and just fast forwarded a few years. Shia LeBouf was awful.
Gruff Fusspot! Yes! That is exactly what he is! Hahahha thanks for such a good laugh.
I have always had the biggest crush on him, too. Han Solo, Indiana Jones: my two earliest crushes. He’s authentic and I appreciate that.
If it has to happen Chris Pine would be a way better choice than Chris Pratt. Like….WAAAAAAAAAAY better.
I’d be fine if Indiana is done. Absolutely fine. When Spielberg couldn’t direct James Bond he and George Lucas created Indiana Jones (major upgrade in my opinion). Where is our next great original story? The next great original idea? The reboots are killing creativity.
I shudder to think what Spielberg would have done with Bond, just as I am also glad he was kept far away from the Harry Potter franchise (allegedly he really wanted to direct but Rowling said no and am glad she stuck to her guns as the rumours where he wanted Americanise it i.e. set it in an American high school).
Yes he wanted it to be an “international school” in NYC with Haley Joel Osment as Harry Potter. I think it was after that meeting Rowling insisted on an all British cast.
@mia4S yes that is my constant question now. Where is our next great story? I don’t even mind if its based on a book. but I’m ready for a new story, a new epic, new characters, something.
Well hes not wrong.
I love this man! He will forever be my crush – and I love him even today…he is the best.
Love what he said about no one else being Indiana Jones – damn straight! LOL
He’s the perfect man, and he makes his characters his own.
I don’t really want to see anyone else as Indiana Jones, Han Solo, etc.
Still gorgeous, gruff, and grouchy. Sigh…
Gotta love HF.
I love him.
He’s right, when he is done, the character should be too. It belongs to him, and we have three great movies to rewatch forever. Yes three, not four.
If someone wants to make Chris Pratt (yuck) an adventuresome archaeologist, they can come up with a new character and idea.
I love him so much. And Chris Pine would be fab as Indy’s son or mentee/student or an Indy super fan carrying on his work. Pratt is getting one note to me and I can’t tell the difference between Star Lord from GOTG and Owen from JW. Give me Pine or Hemsworth any day in the battle of the Chrises lol
Duuuude I still would. He’s my forever crush, I have loved him for as long as I can remember.
indiana jones is the is the perfect character. the original three movies are timeless and he is timeless in them. you can’t tell if he’s 30, 40 or 60. you can’t tell if they were made in 1985 or now. he is iconic.
obviously temple of doom is like – way problematic as it is exceptionally racist – but he was sublime in it as the character.
the newest one did not work and i think pulling focus from harrison ford and trying to make a “new” indy in shia lebeouf killed the story. could anyone imagine anyone needing more of something that has already been established as….IT.