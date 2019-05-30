Harrison Ford on Indiana Jones: ‘When I’m gone, he’s gone’

I don’t know if I will ever be able to quit Harrison Ford. I fell in love with him right after my crush on Shaun Cassidy began to wane and I’ve never looked back. And since I come from a long line of curmudgeons, this grumpy grandpa thing he has going on just endears me more. He’s currently promoting his latest film, which is – and I still can’t believe I’m saying this – The Secret Life of Pets 2. He’s plays Rooster, a no nonsense farm dog who hands out life lessons and tough love. I get that a voice gig is a good one for an actor who works only to buy himself another plane or two, but Harrison’s choices still surprise me. Remember when he was in Jimmy Kimmel’s I’m F—king Ben Affleck video? Who saw that coming?

But, the good news, of course, is that Harrison is out there doing promotion. And true to his nature, he’s doing his whole cranky-in-jest persona. When Craig Melvin interviewed him on Today, he not only found out why Harrison is doing his very first animated film at the age of 76 (nobody’s ever asked) but also who he saw as the appropriate successor to his iconic character Indiana Jones once Harrison vacates that role. According to Harrison, no one, he’s it, something he reinforces when he can’t even remember which Chris is supposed to wear the fedora.

Some highlights:

Listening to Rooster, Rooster sounds a lot like Harrison Ford It’s typecasting. When I first came in to the recording studio, I said, “you gave me a lot of money, thank you very much. Do you want me to do something? Do you want me to do a dog voice?” And they said no. I said, “well, how – what do I do?” and they said, “be yourself.” It’s type casting. What made you decide to do this one? They asked me. Nobody ever asked me before. So many iconic roles. So many films. My personal favorite – Air Force One and that line, “Get off my plane.” It got me to thinking, of all the roles you’ve had, all the one-liners you’ve uttered, what’s your favorite one liner from a Harrison Ford film? “I’m sorry Mr. President, I don’t dance.” That’s Clear and Present Danger. Indiana Jones. When you’re done with that role, who would you like to see as Indiana Jones? Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones. Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy. This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine. I’m sorry man.

Of course, Harrison meant Chris Pratt, who is rumored to take over the role, but you just know Chris Pine was on the phone to his agent, shouting into the receiver, “He said it was me! No take-backs!” As for actually relinquishing the role, I can’t imagine he cares that much. He was gracious to Alden Ehrenreich when he took over Han Solo so I’m sure he’ll extend the same courtesy to the new Indiana Jones, whichever Chris it ends up being. One thing I’ve always admired about Harrison is he’s practical in his approach to movie-making. He knows it’s always about money and knows that eventually, his films will be remade or continued without him. He probably also knows that every other person who takes on his roles will be compared (unfavorably) to him and that makes it easier for him to let them go.

But Harrison isn’t just a gruff fusspot. When he appeared on The Tonight Show last week, Jimmy Fallon asked him about losing Peter Mayhew, the man who played Chewbacca. Harrison had already issued a truly lovely statement after his death. When he spoke to Jimmy about it, he suspended his crusty façade and, understandably emotionally, said some really beautiful things about Mayhew:

Thanks to DListed for the story!