Kit Harington checked into ‘luxury rehab’ just before Game of Thrones ended

There have been low-key rumors about Kit Harington’s drinking for a while. One Russian woman even claimed that he was a messy drunk who cheated on his then-fiancee. There have been reports about liquor-fueled fights and shenanigans too. People wondered before now if Kit had a drinking problem. Well, he does. And he’s seeking help for it now that Game of Thrones is over.

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington secretly checked into luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show’s ending, which “really hit him hard,” multiple sources have exclusively confirmed to Page Six. Exhausted Harington, 32, who played Jon Snow on the hit HBO series for eight years, has been at luxury Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss for nearly a month, arriving weeks before the show’s finale on May 19, Page Six has learned. The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month. His actress wife, Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of “GoT” and played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being “extremely supportive,” we’re told. A friend told Page Six of Harington, “The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard …He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.” A rep for the actor told us, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

Do you guys remember when Jon Hamm did something similar at another crossroads? When Mad Men ended its run, Jon Hamm sought help for his drinking too, and much like Kit, there were so many rumors about Jon being pretty messy in the years leading up to it. Alcoholism is devastating. I’m glad Kit is getting help and I’m glad Rose is being supportive too.

People are talking a lot about Kit’s on-camera reaction to learning that Jon Snow is the one who (spoiler?) kills Daenerys. He started crying during the read-through.