Kit Harington checked into ‘luxury rehab’ just before Game of Thrones ended

There have been low-key rumors about Kit Harington’s drinking for a while. One Russian woman even claimed that he was a messy drunk who cheated on his then-fiancee. There have been reports about liquor-fueled fights and shenanigans too. People wondered before now if Kit had a drinking problem. Well, he does. And he’s seeking help for it now that Game of Thrones is over.
“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington secretly checked into luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show’s ending, which “really hit him hard,” multiple sources have exclusively confirmed to Page Six. Exhausted Harington, 32, who played Jon Snow on the hit HBO series for eight years, has been at luxury Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss for nearly a month, arriving weeks before the show’s finale on May 19, Page Six has learned.
The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month.
His actress wife, Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of “GoT” and played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being “extremely supportive,” we’re told. A friend told Page Six of Harington, “The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard …He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”
A rep for the actor told us, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”
Do you guys remember when Jon Hamm did something similar at another crossroads? When Mad Men ended its run, Jon Hamm sought help for his drinking too, and much like Kit, there were so many rumors about Jon being pretty messy in the years leading up to it. Alcoholism is devastating. I’m glad Kit is getting help and I’m glad Rose is being supportive too.
People are talking a lot about Kit’s on-camera reaction to learning that Jon Snow is the one who (spoiler?) kills Daenerys. He started crying during the read-through.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Alcoholism is a terrible and often life-long disease. I support and applaud his efforts to get better and hope that everyone here is ok. The one thing I do to try to support my sober people is to never offer alcohol as a matter of fact at my parties and always check if the bar we are going to have good mocktails so the non-drinking people never feel left out! Alcohol is a large part of our social culture here in France and I am shocked at how often people I know push alcohol or nosy questions on people who politely refuse a glass of wine or champagne.
As a fellow french I agree. My best friend has 2 alcoholic parents so she never even tasted alcohol because she is afraid of reproducing the same behavior. She has so many people asking her why she is not drinking, “not even one glass” “just to try” “it’s nothing you’re not going to be drunk”…
This pressure to drink is annoying, and as an introvert, I still remember one of my “friend” telling me to get drunk because he “liked me more when I was drunk”.
As someone who loves wine, I totally agree.
I love wine, I have my collection of bottles, and I never got drunk in my life. I usually offer it, but if someone says no, it’s no, it’s unpolite insisting.
It really is crazy how people push alcohol on others. I don’t drink because I don’t metabolize it well. I feel nice for twenty minutes, then turn beat red, then I have to pee several times, then feel exhausted and grumpy for the rest of the evening. I don’t sleep well and feel pretty bad the next day. And I’m not talking about drinking a bottle of wine, this often happens with just one drink.
People can’t stand it when I say I’m not drinking! It’s so annoying. I eat weed and smoke weed when I want to, I’m good with no alcohol. I never feel the urge to push weed on people!
I can’t imagine how hard this can be for people who abstain due to addictive issues. For me there’s no allure, I know I’ll feel like grumpy, dehydrated shit. It must be so hard for people who are in recovery, to have others push alcohol like that.
Same in Germany. It’s like you ruin someone’s day if you just drink some water at dinner. Makes we wonder what those people’s problem is.
@charliepenn, oh wow, you just described what’s been happening to me for the last few years whenever I drink!! I used to be able to drink a ton in my twenties and now (just turned 40) it’s exactly as you said, even sometimes with just one drink, especially if it’s a sugary rum drink or champagne. Good to know that’s what’s happening.
Here in the states it isn’t any better. I kinda live by the motto “I came, I saw, I went home early” because being out getting drunk isn’t my thing, and people always, ALWAYS comment on how I need to drink more whenever I stay longer than an hour. It’s frustrating, and I don’t like having to explain to everyone and their sister that I’ve seen closehand how bad alcoholism is and don’t want to go down that road. If someone declines, just let them enjoy their water! It’s not difficult.
I’ll have a glass of wine with dinner, but otherwise I am not a big drinker. Between my husband and I, though, we go to a lot of cocktail party work events, and I got so tired of fending off the insistence that I drink at these events and I once went to the bartender and asked for something non-acoholic that *looked* alcoholic. He made me a cranberry juice and soda with a twist of lime. It looks exactly like a vodka cranberry cocktail. It is my go-to drink now at parties, and no one ever bothers anymore.
That’s really smart! Filing that away for my next night out. Maybe then I’ll get to stay longer than an hour lol
I do exactly what Algernon does as well! And the bartenders are often so very helpful with this. They can make drinks that look like white wine too.
It’s the same in Canada. I’ve been to treatment 4 times for alcoholism, and refuse to give up. I’ve been sober now for 6 months, but I know that anything could trigger me at any time. Saying no thank you to a drink is almost always met with push back. People don’t need to give a reason for not drinking. Plain and simple. If someone declines, leave it at that.
Sending positive energy your way – 6 months sober is wonderful! And thank you for the reminder not to ask or push people who decline a drink. It sounds so basic, but we all need to try harder and not assume.
Best of luck to you and your fight. I know, it’s a daily struggle. If I don’t touch the stuff I’m fine but if I do….
Keep fighting the good fight xoxo
Canadian here, lets not drink together! Breast cancer survivor so it’s poison for my hormones. You’re not the only defiant one in the North.
As an American living in Canada, I find it is worse up here. My friends in NC and NY always respected when I didn’t want to drink, but up here, I make people in Toronto uncomfortable when I don’t drink and I don’t get invited to some places because I don’t get drunk enough. Toronto I find a lot of people struggle with their personal life or work life and self medicate quite a bit rather than dealing with their issues in a healthier manner. Maybe this is city life in general, but it is quite alarming.
Best of luck to you, jules. Sorry you have to deal with people pushing it on you, but stay strong!
I mean, I think it’s possible you’re just around some shitty people? I’ve never had a friend or acquaintance give me, or anyone around me shit for not drinking, and I’m Canadian. The go to is “can I get you some water, or coffee?” when the offer is met with a no.
But – I also don’t live in a large city. So, I’m going to assume the culture is different in Toronto than where I am located.
I personally long to get out of the city for that reason. I realize there are addicts everywhere, but I have found in smaller towns, that people are far more personal, committed to friendships, and caring.
Are some of these people aware that you’re actively trying to not drink? If so, they’re assholes!
They are..but it weirds them out and makes them feel uncomfortable because they aren’t used to anyone not drinking before….ever.. Some of them have high powered jobs on Bay Street, others are from the country and claim it was part of their social norms.
You made a really good point about people pushing alcohol at social events. I’m a non-drinker, simply because I don’t like the taste of alcohol. But at every event, people are like “come on, just have one!” as though the concept of not wanting a drink is not normal. People often look at me like I’ve grown a second head when I utter the words “I don’t drink”. Maybe I’m exposing their own weaknesses, who knows.
Now imagine how it must feel for a recovering alcoholic to be treated like that. I really feel for them, yet at the same time have so much respect for them for trying to push past these social expectations. I think the normalisation of getting wasted is a real problem in itself.
I wish Kit all the best and hope he recovers well.
@Sara
As an alcoholic with 6 years of sobriety, I applaud and appreciate your thoughtfulness and would love to come to one of your parties! I love a good mocktail and most people forget about them😊 It is a horrible disease and one we battle for life having supportive friends and community has been key in keeping me sober! I wish him well on his road to sobriety. It’s a rough one.
Congratulations! 5.5 years sober here. Best thing I’ve ever done!
I’m glad he’s getting help. I imagine there is probably a huge element of “what do I do next” when a show like that ends. It’s consumed his life for almost a decade, and the show itself was so exhausting, and now it’s over, and I can see someone just crashing emotionally and physically, even without alcohol involved. And if you do add alcohol to the mix, I’m sure it just exacerbates everything.
I hope he recovers soon.
Yes, it’s a good thing that he’s getting help. I can’t help thinking though that if a young female celebrity needed rehab or needed to get help for her mental health, it would be open season for people to start up with specific gross, violating Cernovich-style speculation and statements about her ‘history’ in the industry. Famous men sometimes get treated like that too, but not nearly as much or as heavily as famous women. It’ll be nice when we ALL allow successful young women to be flawed, struggle with their health, and seek help without dehumanizing them like that.
Totally agree. If it were a woman she’d be raked over the coals, affairs revealed, twitter would explode and ex-boyfriends would come crawling out of the woodwork for their 15 minutes of fame.
I don’t think the terrible reviews were good for him, either. It seems like everyone involved with the show was caught off guard by the outpouring of disappointment from fans.
Kit’s on-camera reaction is devastating. He was absolutely not prepared to read this.
The ending was truly sadder than expected as quoted. Not only the expected Dany part but the separation of the Stark children, Jon Snow ending up where he started-outcast from society and from his family, prevented from reproducing. Bran, never allowed to grow up or fall in love, his identity taken over by a super being who essentially warged into him.
Sure Sansa is Queen in the North but innthe North alone without her family or even Brienne. Arya again leaving her country because she’s broken and seeking something that most likely will not fill the void of her lost parents. I personally felt miserable at the end as a viewer, imagine if you had to play those roles and become these people. There is no one crying out for justice for all the other characters, only Dany. The end was supposed to be bittersweet but all we got was bleakness. There should have been some type of group therapy for a week to help all these actors defuse.
That was beautifully put. And so true. The end was incredibly draining for most people, never mind having to live it through your character.
I have been wondering a bit though, if the writers were forced to significantly shrink Kit’s perticipation in the last few episodes as a result of his ongoing issues. It would explain why he was essentially reduced to saying “I don’t want it” and “You’re my Queen” for most of the last 3 episodes.
These are the same writers who sidelined Cersei for the entire final season, right? I think they just crapped out at the end and didn’t care if they were serving their characters well. It would be nice to think they cared about Kit’s, or anyone’s, well being, but really, the writing was terrible for everyone in season 8. Varys went from one of the smartest people in Westeros to an MRA in the span of one episode. They did everyone dirty.
The ending goes against Ned’s quote that the lone wolf dies but the pack survives. In the end, they’re all lone wolves.
I think the ending for the Starks was bleak but hopeful at the same time. They are separated but on their own destinies. They will each have to build a new life for themselves, personally and “professionally” (their roles and responsibilities). They are each leaders in their own way, of their own “realms.” Jon is not sad to be returning to the True North, it was the land he fought and died for, it was where he was the most appreciated and loved, it was where he spent his formative years. He will be the new Mance, the leader of the wildlings (along with Tormund), and will find happiness and peace there that he would never ever have had on the Iron Throne. Sansa got what she wanted and brought the Northern lords what they wanted and fought two wars for, Northern independence. I’m sure she will miss her family but she is strong and will recruit great advisors, and make a good marriage alliance and be the matriarch of a new Stark family. Arya got exactly what she wanted: freedom, adventure, new discoveries, the chance to be herself in all respects. Bran got…not what he wanted, but that’s the main point, the 3ER knows that however indifferent he is to ruling, at this point the 6 kingdoms need a king who will not take sides, not start useless wars, have no ego, not be too interested in power but will make good sound decisions when necessary. (And — to comment quickly on a non-Stark character, Tyrion got precisely what he worked so hard for: to be what his father was, the power behind the throne, the grey eminence, the actual ruler of the kingdoms.) I’m sure the Starks will all miss each other (I still think Sansa and Jon could see each other without too much difficulty, once a year let’s say), but this was a story of the Stark kids growing up and actualizing their individual potentials.
Kit looked upset, and Emilia looked devastated, too. You would think they would have some sense of where it was headed, being inside the machine and all, but they both looked totally blindsided. Conleth Hill also looked very upset when Varys’ death came around. Lena Headey could be seen comforting him.
Emilia read her script when it was delivered to her before they all arrived for the table read/rehearsals, but Kit had said he purposely did not read in advance so he could experience it in the moment. So she was prepared. Very emotional to see his reaction.
I really feel for him, as his entire adult life has been this show, it’s not surprising the end of it has personal consequences. Very smart of him to slow down and take a beat and reset. I hope this is all he needs.
Btw tho I have to say that “behind the scenes” GoT doc was hot garbage … this scene of the table read and about 10-15 minutes total out of 2 hours was all that was worth anything.
It shows the writing sucks when even the actors are shocked by their character’s actions.
All of the younger cast members seemed to have struggled with the fame that came with the show’s success – Maisie, Sophie and now Kit. Am glad they are getting help.
I remember him telling a story about how he got the part in GOT. He said he went to the audition with a blackeye because he got into a drunken fight at a Mcdonald’s the night before. He told this like it was funny and a totally normal thing to happen on a night out.
So, I guess those issues have been there for most of his adult life. I’m so glad he’s getting help and that Rose is supporting him. I hope he gets better.
He’s a young guy and many young people experience in excess as a means of figuring out their boundaries, having fun etc. now imagine that you’re a young guy and you’re
Experiencing everything in excess oh yeah and now you’re wildly wealthy and everybody knows your name. I’m amazed more don’t completely shatter in these situations.
I heard from a trusted source in the industry that he would drink so much he would pull his pants down and flash people at parties (i think at wrap parties).
It’s good he’s getting help, CBT is not easy, it’s constant work, no matter how fancy the facility is, you only get out of it what you put in, but it works. Hope it helps him.
Yeah this is no surprise at all, but it is a very good thing if he’s recognized he needs help (particular before anything too serious happens, like a DUI or an arrest).
Although now I’m seeing on a few sites that his reps seem to be bristling at the use of rehab, insisting it’s a “wellness retreat”. Ummm…not helping reps, not helping. Yes I know, insurance issues, but how about putting a young man’s health first. Too much to ask?
$120,000 a month. I know this is an extreme example but it just reminds me how out of reach quality mental health and substance use treatment is for so many.
That’s the first thing I noticed as well! I’m glad he’s getting help but he’s so fortunate to have the money to have access to the best resources available.
Yes that is crazy.
It’s a luxury rehab because after all, we can’t have famous, rich, very likely out of touch people being forced to mix with regular old alcoholics and drug addicts and peasants! The horror! Personally, I think it might do them good to get a little perspective on what actual every day people go through as well but that’s just me.
It is an insane amount of money. However, I wonder if privacy comes at a cost. I would think that famous people would be targets at rehab centers. A place like this probably guarantees a level of discretion. But, you need to pay for it.
I gave up drinking completely 15 years ago to support my lifelong best friend’s battle with alcoholism. People push her to have a drink, not knowing she has been sober after rehab 4 years ago. She is embarrassed and surprisingly only a handful of people know it was even an issue. She was so high functioning its scary – amazing job, kids, volunteer work… Blindingly drunk while doing it for years. I had a no questions asked pick up policy. She could call me wherever and i would come get her. My husband said I was enabling her and i said I’d rather a drunk best friend than her or someone else dead cause she drove. She finally got help and feels immense shame about her past. In public she says no and when people push, she says she won’t drink to keep sober me company. They call her a good friend and I get called a prude or ribbed by others but i just laugh it off. I’m helping the only way i can by making recovery slightly easier socially for her. She’s like my sister and I would do anything to help her stay healthy. Oh, the things I’ve seen/done throughout her journey though…
Sometimes there is a fine line between enabling vs helping/supporting. My husband made similar comments to me in a similar situation. I had a friend with an opioid addiction and he thought I was enabling her just by making sure she always had Narcan available and making sure I had it as well. The only people who have no hope of recovery are the dead ones.
Sleanne. What an awesome friend you are. Good on you for making her journey easier and probably saving someone’s life.
+1 🙂
I really do not understand the pushing of alcohol thing.
I drink. I take breaks sometimes, and never have I ever had a friend try to convince me to change my mind if I say no.
Once ever have I had alcohol pushed on me, as an adult. It wasn’t my friends.
I was working at a holiday party for a fancy law firm. I wasn’t going to drink while working – duh! Some of the attorneys were very persuasive (heh) and their entire bar was ultra top shelf, so I did accept a cocktail at the end of the night. (And after repeated offers.)
But, it was weird! In my crowd, no one cares whether you drink or not, unless you are messy. Offering is one thing (and we all do that) but pressuring? So weird.
i watched the “making of” special yesterday and was really touched by his appearances in it- first, the bit above, with the live read-thru, and then later on in the thing, when they wrap the last day w him and one of the D’s makes his “Thank you Kit” speech- he got legit emotional, saying how much the show has meant to him and how much he loves everybody he worked with- the extras standing around all had tears in their eyes- it makes me like him. he seems like a really genuine, sensitive, kind dude. i don’t doubt that the past several weeks have been super hard for him. i wonder, too, how badly all the fury over how things turned out in the story etc, the petition to reshoot, etc., affected him. he clearly loved his peeps there & is an emotional guy & had already made pre-emptively defensive statements about things to the press- aw, I can’t help it, he’s a sweetie i hope this really helps him a lot, learning how to handle stuff w/o turning to drink, etc.
I’ve also always dug that he ended up w Rose Leslie, too.
He seems to be a very emotionally sensitive person, so I’m not surprised that he may use alcohol to deal in an unhealthy way and also seems to take things a little more intensely than other folks. I can’t help but feel for him. He also seems like a genuinely nice guy. I imagine leaving a show he’s been on for about a decade and all the friends he’s made behind feels like some sort of loss to him. My heart breaks.
I’m glad he’s taking time for himself and getting help. He seems to struggle with fame. I hope he gets well soon.
I’ve noticed this about him too.
I wish him well. I had a family member struggle with alcoholism. It’s not easy to quit and I hope Kit is successful.
I still am catching up on GoT and have tried my best to stay away from spoilers. I thought this article was safe. Please put the spoiler alert in advance and not in the actual spoiler where it’s to too late to stop reading.
I mean… I’d suggest you stay off the internet in general. I saw spoilers from a carpet cleaning company who emailed me the day after the finale to offer services and dropped a major spoiler in the subject line. Pretty much any articles discussing the actors are going to allude to their ending on the show.
probably best not to read any posts related to GOT or the actors then, since the finale aired more than a week ago now everyone’s going to be discussing it and it’s not realistic to expect people to still throw up spoilers this long after the episode aired.
Oh, come on. It’s been over a week now. This is on you, not Kaiser. If you are “catching up,” it’s incumbent upon you to avoid spoilers by … not clicking on articles about GOT actors. It’s not incumbent upon the *internet* to work around your lackadaisical schedule.
Oh come on. It’s the biggest show ever and the last episode was aired 10 days ago. Catch up faster or don’t read anything about it or the actors or go online at all.
During season 4 I was foolishly reading comments on a TMZ article about peter Dinklage and someone posted “Tyrion kills his father.” It hadn’t even happened on the show at that point but the person obviously knew the book. I refused to even go on Facebook after that just in case something was spoiled.
I don’t drink at all – just a personal preference – but I often think how difficult it must be for recovering alcoholics when alcohol is EVERYWHERE. I’m travelling at the moment, and there’s free booze on planes, in the airport lounges, mini bars in every hotel room etc.
I can imagine if you were travelling for work, and feeling a bit lonely and tired, it would be horrendous.
Were the pics of him and the Russian prostitute removed from the internet? Lol, I can’t find them anywhere! Just random blurbs without pics. I know they existed!
There weren’t any pics of him with her, that’s the thing. There were pics of a guy that looked like Kit passed out on a bed, and that’s it. I do think the pics looked like him, but the context of the photos or how she got them is very unclear. I think in that case he was actually innocent. She was a scammer. He didn’t know her.
I agree. Plus she claimed that he (a British citizen) was going to get her (a Russian) an American visa?!? When I heard that I knew it was fake, fake, fake. Not saying it’s not possible he has infidelity issues but that Russian’s story doesn’t pass the sniff test.
I don’t think that was him, it certainly looked a bit like him but there were rumours of him cheating on Rose before they got married – they were on and off for a long time and his cheating/boozing was often claimed as the reason why.
I wonder if it was him now given these rehab confirmations now.
He’s struggling with the end of something that defined who he was as a person for almost a decade. That’s rough. I was a little concerned when he broke down and said he loved the show probably more than anything; I was just like, dude, you’re married. Shouldn’t you love your wife more than anything. I wish him and Ms. Leslie the best.
Truthfully, I don’t foresee any of the main cast having a huge career after the show. Emilia is probably off to the best start but she can be hit or miss. Maisie Williams was in the probably never to be released X-Men New Mutants business and Sophia Turner was horribly miscast as young Jean Grey in the current run of X-Men movies. I think Lena Headley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage will be fine because they were already solid B-C list before the show started – so the Lannisters for the win I guess
Lena and Peter have always worked pretty steadily and I hope to see them do more interesting movies now that they have a freer schedule.
I wonder which of the GOT cast will turn up in the Star Wars spin offs D&D are show running for? Gwen is already part of the franchise.
Emilia was in Han Solo film.
Dinklage was nominated for an Oscar, wasn’t he? He had good lead and supporting roles in respected and acclaimed art films before GoT and I think he will again. I would say he was A-list on the art film circuit. And now with all his Emmys and more mainstream fame he will probably get even more work.
I’ve heard him say that one of the reasons he loves the show so much is because it’s where he met, acted with, and fell in love with his wife.
He said that the show is so special for him because it gave him his wife and their future family.
I think that out of the whole cast I wasnt expecting Richard Madden aka Robb Stark to become the most successful after they killed him off. He won a golden globe, will probably win an Emmy, and I fully expect to see him up for Best Supporting Actor for Rocketman.
I agree with you. For those actors that worked steadily before GOT and even did work throughout its run, they will probably go on as is. But for those in which GOT made them a star, I don’t know if any of them will be able to truly capitalize on it.
Jon Hamm’s parents both passed when he was young right? That would be tough for anyone too. And the industry he and kits are in has high highs and very low lows, addictions disorders etc I would think would run rampant partially due to that
Good for him getting help, it definitely seemed like there was some truth to the rumors all these years. Alcohol is scary in my opinion, it causes thousands of deaths and addictions and rehabs etc yet it’s still so readily available. It makes no fkng sense to me. I can’t drink anymore, even one drink makes me feel like crap for days, my whole body will hurt and ache, especially my lower back. I know at least one very high functioning alcoholic, he’s in complete denial because he makes a ton of money and he doesn’t drink every single day, but the majority of days yes. It’s sad to watch how destructive alcohol can be.
I hope he gets the help he needs and I hope he stays far away from social media. I made the mistake of peeking at GoT stan twitter while this was trending yesterday and the crap I saw was truly awful.
Poor Kit, I hope he will be fine soon.
I’m glad he’s putting his personal welfare first. Good for him.
Thanks to our international friends for their input on drinking in your countries. I’ve wondered about that being an American and seeing how common it is to drink in other countries, especially European countries. I live in California where you can buy alcohol everywhere! I was under the impression that in Europe people drink more frequently but it’s not a big deal. Like they would have a glass of wine or two with food and then go on with their day, no big deal. Based on what people here are saying, it sounds the same as here in the states.
I personally feel that drinkers pressure non-drinkers into drinking so they can justify their own behavior. Like, if everyone is doing it, it’s not bad or a problem. This attitude of “coffee in the a.m, wine in the pm” or “rose all day”, is really hurting us.
I find now in my late 30′s (38) that people abuse alcohol to self medicate, especially women moreso than one would think, even those with small children. I have some dear friends who are unhappy with their partners, but fear at their age there is no one else, and thus drink away their problems. I find it painfully sad. I also am viewed as a stiff for not drinking away my problems, not as fun as I could be and not invited to certain things because of the lack of drinking. It is like high school all over again with immature adults.
Seeing him cry in the documentary may or may not have made me shed a tear. I’m glad he’s getting help and I hope he’s okay.
Glad he is getting the help he needs. Best wishes to him.
Kudos to him for seeking help. I came to comment on the video- actors are dramatic as hell lol. It must be hard being that emotionally invested in a fake character. Their reactions were insane. Also he wasn’t expecting Arya to kill the night king. He had a non reaction and then reacted because everyone else did. Interesting to watch.
This made me tear up and the actual scene did not.
And I love Rory’s and Kit’s happiness that Arya was the hero.
Well, it’s happened. It’s spoiled for me. I’ve been avoiding spoilers recently and with great success, even those loud mouths at work have been nice about it. But reading about this dude’s alcoholism spoiled GOT for me. Also, next time, put the spoiler in the title, not in brackets right in front of the actual spoiler, because that’s not how the human eyes work.