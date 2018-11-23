Kit Harington’s very alleged Russian mistress spilled the alleged tea this week

I always thought that the undercover scandal with Kit Harington and Rose Leslie was that they were both undercover-posh. Rose’s Scottish family lives in a castle, and Kit comes from a wealthy and well-connected English family. When Rose and Kit married in June, it seemed like a love match and a good “match” between two families who possibly appear in Debrett’s Peerage. But there might be some massive scandal, and it involves Kit being a total wreck and a cheater.
I’ve seen the stories about how Kit possibly/probably has some alcohol abuse issues, and I’ve also heard stories, here and there, about how he tends to “act single” and “like a douche” when he’s drinking. Now his alleged mistress is spilling some tea. Her name – allegedly – is Olya Sergeevna, and she’s a Russian model. Olya posted photos and text messages online this week, and I’m not going to post any of it. I trust that you can find it online, on Twitter, probably. Lipstick Alley had a summary of Olya’s claims:
- She met him in Luxembourg, his agent came up to her and asked her to hang out, she agreed.
- He presented her with gifts like a cruise on Adriatic Sea and he got her an American visa, he promised her to introduce her to successful directors.
- The affair lasted a month, the first time they hooked up was right before the wedding (with costar Rose Leslie) and she said it was disappointing.
- He’s a cokehead, he’s always intoxicated/drunk. He never could remember the things they were talking about, she was sick of the same questions like what’s the time or what were they talking about.
- He liked the way she looked, he was surprised that she wasn’t wearing any makeup but he always asked her to make him feel better. She’s got what she wanted and she’s happy it’s all over cause she didn’t want to date a celebrity/drug addict.
Olya apparently said that they had sex multiple times over the course of a month, and that he passed out a lot. She had some photos of him looking passed out, and I looked at one of the pics, and it was clearly (to my eyes) Kit. He looked just like Dead Jon Snow. Also: how would Kit get a Russian model an American visa? Was this all just some kind of Russian honey trap to infiltrate Game of Thrones? Or was it just what it seems like, Kit being an alleged cheater and douche?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Sooooo messy. But I could see it. I could mostly see the drugs, in pap photos of him he has very tired eyes that could possibly be drug related.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. And silly me for falling for pretty pictures and glad to see two people so happy who I had never even heard of. I don’t even watch GOT. He sounds seriously ill. I’m not going to click on anything about that Russian model or what ever she is. Yuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never seen it either. I’m not much for “shows” generally. I was going to give that one a try but then I heard how rapey it is and I’m like nah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“the first time they hooked up was right before the wedding” Christ that is grim. Poor Rose Leslie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am not surprised – there has long been rumours of him being a douche who puts it about. IIRC his cheating/partying was the reason they broke up at one point.
I feel for Rose as she genuinely loves him and seems like a nice person.
EDIT: And yeah the model is also iffy as hell, she clearly intended to use this as a platform to promote herself – hence the photo’s. Imagine the outcry if he’d taken photo’s like this of the model passed out naked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is gross if he’s a cheater, but the people sharing photos of a man, passed our and nude, are fing disgusting. We have to be better than this.
Like you said, if these were pictures of a woman we would be (rightfully) outraged. But here we are, collectively pointing each other in their direction. gah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep…people would be outraged if it was a woman. This rule goes for men as well, don’t photograph anyone nude when they are passed out. or without their permission period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I think the blame here lies solely with Jon as he is the one who is in a relationship. I’m also uncomfortable with the nature of those photos. He’s passed out, and naked, and it doesn’t look like they were taken with his consent. Doesn’t that amount to revenge porn? Is that legal? I know the social repercussions for Male nudity are not the same as for women (see Jennifer Lawrence’s leaked photos versus Orlando Bloom paddle boarding naked) but it still doesn’t make this okay. If these were photos of a woman, naked and vulnerable, how would we feel? Cheating is morally wrong, and I feel great sympathy for his partner. But leaking naked photos of someone without their consent is an entirely different matter and should be treated as such
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pictures of Kit are disturbing because he clearly isn’t in any state to consent to having nude photographs taken. He may not have even known. She should be prosecuted.
Having said that, rumors have been about for ages that he has problems with alcohol and cheating. Rose should dump his ass and move on. No one should tolerate this kind of treatment at any point in a relationship, especially when they are engaged/first married. He’s scum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The poor woman, I can’t even imagine having to deal with this so soon after my wedding. It’s awful and she deserves so much more
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree with the revenge p*rn feel.
But , I still feel like the burden is on the married celebrity to have more common sense than to put himself in a compromising position. HE has everything at stake to lose here, she does not.
The situation is messy as hell,its pretty clear the non successful, mistress will blackmail or expose him if things ever went sour, so he knew these leaks were at the very least a possibility, I doubt these type of “arrangements” have trust involved.
Nobody should be violated like that, but the reality is that they will. Its a warning to others
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sexual abuse and a form of revenge porn. As to whether it’s legal or not, sadly, it might be in certain places because the laws aren’t adapted to the digital age. It’s still wrong and I think that this woman is a terrible person.
As for the story, I dunno, the timeline makes no sense. Like he was planning his wedding, possibly working as well and still managed to bring her on a multi-days cruise and this Brit dude who isn’t that famous and soon out of work has enough power to get her a US visa (he’s not American!) within a month and be totally wasted throughout all that?! I have no reason to disbelieve that he’d have some side-chicks, people cheat all the time, but everything else is too much in too little time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m ready to toss the entire story over the American visa nonsense. He’s not an American employer, which as far as I can tell is what they’re suggesing since no one’s claiming he became a U.S. citizen and married this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is disturbing, I completely agree with your POV. I’ve seen the photo and all I could think of is that it is disguisting. Imagine if a man did this to a woman. No matter what happens between a married couple, cheating or not – no one should be taken advantage of in such a way – passed out on the bed, unaware of being photographed. It’s alarming. I am in no way defending him just to be clear but no matter the circumstances this is just horrible. And to promote yourself in this way. Seriosly imagine if a man did that to a woman. If we want equality we need to embrace the fact that these kind of things are in no way acceptable. What is happening to people.
As for Rose – shit, I don’t know what I would do to him if he did that to me. That’s also disguisting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are both pathetic. Unforgivable. This has a Jodi Arias feel to it. What is wrong with him. To lose your new bride you vowed to love till the end for some woman who would do this? Makes me want to take another shower. Best of luck to Rose. How miserable. Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lousie Anne I appreciate your comment. I won’t look at the photos because it sounds like they were released and (probably) taken without his consent.
There’s no reason to release nudes etc… without the persons consent. Presumably she really wants to expose him. If she really is telling the truth about the cruise etc… couldn’t she prove her point by providing cruise tickets and other evidence?
If he has cheated than that’s awful but two wrongs don’t make a right. I can’t imagine being in Rose’s position. Because either her husband cheated and was publicly hulimated OR he didn’t cheat and was publicly hulimated. The whole situation would be incredibly stressful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How awful for Rose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is bad. I feel for her too. Humiliation on a world stage. She is clearly far too good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do Kit and Rose have some kind of agreement? How could she not have known what the media did? Rose has an innocent visage, but there’s got to be some sophistication going on, I don’t believe anyone could be this blind. Or is a case of willful ignorance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The media lies all the time about famous people. It’s entirely possible he told her the gossip was malicious and untrue. Maybe she believed him.
Even *if* they have an agreement, I can’t imagine anyone turning a blind eye to humiliation. This wasn’t a discreet affair. The lady has detailed the finer points of his drug/alcohol abuse and sexual exploits to anyone with access to twitter and google translate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dead Jon Snow, IRL. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so tacky. I know that he wasn’t exactly in the right here but she is clearly an opportunist. I sense a cash-grab here. I’m surprised she didn’t blackmail him. Maybe she did and he wouldn’t pay her off so she exposed him. Either way, this is super messy for everyone involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman has given me no reason to give her the benefit of the doubt. She may have tried to squeeze him for cash and he told her no. She may have threatened to release the pics and he thought, “Surely no one is dim enough to try that. It’s illegal!” Either way, she exploited an opportunity he so stupidly provided her. She deserves to be prosecuted, but he’s also to blame for not 1. Keeping it in his pants and 2. Not finding someone more discreet to have an affair with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree completely! I wonder how his wife is handling all of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen the pics yet. Are they really bad?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Skipper
I’ve only seen one but it was enough for me to determine he was passed out and nude. For that reason, I don’t encourage anyone to go looking for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just google his name and you will see the pics. I saw them and was afraid I would get a virus on my pc (and my brain), so got off quickly. WTF. I never envisioned him as a player. I thought his relationship with Rose was so romantic. How easily fooled we can be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@skipper – I have seen one and its clearly him, passed out and naked.
Edit: She’s released more explicit ones. They are all over twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we all just living in a Russian soap opera?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re onto something.
It would explain so much lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck kit. I guess it’s wrong for Olya to take those pictures of him but what the hell does he expect when he brazenly picks an unknown model out to use that she would turn around and use him too. Poor rose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Be very careful with what you are saying. Nobody deserves to have nude photos distributed and taken without their consent. When we say things like “he should have never put himself In that position” it is veering dangerously close to “why was she wearing that skirt/drinking/walking by herself” or “why didn’t he put his hands up/stop resisting etc. if he wasn’t guilty”. We would all be outraged if the gender roles were reversed here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny how a lot of people go to this false equivalency and yet again blame the woman for a man’s wrongdoing. I don’t feel a tad bit sorry for jon snow. He totally deserved to have his dick plastered all over Twitter. And you know damn well no one would have believed any of it without the pics because people are so found of jon and ygritte’s sham marriage. Don’t blame the player, blame the game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Babs. Whatever Kit did, he doesn’t deserve to be a victim of revenge porn because no one does. There are no justifications for it, no good reason: no one should take and distribute pictures of you naked without your consent. If someone is passed out, regardless of what happened, you call an ambulance, not take pictures that you’ll be able to sell later on. That’s just disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Babs, that’s disgusting. End of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guess it’s wrong? Put yourself in his position and see if you’re still guessing about it. It’s beyond wrong and it’s illegal too, as I’m sure she is about to find out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with Babs and Sayrah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have to imagine what you would think if a drunk and drugged naked woman was passed out and her illicit date twittered photos accusing her of blah blah blah. Women everywhere would be outraged. I wish more people had something called perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you say the same thing if Kit was a woman? Taking nude pics of anyone without their permission is a violation of the body & personhood. It is wrong and people defending it, it is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Potentially she could be someone working at a hotel who took his pics while he was passed out or something. Like how would they even meet? British visa is much harder to get than the American one (all Eastern Europeans can get a US visa that’s valid for 10 (!!!) years), so if they met in UK it wouldn’t make sense for her to ask his help to obtain an American one.
But you know what bothers me the most – stigma that is created against Slavic women. Once a year there’s a story about Eastern European woman involved in a scandal – and all of them are instantly sluts and “mail brides”. Someone married like Ashton Kutcher bathes with 15 American strippers and porn stars – people just shrug it off. Hate to break it to you, but here you we have much more gold diggers and women without integrity per capita
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwen..those are all the same things that bothered me about this story. Not buying any of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh yeah that looks just like dead Jon snow. It’s him or his Madame Tussaud’s wax likeness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is exactly what happens when people cheat. Bad shit. He should take this woman to court for the sick photos. He should lose his wife. Rose, who’s most likely suffering in all this drama, is forced to wade through nasty, thick, all-encompassing sludge until she emerges on the other side. Unless, of course, she’s fine with gross drama and has some juicy side ‘buns’ of her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, that’s not what happens when you cheat. If you cheat, you might get caught, you might lose your partner, you might father/birth a child you didn’t plan, it might become very expensive. But revenge porn shouldn’t be the result of cheating, neither is extorsion. This shouldn’t happen and should be illegal in every jurisdictions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s bad shit! Most people end up hurt and have to go through hell and back. It’s bad. And it’s shit. This woman went a step further, and she’s not the only example. Men have been doing this all along. She should suffer consequences. Why is this hard to understand lol? This woman needs jail time. But so does Harvey Weinstein which is why I’m judicially cynical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well well well I guess here was some truth to the blind gossip stories about him being a cheat. Poor rose
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could he even get her a visa? he’s a Brit! And honestly like many said above, if she did take those pics (or if someone else in the hotel did), this is revenge porn or whatever and she should 100% be prosecuted. WTF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait until some guy posts photos of a naked female celebrity and we call it tea. Oh, and say bad shit happens when you cheat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should pay for those photos. Handcuffs might be nice, but unfortunately doubtful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he sues as everyone needs to understand that this sort of behaviour is wrong/illegal regardless of the circumstances. They had a consensual affair but its obvs that that consent did not include taking photo’s (he is clearly not in a state to consent or even know they were being taken).
She VERY clearly took these photos to use for her benefit in some way – money, work opportunities, a higher profile etc..
I hope this is a wake up call for him and he gets the help he needs for his obvs substance/booze abuse issues. He’ll be a very very lucky man is Rose sticks by him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, there has been a lot of rumors about him cheating (supposedly why he and Rose have been on and off throughout the years) and having an alcohol and coke problem.
That being said, maybe if anything positive comes out of this, he will get help. Rose deserves better than this.
The original links of the pics have been taken down though they are on some of the gossip pages. The pics are gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything about this is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the blind item I read, his side piece was a bar waitress.
I feel very sorry for his wife. Even if she turns a blind eye to his alcoholism and drug use (she may even have her own issues, who knows?) – but I’m sure the cheating is a deal breaker. For her sake I hope so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I firmly believe that people know what kind of person they are married to. At the least, Rose would know he’s an addict. She chose to marry him anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet she hoped he would change and keep it in his pants after they exchanged vows. Wishful thinking obviously.
I hope she dumps him immediately no matter how much it hurts. Men like this never change. She should run as fast as she can or she will face a lifetime of heartache with this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right and I concur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly thought Rose should’ve pulled the plug when those videos kept coming out of him being a drunk mess in public. This guy needs rehab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and I also believe she knows who and what her husband is. She’s not the first woman to overlook her man’s faults for “love”. I would put him on the curb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she has the strength. I think seeing the photos and the mistress accounts will make this very real to his wife. Its one thing to have suspicions but when there is photographic proof like this- it will destroy their relationship and traumatize her. He is such an awful person i hope she is not pregnant!!!
Ive been cheated on and confronted with undeniable photographic evidence and it was painful. I hated him the last year of our relationship and never believed a single Word out of his mouth again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duuuuuuude. How completely sh!tty. Oh Kit, what have you done 🤦🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never gotten this guys appeal, he always looks so damn miserable to me, compared to Rose who looks lovely (I love redheads though lol). Is he miserable because he has an actual addiction then? He needs help? Seems like an awful thing to do to your (NEW!) wife, I mean, aren’t you even going to give the marriage a chance (if this is true of course). Major fail Kit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believe it or not, some people believe that cheating is compatible with marriage. They are usually emotionally immature with low character who want it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. Those weddding picture were so beautiful and joyful. What a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was definitely acting single here in Brazil (2016) At the time I thought he was, but now I don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I think it’s so silly when people talk about how happy people look on their wedding day (either in person or in videos/pictures). It’s not hard to dress up and smile for a party in your honor. You never know what goes on privately between a couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is revenge p*rn, not “tea.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it’s not. Unless shes posting intimate photos or video of that sexual nature. So far it is just tea spilling of texts and unflattering photos.
Revenge p is serious. This isnt that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this. He is that dude
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now how can he get her an American visa? Saying she works for him doing something no other American can do? He has no clout and it’s hard to get a visa even for people with legitimate talent/ work experience. I never got his appeal. He’s ok as Jon Snow but anything else not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Rose. If the timeline is remotely true, he should have called off the wedding. He gaslit her and got trapped by a professional. No sympathy for him. He shouldn’t have been in the situation to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gd, poor Rose. I hope she has a strong family and good friends to turn to for support.
The visa…..he couldn’t get a visa but I’m thinking he facilitated it by asking someone who could in US maybe his manager who introduced them ( if he is American) to apply for it.
The nudes should promote as much outrage as if they were of a woman. He did not consent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I feel so bad for her (the wife.) Part of me really Hope’s she knew about the cheating before this story broke. Because there is nothing more humiliating than finding out from the other person. I was cheated on in my last relationship and I found out when the woman called my job in the middle of the day and told me. And it was horrible. I hope shes okay, and has a good support system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t people in their social-economic status only marry to keep the money in their socio-economic status? I don’t know. What I do know is there is no way Rose didn’t know what she was marrying. Though he has probably violated the code of non-public embarrassment. Harder and harder in today’s world. Fortunately, if you have the kind of influence that can procure an American visa, you can get photos taken down from Twitter, and modulate Google searches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His rep has denied it and says he never met her and has never been to Luxembourg. Well…we will see. 😒 My guess is money is changing hands right now.
I think his alcohol issues are indisputable though. He’s 31 years old. Way too old for there to be multiple videos of him being a drunken mess in public. Who knows? Maybe this will be a catalyst for him to get help… 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse