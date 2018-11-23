Adam McKay thinks Bill Clinton was ‘one of the worst presidents in the modern age’

Are you looking forward to Vice? That’s the Adam McKay-directed bio-pic about Dick Cheney, with Christian Bale starring as Cheney and Amy Adams starring as Lynne Cheney. I think the movie looks good, but I did have concerns that it would treat a war criminal like a cuddly con artist, or that the Cheneys would be humanized, and all of that. Well, Adam McKay, Bale and Adams all sat down for The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story, and I came away feeling like… okay, maybe McKay didn’t humanize Cheney after all? Bale wanted to find the humanity in Cheney, for sure, but McKay wasn’t interested. McKay scorched the f–k out of everyone involved with the Bush administration, and his quotes were the most interesting and noteworthy. Some highlights (all quotes are from McKay):
McKay think Bush was an idiot: “George W. Bush is really going to hate this movie. I think there’s going to be a backlash from the Bob Woodwards of the world, who went the opposite direction with the narrative. Their idea was, ‘Bush is smarter than you think. He actually did a lot.’ I did a lot of research on that. And boy, do I strongly disagree. I couldn’t find any evidence that Bush was surprisingly competent. I just didn’t see it.”
He thinks Bill Clinton was a bad president: “I legitimately think Bill Clinton is one of the worst presidents in the modern age. I really do. I think his presidency has aged so poorly: the deregulating of the banks. His personal life [in light of] the #MeToo movement. Like, shame on all of us. I at least was at SNL making fun of him with some cold opens. But man, they let that guy off the hook. I think he killed the Democratic Party. … I would say Jeb over Bill Clinton.”
He thinks Trump is better than Bush/Cheney: “I would choose Trump over Bush and Cheney… Dick Cheney was the safe-cracker, the professional you brought in who knew all the ins and outs of our government. He was the ultimate gamesman. With Trump, the front door to the White House is wide open. There’s deer and dogs and hyenas running around. And this guy is like an orangutan just throwing sh-t around. But Cheney was the grand master who finished the deal. Donald Trump has no belief system. So I would take the hyenas, the random wild animals running through the White House over Cheney any day of the week. If Cheney had stayed in office — let’s say we didn’t have term limits, and he was able to go another four, eight years — they would have invaded Iran.”
On being criticized by Joe Scarborough: “He wrote something like: ‘Adam McKay is very biased,’ so I was like, ‘I wonder what Joe Scarborough said about the Iraq War.’ Beep, beep, beep [miming Googling]. Oh, well, you know, vehement supporter of it. I don’t think anyone who supported the Iraq War should hold office anymore. I don’t think anyone who supported the Iraq War should be a legitimate pundit on television. Like, you failed the biggest test that we had.”
As I was reading this cover story, I was reminded yet again of how many people were wrong about the Iraq War and how almost all of them never had to face any consequences for it. I was one of those wide-eyed liberals who believed that once Bush and Cheney were out of office, we would have a reckoning, as a country, about the Iraq War and how intelligence was falsified and how Cheney gamed the “liberal media.” But the reckoning never happened, and there was no “truth and reconciliation” moment in politics or the media. And I think those compounded failures led to Trump.
All that being said, I think McKay is full of it when it comes to Clinton’s presidency being one of the worst. The Clinton presidency wasn’t the best thing ever, and of course we should turn a critical eye to all of it. But “Bill Clinton is one of the worst presidents in the modern age”? Really? A modern age which included Dubya and Trump???
Cover courtesy of THR, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
Trump is the worst president of the modern age. Fixed it for you Adam!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is the worst president since dinosaurs roamed the earth. Updated it for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes! yours is clearly the more accurate statement
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t say Clinton was the worst, he said one of the worst and he’s actually not wrong. We tend to overlook some stuff because of the terrible republican POTUS that came after, but Clinton was super sketchy, so much time was wasted because of that, and the 2008 crisis is partially his administration’s fault.
From a US-centered perspective, Trump is the worst. From a global perspective GWB’s administration has been the worst. What they’ve done led to the death and displacement of millions of people and some countries will suffer the consequences for decades to come. Let’s not forget that W was not only a warmonger but also a born-again fundamentalist and some of the anti-homosexuality laws we’ve seen appearing in African countries directly from the policies of this administration. And Bush’s people are also to blame for the Tea Party rhetoric (that’s all Rove’s doing) and all that led us to Trump. Both W and the dotard should be in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am just so ready to tear all these ole white men down from their high places so sure, add Bill Clinton to the pile. I’m done with all of it, all of them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Worst? Hmm. I think that’s debatable. Worse then a guy like Nixon, who brought the office into disrepute (although, honestly, Nixon’s actual policies weren’t that bad, it was his personal shortcomings that did him in).
But I do think Bill Clinton did a huge amount of damage in other ways. Especially with the conversation around sexual harassment and women. Jake Tapper mentioned a while ago that Bill is the biggest hurdle to Democrats being taken more seriously then the Republicans on that issue. As long as Bill is around – and his supporters – Dems can’t meaningfully talk about “supporting women.” (Though it’s not just Bill – look at what happened with Keith Ellison). Bill is a big reason why many Americans don’t take the Dems seriously when it comes to sexual harassment and gender issues. Now, they do seem to be pushing him into the background, but I still feel like the party is going to have to make a reckoning of it. I’d certainly feel better about them if they did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Bill’s was a consensual affair, I dont see why people get so worked up about it. My mom, a Trump supporter, said, oh, he did it in the WHITE HOUSE, trying to make him out as being worse than Trump. To me, it’s not a big deal. it was in a building, a consensual affair. Old man, young girl trying to sleep up the ladder, happens all the time. To me, that’s totally different from me too stories of sexual harrassment and assault. So I don’t get why that is considered a big deal but Trump gets a pass. Not speaking about you, just what I’ve heard from people in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. And the Clinton years were peaceful and prosperous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because of the power disparity. Yes she started it. Yes she wanted it. It was on him to shut it down the second she initiated it. And he didn’t. The whole me too conversation has rightly started a conversation about power dynamics. You can’t talk about one without the other. Is she the same as other victims? No. But I also feel like it’s disengenous to write off the Clinton/lewinsky affair as nbd because it was “consensual”. People in positions of power in the workplace (or anywhere) have responsibility. He ignored his. That makes him a scum bag and a creep.
I don’t know what the HR policy of the White House was in the 90s but today the correct answer to this would have been disciplining/reassigning her for initiating the inappropriate sexual conduct in the workplace. No one is saying she’s totally innocent and victimized. That should have come from her boss. Instead someone in a power position maintained the affair. That puts it in the universe of sexual harassment. Maybe not as cleanly as my boss said I would be fired if I didn’t sleep with him. But it’s still an abuse of power on sex at work. Sexual harassment is about power. He abused his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@snowflake – you could say that about the #MeToo movement that started with Weinstein..”Old man, young girl trying to sleep up the ladder, happens all the time”. Lewinsky was a young impressionable intern, he was POTUS – abuse of power IMO. I would argue with you it was not quite as consensual as some people like to think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is that Monica Lewinsky wasn’t the only woman… I highly doubt that all the women he grabbed, told salacious things to and, yes, slept with throughout the years were consenting. And even with Lewinsky, the power dynamic made it wrong. We would judge a university prof who’d use his status to sleep with undergrads even if they are consenting, no? I’d tend to believe that being POTUS makes you way more powerful than a prof. It also makes you more at risk for bribery and extorsion and that’s also hugely problematic when you hold such a powerful position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Because of the power disparity. Yes she started it. Yes she wanted it. It was on him to shut it down the second she initiated it.”
This. He should have had her on a plane back to Portland ASAP after she flashed her thong. He chose not to.
Lewinsky was also dragged through the mud by both Republicans and many Democrats.
As for Clinton’s policies, there were some bad ones, and he was never a progressive, he was always a centrist. He also had to deal with a increasingly right-wing Congress after 1994. As my friend said at the end of his term ‘if you didn’t have issues with him you weren’t paying attention.’ And she voted for him twice.
But he wasn’t one of the worst presidents of modern times, he wasn’t even the worst Dem president of modern times.
Also, because of Clinton we have The Notorious RBG (may the Flying Spaghetti Monster always watch over her).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@burdseyeview: Monica Lewinsky really doesn’t compare to Weinstein’s victims because they were actually sexually assaulted/harassed, threatened, and blackmailed by him. Monica admits that she consensually pursued and carried on an affair with him based on attraction.
I still think the affair was wrong and foolish- mostly on Bill’s part. As people have said, it was mainly his responsibility to shut that down as the most powerful man in the world and as the married person. But two adults don’t have to be on the same level of power for sex to be consensual, and adults aren’t being abused/ harassed/victimized when they decide to act on their fantasy of banging a powerful famous man or woman. A power imbalance was present, but that power wasn’t used to either pressure the less powerful person do something they didn’t want to do or punish them for not complying. I also can’t agree with the idea that at 22 (and it actually continued until she was 24), Monica was too young to know better. I do think Monica has more than paid for the bad decisions she’s made though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clinton’s presidency marked a turn for the Dem party and it was one we are seeing as a major blunder. The party of Wall Street and de-regulation was a disaster. And his change to the welfare system also created a lot of problems, not to mention the anti-crime agenda. And the Lewinsky “affair” was the world’s most powerful man taking full advantage of a 21 year old intern. Bill Clinton is a sleaze & he was not a great President by any stretch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a pretty standard mark in our history regarding presidents. That when they change something the full effect happens post term. Theres that immediate spike and then the plateau. Which is why presidents inherit previous presidents issues.
Clinton had an affair with an adult. It was consensual. And Monica stated he didnt manipulate her. She was attracted to that power.
Anyway I’m of the mind you can show me a president that hasn’t had an affair holding office and I’ll show you a liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama certainly didn’t have an affair in office. I’d even be a little surprised if W did. I don’t think we can say all presidents have affairs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No affairs holding office?
Obama and Carter, certainly. Probably W and Ford, even Reagan and Nixon, most likely. To go even farther back, Truman. And prior to FDR, a few more, I imagine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Bill Clinton got away scot-free? He did face impeachment from Congress. He had to answer humiliating questions about the affair through the media, through depositions and through video testimony. Hillary was criticized no matter what stance she took. Chelsea had to be peace-broker holding both their hands. He did face consequences in a way that Brett Kavanaugh never did. People will forever have arguments as to how he used his power to have a consensual affair, but I think it’s rewriting history to claim he never faced the wrath or consequences of people gunning for what he did. I also think Monica Lewinsky’s story is a hard one to decipher (i.e why did she save the blue dress if her hope was to avoid humiliation?) so I don’t think she would necessarily get the same sympathy as someone targeted by Anthony Weiner (ew).
Pretty much every Democratic politician has had to face some kind of reckoning when their sex behaviour has come to light. I don’t necessarily think the same can be said for Republican politicians — they keep getting rewarded by their part with the chance to keep running and praise from Donald Trump. WTF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The Clinton years were prosperous for me and a lot of people. Many of us have fond memories of that time. Robert Reich was a very good Secretary of Labor as well. However, there were some big negatives too.
Clinton’s (and Dick Morris’s) overall crime was trying to out republican the republicans in his fight against Newt Gingrich and the House. In his fight, Clinton moved us more toward the right. Also, under his presidency neoliberal policies (deregulation and the dismantling of public aid for needy families) got more traction and the overly harsh criminalization of crack users and the sentencing disparities between crack and cocaine possession and distribution (especially for young black men) were atrocious and devastated a lot of black communities.
Rating Clinton is a mixed bag. We / I felt good. That’s true. I do remember his Administration with a sense of fondness. However, the negative impact of some of the policies just can’t be disputed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, McKay is not anyone I’d ever look to for cogent political commentary. Bush & Cheney are on the same political spectrum of hideous behaviour just a few markers apart from drump & Mother’s husband who are monstrous. Just because drump hasn’t started pointless wars that have done so much harm doesn’t mean he isn’t trying. So far he is dismantling our democracy while trying to sell off our country all to enrich himself. I won’t be watching this movie.
I never liked or necessarily trusted Clinton, but I voted twice for him. He is not the worst president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t old enoug to vote for him in either election, but I agree with you. He wasn’t a perfect president by a long shot, but COME ON. Given how poorly our two most recent, unpopularity elected Repo presidents acted and are acting, how much worse would the GOP be by now if they had been in office then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I long for the days of W. We only had to worry about a stupid President. Not the devil himself. Students of history will point to the present administration when discussing the downfall of American hegemony in the free world. That is an accomplishment you can tweet about Mr. President.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the downfall of american hegemony will be a great thing for the “free world.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you think so?
nature abhors a vacuum and struggles to fill it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 to Darla.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can tell you, the rest of the 1st world does not want an American hegemony. And the US hasn’t really been a true leader in a long time, but its citizens still think they’re a world leader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sarphati , yes you, the US citizens, only had to worry about a stupid president. But what he did to the rest of the world, especially to the Middle East – well people living in that region had much more to worry about than just a stupid president elected in an overseas country. He destroyed lives. The repercussions are still going today. The Obama administration you are so in love with… well guess who instigated the so-called Arab spring? Who encouraged the armed opposition in Syria and actually provided them weapons and helped create the situation that millions of people had to flee their country and immigrate? @Darla – the power vacuum similar to the one you mentioned happened in Libya and Syria and changed the lives of millions of people in those countries and their neighbor countries. GWB was one of the worst things to have happened to the humankind because of the so-called hegemony of the US. I wish we would have been able to know him only as a stupid president just like you guys. Let’s hope that, for the sake of the humankind, no president ever tops his achievements in destroying lives.
You American citizens are very privileged to have been able to worry only about the stupidity of your president whereas millions of people were killed, tortured, raped and had to immigrate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
W is a war criminal. Have a look at what Iraq looks like. Look at Yemen, Libya, Syria, the millions of people that have been displaced in the last 10 years… This is all W’s doing. Trust me, the rest of the world didn’t only worried about a stupid POTUS, a lot of the rest of the world worried about not dying as a result of this lying zealot decision.
W, Rice, Rumsfeld, Powell, Cheney, Rove were monsters and should be in jail (yes, Powell too, he knew he was lying when he claimed to the Security Council that Iraq had WMD, he to is responsible)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Millions of people died or were tortured or had to be replaced. Millions of women were raped and killed. The demographics of a whole region permanently changed. But as the rest of the world was dealing with all this, the privileged US citizens only had to worry about the stupidity of their president. Oh the horror!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Blair was complicit in all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who the hell is Adam McKay and why should we give a rat’s a$$ about his opinion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is the worst of the worst. McKay is an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Done and done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is very horrible but it’ll be years before we see the damage he’s done. Bush crashed our economy and lied the world into wars we’re still fighting. You can’t say Trump’s worse yet that’s just revionist history. Think of the millions dead because of Bush
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not wrong about Clinton. Practically everything he did has aged horrendously. He actually had the opportunity and ability to improve things, and instead he purposefully chose policies with short term upsides for himself and extremely long-term and far reaching downsides for America. He’s certainly the most selfish modern President, and that’s saying something with Nixon in the picture.
And of course Cheney is worse than Trump. Trump is far more outwardly heinous and revolting, but as of now he’s not yet responsible for the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of people. I know Trump is a nightmare, but I wish people wouldn’t minimise what Cheney and Bush (and Blair) did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No debate. Trump is the worst. It’s the saddest most inhumane time in modern history. Everything that was ever taught to us about being kind, supportive, honest people who work hard and love and forgive… is literally upside down. Infants in cages are you kidding me? And all the power hungry republicans doing all they can to maintain their male whiteness and money. These assholes can all go to hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not even close to the most inhumane time in America’s history. America’s history is one of genocide, slavery and war crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree… I forgot the word “modern”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clinton was pretty bad. Deregulating the banks had a huge hand in the financial crisis of 2008.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Bush/Cheney were horrible and did a lot of damage, both domestically and internationally (remember, they appointed Roberts, who had always been vocal about dismantling the Voting Rights Act – and they were focused on putting judges in place who believed in strong executive branch powers). I’ve hated the affection we’re seeing for Bush now because of Trump. And Cheney is pure evil. That being said, the difference for me between Trump and Bush is their supporters. As much as I hated Bush/Cheney I couldn’t get super mad at their supporters – even too many Dems fell for the post 9-11 lies. But what’s so upsetting about Trump is that he has shown us how awful so many Americans can be. So it’s the Trump supporters that make this administration so truly awful for me.
One other note about McKay – I’m still ticked that this supposedly liberal advocate could work with Mel Gibson (in Daddy’s Home 2). He talks about Clinton and MeToo but then hires that horrible man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me get this straight: so Clinton having adult fun with some consenting adult woman is worse than thousands of children being separated from their parents and being traumatized for the rest of their lifes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize Monica was an adult for a long time because I assumed the only reason Americans were so outraged was because she was underage. For a country so obsessed with sex and sexualizing women you sure all hate it when it’s convienent for you.
My mother always said that Americans were just mad because Monica was fat and American men despise overweight women. If he had cheated on his wife with a cute, slim little thing no one would have been so angry. I don’t know how true that is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think your mom is a very wise woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Clinton is nowhere near one of the worst. And claiming he destroyed the democratic party that then went on to elect the first black president to two incredibly successful terms, is hilarious.
Also, trump is way worse than W, and I do agree with him about W and cheney, I have no illusions about them, I don’t think trump makes them look good. But, trump’s worse. By far. We may not even get out of this.
So, not impressed with this guy’s intelligence, and that turns me off to the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Modern era???? So according to ‘ultra-liberal/true progressive/real democrat’ Adam McKay Reagan was better than Clinton???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And I think those compounded failures led to Trump.” bingo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy sounds like the type of person who enjoys offering an opinion without actually thinking through his opinion, just for the sake of saying something. People like that should shut their mouths and open their minds more often than not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like he did a lot of research, at least on the Bush administration, before the film. It’s his opinion sure, but I don’t think we can say it isn’t well thought out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the one thing that irks me about Michelle Obama’s publicity tour – her revamping of Bush’s image. And no one is calling her out. He stole the future from an entire generation with the economic collapse and the war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s wrong about Bill Clinton’s presidency. And he’s spending time and money on a movie about Cheney? Even if the movie is a critical look, what the heck? How about a thoughtful, deep-dive documentary instead? In what world do we need to be watching actors play the Cheneys? I’ll never watch this. I do think this movie is a sign we’re now going to be subjected to dozens of men playing Oliver Stone and forcing their ahistorical versions of history on us for their own glorification.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m no fan of Bush or his Administration. However, I’ve always said that I’m sure if invited to his ranch down in Crawford that you’’ll have a good ole time and the best ribs you’ve ever eaten BUT he should have never risen to the level of president. Never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bad take. was clinton a saint? hell no. but you compare an inappropriate but consensual relationship with a self proclaimed sexual assault goon, who hates women, has no brains, and looks up children while taking NRA blood money while sittin in putin “i hate america” pocket? this is so warped. bush and cheney were vile. they started wars with false pretense, leading to the death and destruction of so many innocent lives. mckay is deranged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clinton was chosen to lead the Dems, and was subsequently elected because of his looks. He had an excellent campaign and his wife was presented as half of the team vs the candidate’s wife. HRC would have been a much better president than Bill but the US was not ready to elect a woman at that time. His winning the election opened the door for her become a strong player, prove herself in high office so later be viable to be elected as first woman president. We knew her and we were comfortable….. Unfortunately the affair happened and being POTUS it wasn’t swept under the rug like the ones before plus, the family has way too much baggage that keeps coming up.
She was a poor choice against Trump because of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse