The Blast: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s out-of-court custody settlement is ‘imminent’

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, we discussed the news that Brad Pitt made a “desperate plea” to Angelina Jolie to get her to somehow settle their custody dispute out of court. They’re due in court on December 4th for the big custody hearing, but for weeks now, sources have claimed that they’re trying to work on a deal before the hearing. Brad has cast himself as the (only) parent who is thinking of the health of the kids, like the hearing would be the worst thing ever for the kids (and not his drunken violence). Well, one of Brad’s favorite outlets dropped some news just before the Thanksgiving holiday, only The Blast claims that they’re talking to “sources close to Jolie.” So take this is as you will:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will save their children from a bitter custody trial because we are told a settlement between the stars is about to be signed. Sources close to Jolie tell The Blast a custody settlement between the two stars is imminent, with the goal being to wrap up negotiations before the private custody trial begins. As for specifics of the settlement, we’re told although Jolie fought to give Pitt minimal custody of their 6 children, the deal will include a substantial amount of time given to the “World War Z” star. Our sources say the former couple finally realized the ongoing fight is only hurting the children, and although they have not yet signed off on the agreement, it’s expected to be finalized very soon. As we reported, the private trial was gearing up to be very nasty. Jolie had planned on using the child abuse allegations against Pitt from the airplane incident in 2016 that ended their marriage, even though he was never charged with a crime. The trial, which appointed the same private judge who officiated the star’s wedding ceremony, would most likely have been months of grueling litigation involving the children. The 6 kids have already been subjected to ongoing custody evaluations, and the findings were going to be used to determine a final custody order for the family. However, with a deal in place, Jolie and Pitt will save their family from the painstaking proceedings, and can instead begin to focus on the financial part of the divorce.

[From The Blast]

I will believe it when I see it. I think up until a real deal is announced in, like, People Magazine, and until we know the specifics of the custody deal, Team Brad is going to continue to manipulate the press and smear his estranged wife. Basically, I don’t buy that Angelina and the people around her are leaking sh-t to The Blast, and I especially don’t believe that she would leak something like “we’re told although Jolie fought to give Pitt minimal custody of their 6 children, the deal will include a substantial amount of time given to the “World War Z” star.” Wait for the deal to really be announced.

Also: it was announced that Angelina will guest edit BBC Radio’s Today program on December 28th. That’s their current affairs/political program, and she’ll be using the day to bring in guests to discuss sexual violence in war zones and refugees.