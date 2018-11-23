The Blast: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s out-of-court custody settlement is ‘imminent’

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, we discussed the news that Brad Pitt made a “desperate plea” to Angelina Jolie to get her to somehow settle their custody dispute out of court. They’re due in court on December 4th for the big custody hearing, but for weeks now, sources have claimed that they’re trying to work on a deal before the hearing. Brad has cast himself as the (only) parent who is thinking of the health of the kids, like the hearing would be the worst thing ever for the kids (and not his drunken violence). Well, one of Brad’s favorite outlets dropped some news just before the Thanksgiving holiday, only The Blast claims that they’re talking to “sources close to Jolie.” So take this is as you will:
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will save their children from a bitter custody trial because we are told a settlement between the stars is about to be signed. Sources close to Jolie tell The Blast a custody settlement between the two stars is imminent, with the goal being to wrap up negotiations before the private custody trial begins.
As for specifics of the settlement, we’re told although Jolie fought to give Pitt minimal custody of their 6 children, the deal will include a substantial amount of time given to the “World War Z” star. Our sources say the former couple finally realized the ongoing fight is only hurting the children, and although they have not yet signed off on the agreement, it’s expected to be finalized very soon.
As we reported, the private trial was gearing up to be very nasty. Jolie had planned on using the child abuse allegations against Pitt from the airplane incident in 2016 that ended their marriage, even though he was never charged with a crime. The trial, which appointed the same private judge who officiated the star’s wedding ceremony, would most likely have been months of grueling litigation involving the children. The 6 kids have already been subjected to ongoing custody evaluations, and the findings were going to be used to determine a final custody order for the family.
However, with a deal in place, Jolie and Pitt will save their family from the painstaking proceedings, and can instead begin to focus on the financial part of the divorce.
I will believe it when I see it. I think up until a real deal is announced in, like, People Magazine, and until we know the specifics of the custody deal, Team Brad is going to continue to manipulate the press and smear his estranged wife. Basically, I don’t buy that Angelina and the people around her are leaking sh-t to The Blast, and I especially don’t believe that she would leak something like “we’re told although Jolie fought to give Pitt minimal custody of their 6 children, the deal will include a substantial amount of time given to the “World War Z” star.” Wait for the deal to really be announced.
Also: it was announced that Angelina will guest edit BBC Radio’s Today program on December 28th. That’s their current affairs/political program, and she’ll be using the day to bring in guests to discuss sexual violence in war zones and refugees.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Here’s hoping for the best for the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point his team is acting desperate… He doesn’t want the details of what happened to come out in the open. Angie isn’t running scared cos she has nothing to hide hence she lets the court decide
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad & Team are creaming in their pants over Angelina & Samantha.
They have the goods and the evidence to back up so Brad fighting tooth & nail for it not to go to court hearing.
It seems to me that Brad lost his sons with his alcoholic abusive behaviour 2 years ago and now he is losing his daughters with his smear campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I certainly have a very different opinion of Brad Pitt. He seems more concerned about himself than his children. None of us know what happened on that plane except that it frightened the children and that it was the last straw for Angie who had been dealing with a drinking and absences for some time had to leave the childrens family home for the health of her family. I really do not thin Brad would let her stay in his house. even for the kids. He appears to be selfish about that house. Oh and I forgot brought DCFS in to their lives by his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you perfectly summed up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it is an unpopular opinion here, but I think that these kids have been poked, prodded and analysed enough. There is no way this should have to go to court. If shared custody will be harmful to the kids, either physically or emotionally, then there will be a mass of evidence to back that up and the private judge will have an easy decision and Pitt would be in no position to fight it. If that is not the case, then the courts are clear that shared physical custody is the best option. I simply cannot see a situation in which fighting this out in court would be a good thing and I strongly suspect Laura Wasser knew where this was going and was not prepared to be a part of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
7 therapists and the judge wouldn’t let Brad see the children without supervision.
For 18 months, Brad was allowed to spend few hours with the children under supervision.
The children had to speak to their therapists before, during and after each session with Brad.
His oldest sons refuse to see him while judge ordered the therapists to ignore the children’s fear of Brad. In fact, the judge ordered Angelina & therapists so convince the children that they shouldn’t be scared of spending time with Brad.
Don’t tell me that the above doesn’t give you a major red alert with Brad???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is not my decision and I simply don’t believe most of what has been written about this or any other tabloid story. If all the information above is correct, then I imagine the decision would be straightforward. The key thing is that a small army has been mobilised to assess the situation and the majority of those people are required to put the children’s interest first, If it goes to court it can only be because someone isn’t prepared to accept the conclusions; that could be either Pitt or Jolie, but whoever it is, they are not being fair to the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but everything Maya said is the truth it isn’t rumor, hearsay or tabloid nonsense these are facts and when you google it you’ll find it…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Maya for speaking truth! As he always says, “he knows his truth”, well so does Miss Jolie. I am so glad, and still continue to hope, Angie stuck to her guns and Pitt is still giving “substantial time” only, along with his monitors. He brought this all on himself. And has the unmitigated gall to speak of alienation from Jolie and denigrade her humanitarian efforts. Still want them to go to court because I want all “of his truths” to come out in court for the world to hear. Will it harm the children? IMO no. Truth will actually set them free!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is feeling a lot like vengeance. Jolie has the right to go to court and expose every lurid detail. But the bottom line is Brad followed the guidelines concerning therapy and sobriety. The judge, who already knows EVERYTHING, supported Brad in his June 2018 Order. The outcome will be joint custody. It could have been settled long ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think shared custody will help keep the children from being put in the middle. A semblence of settlement is long overdue. It’s about what’s best for the children and according to Angelina, she wants the children to be healed from any family rift. This is not a popularity contest between fans of Pitt and Jolie, e.g, “I like Angelina so she should have the kids” blah blah blah. The best parent in divorce is a co-parent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
20/80 or 30/70 is shared I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina looks so good. She has great bone structure so she will keep aging well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does, I prefer the lighter hair on her though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How old do kids have to be in California before they can choose? Maddox is what, 17ish now? Can he, assuming he wants to, refuse visitation with Brad?
And Pax will be 15 in a few days. Can he refuse to see his father?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Currently there is no specific age where the Court will consider the wishes of a child in deciding custody matters. Family Code Section 3042 requires the Court to consider and give due weight to a child’s preference regarding custody if the child is of sufficient age and capacity to form an intelligent opinion on the issue. However, this code doesn’t specify a certain age nor does it contain a standard percentage of weight for the Judge to place on child’s wishes.
However, commencing 1/1/12, California AB 1050 amends this statute to add that the judge must also consider such a child’s wishes re visitation. This amendment further adds that child who is at least 14 years old must be allowed to directly address the court regarding custody and visitation, unless judge finds that it would not be in child’s best interests, in which case the reasons must be stated on record.
This section specifically does not prevent younger children from addressing the Court on these issues if appropriate and consistent with the best interest of the child. Currently, Family Code §3042 permits the Judge to provide alternate method for learning about child’s preferences if it precludes calling him or her as witness; as amended, §3042(e) now requires the provision of such an alternative.
This is from cadivorse.com.
Take it for what it is worth. I don’t have actual legal books from that state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe those kids are feeling any hurt by this now. Maybe in the beginning, yes, but for the most part in the last year for certain, those kids are fine. Kids are very resilient. Plus, I’m pretty Angie showers them w/ love. They know who their father is by now too. Three of these kids are teens. Brad wants people to believe they’re still babies, not so.
It’s interesting b/c in the beginning, Angie asked for sole physical custody but she was helping him to get them closer to him. When she got betrayed by Wasser and that alienation lie came out she got tougher. That’s on him not her. She’s not talking to Brad tho and he’s more mad about that than anything. What Maya said was true, he held the process up b/c of all the changes he wanted made w/ the therapists and then whatever Wasser agreed to was changed after bringing Samantha on. Angie wanted this to be a clean break but Brad wants it to be about him not about the kids, that why it hasn’t been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Jane! I could have looked it up I suppose. I just figured someone here would know off the top of their heads!
So Maddox and Pax could certainly address the issue to the court themselves. And possibly Z and Shiloh as well. The twins, probably not.
Interesting.
I know pictures don’t tell the whole story but every time we’ve seen pictures of these kids they’ve seemed pretty damn happy and content. Other than Viv who clearly hates the cameras. It’s pretty clear, to me, that they adore Angie and are completely comfortable with her.
Just my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zaharra will be 14 years old in January and Shiloh will be 13 years old in May.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids are resilient is a myth. Research shows that children of divorce experience higher rates of emotional and behavioral problems. Each kid is an individual and some are more sensitive then others. We do not know these children. I was with my friend at Thanksgiving and her young son has emotional issues. She is a loving parent. We cannot make blanket statements about how children feel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Karen, we all have emotional problems. From divorce parents or not. I know people who were on drugs and they have a two parent household.
We’re human beings. That’s sort of why books, movies and music were created to talk about all the emotional problems people have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely not from team Jolie because it’s negative towards her. Brad Pitt and his team always show their ass . he has substantial visitation but it’s obviously not 50/50.
Angelina didn’t and could not control how much custody he or she gets. THATS THE POINT OF THE CUSTODY EVALUATOR. So then saying she want him to have minimal visitation is a damn lie … It was likely the evaluator wanted him to have minimal and he’s probably gonna get exactly what the evaluator recommends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it
. From the beginning we had his fans screaming he would get 50/50 immediately and he didn’t . We’re two years down the line and is fans are still screaming he’ll get 50/50 and he’s not going to get that. As his fans and fake online lawyers says California is a 50/50 state … Well if he’s not getting 50 what’s wrong with him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even in this report that obviously is leaked by Team Pitt, suggests that Brad Pitt is NOT getting 50/50 joint custody!! I mean, “a substantial amount of time” doesn’t sound like 50/50 to me!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He may not have been charged with a crime but the agreement signed off by DCFS had to have safeguards in place for the children. The Blast is full of it. Remember his team running to various outlets denying there was such an agreement when Angelina put out her statement? Only to have it confirmed when she filed with the courts to have it enforced when he wanted to wilfully ignore the agreed upon terms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hate when people say “he was never charged with a crime” regarding abuse. Same with sexual violence, in domestic violence it is SO HARD to get people charged and prosecuted, and it does not mean that no violence occurred! Maybe he wasn’t charged with a crime, but if she told a judge that his kids were terrified of him because he maybe hit one of them, that still holds weight. Not being charged with a crime is not exoneration of abusive behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then he acts like Angie shouldn’t use this for her case. She better if she wants to win. He doesn’t like his mess out there but he always putting out a false narrative about her. Man, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie is a great mother and the family will be fine, that’s been her goal to heal the family all along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dupe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bras is full of mess and has been for a very long time and has always let Angie take the blame for everything including how they were raising the kids when people were criticizing them for traveling abroad. He benefitted the most from this union. I mean that literally because she gave birth to three kids because of his request. Don’t tell me that he didn’t. You haven’t seen him alone with them in two years why? He is manipulative, egotistical, selfish, and spiteful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth be told. Brad is full of it b/c none of this would be happening had he been a better husband and father to Angie and the kids. Angie loved that dude and the reason I know that is b/c she took all the hits for him. People clearly enable him and cover for him still. CAA, other actors and Angie did it too and I believe she had the kids do it as well, that’s where she went wrong. A woman and kids should not be covering/making excuses for a grown man. She realized it and she’s done w/ him. She left him and he needs to move on too.
His stans need to quit as well. The truth is staring them in the face, they just ignore it. Sound familiar? It’s Just like the Republicans do to Trump. They are delusional especially since all they do is call Angie names Instead of talking about the facts of this case.
Most think writing in caps Brad wasn’t charged validates him not doing anything. It does not. He still did something. To his son. While drunk. Why was there a need for authorities anyway? Him. Brad. Manchild. Most of his stans are just old middle aged white women who still dream he’ll come and sweep them off their feet when in actuality Brad would never want them. Now that he’s older, he’s gonna try to hang onto some young starlet pretty soon anyway. But just like Trump will never get his wall, they will never get Brad. Plus, it’s pretty evident now he’s just an old fading star, Angie was keeping him young and relevant, he and them need to face it. It happens, get over it. He messed up big time. He lost the most precious thing on earth, his family. He can try to smear all he wants but when push comes to shove those kids will choose their Mom b/c he was not a great husband and father. He can still try to be a better father and husband to somebody else but based on some of the facts we have before us, I’m giving that a 50/50 chance.
The outcome of this will be 70/30. Angie will get 70. Brad won’t get is 50/50 so he come out w/ a whole new set of lies, like I let her go ahead and get more, she is their mother. Lol. Please. This joker. We already know his lies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse