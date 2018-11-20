Us Weekly: Brad Pitt made a ‘desperate plea’ to Angelina to stop the custody hearing

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody trial/hearing is due to begin in about two weeks, in December. We’ve already heard from “sources” that Angelina and Brad’s lawyers have been meeting and negotiating, and there’s some talk about how they both might want to come to a settlement on custody before the trial begins. That mutual negotiation has become the jumping off point for Brad’s people to go on and on about how Brad is super-worried about Mean, Bitter Angelina’s custody war and how it affects the kids. Nevermind that Jolie insisted that they kids go into therapy following Brad’s drunken violence on the plane in 2016 – now Team Brad would have you believe that he’s the only parent concerned about the welfare of the kids. Well, Us Weekly has a new story about just that:

Brad Pitt wants the war to end. The actor made a desperate plea to his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, for them to settle their custody battle out of court, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He reached out hoping to persuade Angie that the hearing will cause lasting psychological damage to their children,” the insider tells Us, referencing Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. “There will be no winners, no matter what the judge decides.” While a source close to Jolie insists that both parties are “working together to reach a settlement outside of court,” the first insider tells Us that the Maleficent star is “not backing down.” Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, are set to appear in court on December 4 to hash out their custody issues.

[From Us Weekly]

Am I the only one thinking that Brad’s biggest concern isn’t the “lasting psychological damage” to the kids? I think someone’s lawyers have started to prepare him for the idea that the custody hearing/trial will not go his way. At least, that seems to be Team Pitt’s biggest fear at the moment. Because if they’re trying to convince us that Brad cares so much about the psychological well-being of his kids, then maybe he shouldn’t have been behaved the way he has for the past two-plus years, including the utter smearing of his children’s mother. It’s almost like Angelina’s new lawyer has put the fear of God into Team Pitt.