But HER emails: Ivanka Trump used a private email account for government business

This is actually not news. We’ve heard about Ivanka’s private, personal email account before, back in the fall of 2017. Ivanka has been using a private, personal email account for White House business this whole time, for two years. She conducts all of her business through personal accounts, it would seem, from emailing her nannies to contacting cabinet members and more. The Washington Post had the exclusive this time:
Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, many of them in violation of federal records rules, according to people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.
White House ethics officials learned of Trump’s repeated use of personal email when reviewing emails gathered last fall by five Cabinet agencies to respond to a public records lawsuit. That review revealed that throughout much of 2017, she often discussed or relayed official White House business using a private email account with a domain that she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner.
The discovery alarmed some advisers to President Trump, who feared that his daughter’s practices bore similarities to the personal email use of Hillary Clinton, an issue he made a focus of his 2016 campaign. He attacked his Democratic challenger as untrustworthy and dubbed her “Crooked Hillary” for using a personal email account as secretary of state.
Some aides were startled by the volume of Ivanka Trump’s personal emails — and taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice. She said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction. The White House referred requests for comment to Ivanka Trump’s attorney and ethics counsel, Abbe Lowell.
In a statement, Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Lowell, acknowledged that the president’s daughter occasionally used her private email before she was briefed on the rules, but he said none of her messages contained classified information.
“She said she was not familiar with some details of the rules.” Ignorance is not a defense, and as I said before, this is not the first time anyone has heard about this – this was a story last year, about fourteen months ago, when watchdog groups learned that she was using a private email account to conduct government business. Did she not acquaint herself with the rules in the past 14 months? Perhaps her father could educate her – she’s a woman using a private email account, ergo LOCK HER UP. But Her Emails Are Complicit Too: The Ivanka Trump Story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So are we calling her Crooked Princess Nagini now?
Spot on. Also, how incredibly dumb is she to do this of all things? It’s what Trump had been shrieking about when it came to Hillary.
She’s a blithering idiot who thinks laws don’t apply to her because Daddy has a long history of bribing people to get her out of trouble.
Lock her up!!
I’d like to say I’m surprised that they’re honestly going with the defense of “she wasn’t of some of the rules” when her father literally based his whole campaign and much of his present job on the predication that HRC was intentionally using a personal server and then destroying emails for malicious intent (not to mention he uses an unsecured cell phone to text important classified information to people), but I’m not.
They’ll cling to this defense, the GOP will say nothing and his base will come rushing to their Aryan princess’s defense and nothing will come of it.
Vanks is the one who once bemoaned that she hadn’t realised that politics were so “vicious”, because presumably at that point she’d only actually be sentient for five minutes, so I’m not surpised that she’s sticking with the “I’m so innocent” ploy.
Nevermind that, but for the NY DA being so eminently bribable, both she and Junior would already be convicted felons.
Yep because her father/husband has been harping about this for 2 years. Tray Gowdy and those morons have held hearing after hearing about it. So nope, that defense doesn’t hold water.
The mere fact that Princess Nagini is conducting any White House business in any capacity is against the law so let’s start with that. Anyone conducting any government business is subject to the statutes and regulations governing email usage. She broke the law.
The excuses I see being made for her by right-wing extreme pundits are beyond ridiculous and disgusting. SHE. BROKE. THE. LAW.
Think Daddy Con paid for that Wharton degree too.
Says it all. Ivanka, go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.
The House panel on this issue is going to be fantastic.
Ivanka and Jared should just leave the WH and go enjoy the $80million+ they made last year.
This whole administration is ripping off and stockpiling taxpayer money starting at the top of the food chain. If an honest audit was ever done, we’d be stunned at how much taxpayer money has been siphoned off to line their pockets and the number of backdoor illegal deals they’ve made with corporations and foreign governments to enrich themselves.
Yes.
How they got that money is corruption. Not to mention Ivanka has committed fraud just like the rest of her family.
It’s all fun to feel righteous when the right are shown as hypocrites, but i’d rather see an actual perp walk.
I think when we finally see the numbers behind the child and immigrant detentions, we’ll probably see that they invested in private imprisonment companies ahead of time. I bet there is a kick-back in their somewhere.
The US is currently a kleptocracy. The conflicts are blatantly ignored with no repercussions for rules being violated. I don’t understand how there are still so many people ok with the dump mob family ripping them off. These types of abuses used to be huge scandals and lead to serious repercussions, resignations and sometimes jail. The House Dems are going to be very busy holding this WH to account starting in January.
Feckless and criminally complicit, LOCK HER UP!!
I suppose since her father by all accounts is still using a unsecured phone to tweet and conduct government business , Ivanka thought she was not doing anything wrong.
They should all be locked up. Bunch of vipers
Yeah, sure… she was not familiar with some details of the rules. Except ‘EMAILS’ was basically her father’s whole presidential campaign.
this this this this
Exactly. And how f^&#ing hard is it to abide by this? I get that it may be inconvenient but still.
Just more proof that when it comes to Hillary, it really wasn’t about the emails.
As a federal employee, we’re constantly reminded about our ethics and conduct obligations. It would seem that rank and file employees are held to higher standards then nepotism hires
THIS. You’re not just reminded but you have to sign documents to show you were reminded and that you read the reminder.
All I want is Ivanka and Jared in the hot seat before congress. I cannot imagine that either of them could get through it without having to take the fifth amendment.
+1
Washington Post states that a house panel will be convened on this issue.
LOL.
This whole joke of a government that we have is beyond corrupt. Daughter wife fembot just has to point her nipples in the right direction and no one remembers what she did or why she was in meetings she had no business being at. E-mails? What e-mail’s?
Unless she lives under a rock, she must’ve been hearing “but Hillarys emails” or “lock her up” for the past 3 years. Did she not know what that was all about? She’s been in the WH for 2 years, and maybe it’s time to learn the rules
She knows. She also knows republicans are huge hypocrites and they’ll look the other way.
“The Post reported Ivanka Trump’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, forwarded all the emails he believed were related to official government business to her government email account. Lowell believed that would rectify any violations of records law.” (From an article on CNN’s website). Did no one in this administration do any kind of research as to what was proper regarding anything l like this.
Of course they didn’t, because they think that laws apply to everyone else. They’re above that petty “little people” stuff.
So many laws, so many broken.
The public records law (The Freedom of Information Act). Doesn’t matter if Lowell later rectified her violation or not, she still broke that law.
The laws governing the use of email for government business. Yes, there is some overlap with the public records laws, but there are actual laws governing the use of emails, email accounts and all IT devices for government information. She broke those laws.
The laws governing security; she used a private email account, a private server, and probably a private computer or phone, none of which had government protections on them. She broke those laws.
The laws allowing access to government information (policy development) that has not been cleared for public release – Ivanka did all this stuff at home on devices to which her household staff has access. She has admitted that the nannies use the same computer she does at home. Additionally, her nannies are all foreign nationals, unvetted by the US government. She broke so many laws.
“but he said none of her messages contained classified information” – sadly this is probably true. She is so dump I have no trouble believing that all she and her shit of a husband do is pretend like they are working. What is it that she does as a Government official anyway?
Also, no need to get upset about some foreign power obtaining sensitive state information, I am sure Vladimir Putin is in cc in all those emails.
Cue Twitter/Instagram picture of Princess Nagini’s spawn doing something “cute” and “heartwarming” later today.
Also, if Jared cannot properly complete a form how do we expect Ivanka to be familiar with the details of rules?
Background checks and rules are for the peasant masses. Or asylum seekers.
Never noticed that her eyes were dark. Is she maybe wearing those Asian contacts that make your iris look big? Looks like it to me
Her eyes are dark but sometimes she wears colored contacts to make them lighter
What??? She’s a hypocrite??? Color me shocked…
Oh, Nagini, tsk tsk.
the real crime here is that gross dye job and plastic face.
So, will her father reprimand her now? Will he make her step down from her position? Throw her into exile for eternity? Federal prison?
He’ll give her a big hug. One that lasts waaaaaaaaay too long.
Oh, gross! lmao!
If little me can figure out I’m not to send work emails from my personal email account, then little big Plastic Daughter Wife knows this too. NEXT!
BUT DADDY TOLD ME I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANT!
Well, knock me over with a feather. But I’m sure there’s a logical explanation. Like, she’s a trump and they’re trained to lie, cheat, and flout the rules from birth. Will that fly?
Grifter’s illegal email use is to hide her schemes to wring every last drop of money out of her position. Just like all the drumps she is eager to sell off our country to enrich herself with billions. She’s a psychopath who clumsily hides the depths of her greed and crimes. They all do it–Fey Jared uses WhatsApp to communicate with MBS to avoid any record of their illegal dealings.
Does anyone follow Seth Abramson, a lawyer and university professor, on Twitter (@SethAbramson)? He has been connecting the dots to drump’s bizarre relationship and plans to enrich himself with Putin since 2012 along with seven other countries as they plan a global coup to dominate the world. It sounds conspiracy crazy but he is definitely worth a read because he makes connections that explain so much. Last night he tweeted a thread that really made sense to me. He thinks Khashoggi’s murder was the culmination of drump’s and fey Jared’s inept and greedy work these past two years. Abramson also has a new book out “Proof of Collusion.”
Speaking of enrichment–WaPo now has figures showing repubs spent over 4 mill at trump properties during midterms..so money donated to party goes right into trump thoroughly corrupt pockets. The list of dirt is so very long, and it’s disheartening to realize there has never been punishment for all their cons, and probably never will be.
Yes! Big fan of Abramson!
I do, too! LOVE reading his tweets. He is insanely smart. His book is mind boggling. Are you reading “Proof of Collusion”??
Are they gonna investigate what emails were sent? To whom and when? This is a serious matter. This family has shown that they will collude with enemies of the U.S. for monetary and political gain.
Secretary Clinton was investigated and so should this unqualified, twit.
Lock her up! Lock her up! Just use the same words her daddy used numerous times since the election. Hypocrites
Lock the feckless see you next Tuesday up!
How is she even qualified to have that job? I don’t think it’s right that the president can just hire his own family when they clearly have ZERO government experience.
this is proof of her entitlement, she doesn’t think she needs to follow the same rules her family puts on others like Hilary. they don’t care about national security, they care about getting what they want: winning the white house. the same people who complain about the sexual assault/rape allegations against bill Clinton but roll their eyes when those same allegations against Trump are brought up-they don’t care about women’s well-being; they bring up information that supports their previously held belief that they don’t like a certain politician.
Everything about her is so fake.
