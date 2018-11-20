Frankie Muniz’s cat turned on the faucet, flooded house: ‘Everything I own, destroyed’



I have had cats who loved drinking from the faucet, even though I had one of those fancy cat water fountains that had constantly circulating water. I’ve never had a cat who knew how to turn on the faucet, but that may be because of the design of my faucets. Frankie Muniz’s cat figured out how to turn on the faucet, and the cat did it when he was overseas at a funeral. When he got home his house was flooded in three feet of water. He posted really heartfelt messages to Twitter about it, saying he lost everything from the flooding. He had to stay in a hotel due to the damage to his home but then the hotel was evacuated due to the terrible fires in California. Here are his tweets, in order from oldest to newest.

I arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture… All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. – Nov 15 I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. – Nov 15 Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this. I’d be lost without her. She’s so strong and exactly what I need. – Nov 15 I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it’s true. You wouldn’t believe the destruction. – Nov 15 Just woke up to fire alarms and had to evacuate the hotel we are staying in because of what happened to our house. This has been an eventful week. - Nov 17

I hope he’s ok, and I’m also thinking of all the people who lost their homes to the fires in California. I can’t imagine what that’s like. What do you do about a cat who knows how to turn on a faucet? Also, how is he sure the cat did it? Was anyone else in his home and does he have video surveillance? He’s going to have to replace everything anyway so he shouldn’t buy that type of faucet ever again. He presumably has the money to replace his home, but you can’t replace sentimental items and it all sounds devastating.

Also I don’t follow Dancing With the Stars and didn’t realize Frankie finished third last year and that he’s currently a co-host on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. He also does steady acting work.

After I wrote all this, I saw that Frankie proposed to his girlfriend, Paige, on Sunday. They got engaged at the Lantern Festival in Casa Grande, Arizona. Paige posted to Instagram with the news.

