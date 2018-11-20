Princess Beatrice might get engaged to the dude she’s been dating for two months?

9th Annual Global Gift Gala - Arrivals

The Millennial generation of the royal family is all married off… except for Princess Beatrice of York, who is the “last single girl standing.” Beatrice watched her younger sister Eugenie marry her long-time boyfriend last month, and I’ll admit that I felt a little bit sorry for Beatrice in that moment, and in the lead-up to her sister’s wedding. Yes, Beatrice is a popular young woman with money, access, friends, connections and everything else. But we all know how families can be, and many of us know that feeling – all of your relations wondering why you don’t have a boyfriend, asking when you’re going to settle down, implying that something might be wrong with you. Beatrice has been single-ish since she and Dave Clark broke up in 2016 (he got married this year too), although it’s possible that Beatrice has had a series of boyfriends and we just haven’t heard about them. I think we only hear about them when they get serious. So… what does it mean that we’re hearing about a boyfriend now?

Princess Beatrice took an Uber as she touched down in LA – after it emerged she is dating multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It was revealed at the weekend that Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter has a new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34. She is said to have already introduced the divorced father-of-one to her parents, with friends saying they could be engaged very soon. Beatrice introduced Edoardo as her boyfriend at an exclusive party last week thrown by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

The royal is understood to have been dating the property tycoon, who has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship, for two months, enjoying a string of dates before even going on holiday together. The pair share the same circle of friends and were introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.

A friend told the Sun: ‘They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time. They could even be tying the knot in 2019 – it’s already been discussed by her friends. Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now.’

The couple are believed to have started dating a month before Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October, where Beatrice acted as maid-of-honour.

[From The Daily Mail]

Oh, girl – don’t get engaged to a guy after two months. I know there are a lot of “when you know, you know” people out there, but I think getting suddenly engaged to some guy after a couple of months in this particular case would be a giant mistake. She would be settling down with this guy because she’s the last single girl standing of the Millennial Royals, and because she’s 30 and that’s what’s expected of her. Don’t settle, Beatrice!

The Global Gift Gala London Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “Princess Beatrice might get engaged to the dude she’s been dating for two months?”

  1. HAha says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Marry whomever you want.

    Just don’t make us UK taxpayers pay for yet another wedding, please!.

    Do a Zara!

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      November 20, 2018 at 8:08 am

      I think she’s known him for awhile, but they only recently started dating. He’s the stepson of Christopher Shale who Andrew had been friends with. All the Yorks went to his funeral. So, they may have known each other for a long time, but it was only recently suggested to them to start dating by a mutual friend or something. I doubt they will get engaged that quickly though. There always seems to be a push for engagement the second a royal gets into a relationship from the press in general. They always think it’s the one because they want to write about Royal wedding drama.

      Reply
    • Alyse says:
      November 20, 2018 at 11:05 am

      Zara’s wedding may not have been as big as Eugenie’s, or televised, but she still needed security when she married Mike. I know the royal mile in Edinburgh was closed off and there was police in abundance. UK taxpayers paid for that.

      Reply
  2. Ib says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Yikes

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:50 am

    She should be careful and not go too fast to settle just because everyone around her is getting married.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Can you imagine the talk they have to have with Fergie before introducing her to new boyfriends/friends?

    ‘Mum, try not to be so weird, ok? Please don;t bring of Gstaad…’

    Reply
  5. Nicegirl says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I really like her dress👗

    Reply
  6. Rulla says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I kinda like that gown.

    Reply
  7. Erinn says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:58 am

    If it’s right, it’ll still be right in a year or two. I never understood the need to rush an engagement or a wedding other than if you really wanted a sick relative to be there.

    Reply
  8. Zee says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I hope one day we’ll get away from that mind set that we need to feel sorry for unmarried women and that families will stop putting pressure on us to get married. I turned 30 this year and there has been a real sudden shift in the way my grandma addresses the whole marriage issue. A few years ago she simply asked if I wanted to get married in the future (I don’t, btw) then she straight up started asking me why I’m not married yet and now she just really aggressively mentions the fact that I’m not married yet. I once said something along the lines of “It could be raining tomorrow” and she said ” And you could be married with two children by now”. And this keeps happening more and more now. It’s getting really annyoing.

    Reply
    • Lolly says:
      November 20, 2018 at 8:14 am

      I turned 30 this year too. I definitely have friends who feel like they’re farther in life than me because they’ve been married. But I don’t feel sorry for myself at all. Being in a relationship is not a goal I strive for. It’s such a weird pressure to put on women but not men of the same age.

      Reply
    • lara says:
      November 20, 2018 at 8:23 am

      I hate the pressure. I was so glad that after passing my 30th birthday as a single woman my family seemed to have given up on me. Now I have a partner and we are even engaged it all started again. Not only the “when will the wedding be” but also the “your are in your mid thirties, you will be to old for kids soon.”. And I always said, I do not want kids.
      I stopped planing the wedding and refuse to set a date as long as it feels more like expectations I have to fulfill than a celebration that we decided to live our life together.

      Reply
    • nikki says:
      November 20, 2018 at 9:12 am

      Shame on your grandma for making her love for you seem conditional. It’s very hard to buck traditions and hold fast to yourself when the entire culture is pushing marriage and babies on every woman. The princess never stays single in the fairy tales, and Jennifer Anniston may be having a miracle baby in the tabloids into her 60′s, at this rate. And their headlines always scream “Baby Joy!!” instead of “Baby exhaustion and baby financial challenges!” To cheer you up, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Chelsea Handler, Harper Lee, Marisa Tomei, Condoleeza Rice, Anita Hill, Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, Jane Austen, Emily Bronte, Emily Dickinson, Nobel prize winer Barbara McClintock, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Greta Garbo, Dana Delany, Anna Kournikova, Naomi Watts, Vanessa Paradis, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, and Coco Chanel never got married. Perhaps you can take some time to decide how you will choose to react to people’s rude comments, whether by zippy one-liners, a heartfelt talk, or just curtailing the time you spend with people like granny. I did always say, if my husband ever left me for a sweet young thing and had a second family, I’d drive by smiling in a zippy convertible with my scarf flying while he was pushing a stroller. So much of it is really how we feel about ourselves, deep down. Sending you lots of wishes for joy and fulfillment, whatever your relationship status!!

      Reply
    • PixiePaperdoll says:
      November 20, 2018 at 9:14 am

      Wait for the baby thing! My mom started pushing me hard on my 40th birthday about having kids. “If I wanted a kid, I’d have one by now.”

      Reply
    • Rhys says:
      November 20, 2018 at 9:26 am

      I think a lot of people already feel that way and it’s not a big deal anymore.I never paid attention to the pressure to be married. Actually, I never wanted a big wedding and never wanted to be a mother. In my mind a person is complete by definition. Now it can be more fun when you have a companion but the whole “when are you getting married” song never got to me although I grew up in a society where marriage defines a woman’s success.

      Reply
    • Jamie says:
      November 20, 2018 at 9:49 am

      I’m sorry you have to go through that. I went through something similar until I snapped at my grandmother one day and told her that it’s sad that she doesn’t appreciate that she has a granddaughter who is strong enough to stand on her own and doesn’t succumb to pressure or settle for anything less than what she’s worth.
      That shut her up.

      Reply
      • Zee says:
        November 20, 2018 at 1:09 pm

        @Nikki Thanks for your comment. It felt really uplifting to see this list of badass women. 😀

        @Jamie I’m actually really surprised that my grandma reacted like this. She was born in the 30ies and when she was 20 years old she left her little village to work in the big city all by herself while her sisters got married right away. She even had a child out of wedlock in the 60ies and raised my dad all by herself until she got married at the age of 38. She never lived by societies standards and always took care of herself no matter what people said of her. Even after marriage she continued to work full time. It’s strange to me that she suddenly adopted such an outdated mindset when it comes to me. Especially when almost nobody in my family ever gets married. My parents were never married and it didn’t bother her. I think she just worries for my future and wants me to be taken care of or something.

  9. Kittycat says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:01 am

    I can feel sorry for blood princess Beatrice.

    Being single isn’t a bad thing.

    Hopefully there is no pressure on her to marry a guy she doesn’t know.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:09 am

    She’s been desperate to get married for a long time. I hope she waits before rushing in.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I mean, if they want to get married, they should get married. Maybe things will turn out messy, maybe they wont. who knows?

    It will be interesting to see her wedding though (which is what we all “really” care about lol) and to see if its on par with Eugenie’s, since she wont have the direct comparison of Meghan and Harry’s.

    Reply
  12. Cee says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I’ve been dating a 38 year old, divorced man, who has a 8 year old kid. It’s intense so I can’t believe she’s already vacationing with him after 2 months. I guess that’s the difference between being rich or not. Hopefully she will take things slow, get to really know him, and decide whether she wants that life (although him being a multi millionaire must help)

    Reply
  13. Starryfish29 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:36 am

    The most interesting bit here is that he’s divorced with a kid; bringing a kid into that kind of public life is a lot to think about. I wonder if the same people who clutched their pearls about Meghan being divorced will be similarly pressed about this coupling; probably not though since divorced men aren’t shamed in the same way.

    Reply
  14. Maria says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Where is she living now? LA, NY, London. And where does this guy live? Sorry confused.

    Reply
  15. HeyThere! says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    I was engaged after a few months…and I broke it off 6 months later with no date set because deep down I knew this wasn’t happening. He put me on the spot and truly shocked me asking me. It wasn’t discussed. He didn’t know or ask my parents. I didn’t even really say yes…I said ‘are you serious?!’ And laughed. Ops! LOL I say it’s okay to get engaged after two months but don’t marry after two months?! Just my experience.

    Reply
  16. kristen says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I hope she’s not engaged because honestly, I can’t deal with another Prince Andrew/Duchess Fergie showboat Royal wedding so soon after the last one. Her parents seem like @ssholes.

    Reply
  17. tai says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Of course she’s been on vacation with him after only 2 months of dating. She goes on 8 – 10 vacations a year. I get she may be feeling pressure, it can’t be easy having your 10-year relationship end and watch that guy go off and almost immediately marry someone else and then your younger sister gets married and you are 30 and your bio-clock is ticking. But she shouldn’t rush into marriage with him. She needs to be smart and look out for herself.

    Reply
  18. Egla says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I turned 38 this year. No prospect of getting married any time soon but not a problem here for me and funnily enough most people have stopped harassing me about that. Now they want me to invest my money to buy an apartment so to have a secure place to live.
    Another thing: after my 30 people were saying things like “just find one, close your eyes and jump” ore “grab one by the arm and tell him I want you let’s get married and have babies”. LOL. Now I get “You should be careful, find a decent man, no need to rush it. You waited so long. Now you MUST find one with money and a good position”. I tell them that a man with money might want a young, naive thing in his arm to enjoy his middle age but my friends and family think to highly of me and that thing never crosses their minds. I’m loving my thirties ladies.

    Reply
  19. Maria says:
    November 20, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    30 isn’t old. There is plenty of time for Bea.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Beatrice can sail into a marriage because as 8th in line to the throne she doesn’t need the queen’s permission to marry.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment