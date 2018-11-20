Princess Beatrice might get engaged to the dude she’s been dating for two months?

The Millennial generation of the royal family is all married off… except for Princess Beatrice of York, who is the “last single girl standing.” Beatrice watched her younger sister Eugenie marry her long-time boyfriend last month, and I’ll admit that I felt a little bit sorry for Beatrice in that moment, and in the lead-up to her sister’s wedding. Yes, Beatrice is a popular young woman with money, access, friends, connections and everything else. But we all know how families can be, and many of us know that feeling – all of your relations wondering why you don’t have a boyfriend, asking when you’re going to settle down, implying that something might be wrong with you. Beatrice has been single-ish since she and Dave Clark broke up in 2016 (he got married this year too), although it’s possible that Beatrice has had a series of boyfriends and we just haven’t heard about them. I think we only hear about them when they get serious. So… what does it mean that we’re hearing about a boyfriend now?
Princess Beatrice took an Uber as she touched down in LA – after it emerged she is dating multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It was revealed at the weekend that Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter has a new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34. She is said to have already introduced the divorced father-of-one to her parents, with friends saying they could be engaged very soon. Beatrice introduced Edoardo as her boyfriend at an exclusive party last week thrown by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.
The royal is understood to have been dating the property tycoon, who has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship, for two months, enjoying a string of dates before even going on holiday together. The pair share the same circle of friends and were introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.
A friend told the Sun: ‘They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time. They could even be tying the knot in 2019 – it’s already been discussed by her friends. Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now.’
The couple are believed to have started dating a month before Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October, where Beatrice acted as maid-of-honour.
Oh, girl – don’t get engaged to a guy after two months. I know there are a lot of “when you know, you know” people out there, but I think getting suddenly engaged to some guy after a couple of months in this particular case would be a giant mistake. She would be settling down with this guy because she’s the last single girl standing of the Millennial Royals, and because she’s 30 and that’s what’s expected of her. Don’t settle, Beatrice!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Marry whomever you want.
Just don’t make us UK taxpayers pay for yet another wedding, please!.
Do a Zara!
I think she’s known him for awhile, but they only recently started dating. He’s the stepson of Christopher Shale who Andrew had been friends with. All the Yorks went to his funeral. So, they may have known each other for a long time, but it was only recently suggested to them to start dating by a mutual friend or something. I doubt they will get engaged that quickly though. There always seems to be a push for engagement the second a royal gets into a relationship from the press in general. They always think it’s the one because they want to write about Royal wedding drama.
Zara’s wedding may not have been as big as Eugenie’s, or televised, but she still needed security when she married Mike. I know the royal mile in Edinburgh was closed off and there was police in abundance. UK taxpayers paid for that.
And Zara’s reception was held at Holyrood and they had a pre wedding party on HMY Britannia in the harbor at Leith
Hollyrood would have been on the taxpayers, but they had to pay to rent Britannia. 6000 people showed up outside the wedding. If there hadn’t been security, everyone would have been criticized for it.
Yikes
i can see her at fending off “so hows your love life” “wheres your boyfriend” “I know a great guy” questions/comments at Thanksgiving now (YES I KNOW BRITS DONT CELEBRATE THIS HOLIDAY dont @ me).
Says she’s in L.A. so good bet she’s invited somewhere for tofurky Thursday.
She should be careful and not go too fast to settle just because everyone around her is getting married.
Can you imagine the talk they have to have with Fergie before introducing her to new boyfriends/friends?
‘Mum, try not to be so weird, ok? Please don;t bring of Gstaad…’
Andrew is the problematic one. Fergie never allegedly, forceably slept with underaged girls.
Forcibly slept with underage girls? You mean raped.
From what has been alleged, Andrew didn’t know she wasn’t there of her own free will. Andrew is stupid enough to think she’d be attracted to him just because.
I really like her dress👗
I kinda like that gown.
If it’s right, it’ll still be right in a year or two. I never understood the need to rush an engagement or a wedding other than if you really wanted a sick relative to be there.
I absolutely love your comment. If it’s right, it’ll still be right in a year or two!!! I LOVE this comment!!!! Are you, like, a wise older gal, or just super smart and able to cut to the chase??
Haha I’m 28 Nikki. But I married my high school sweetheart. Got engaged only after being out in the working world following school and were engaged a year and a half before getting married. I was just happy being with him and felt no need to rush. Now if our parents had been very ill or something I could see putting some speed on it, but if it’s right it’ll be right even if you have to wait it out.
Well, best wishes for many years of happiness!
I hope one day we’ll get away from that mind set that we need to feel sorry for unmarried women and that families will stop putting pressure on us to get married. I turned 30 this year and there has been a real sudden shift in the way my grandma addresses the whole marriage issue. A few years ago she simply asked if I wanted to get married in the future (I don’t, btw) then she straight up started asking me why I’m not married yet and now she just really aggressively mentions the fact that I’m not married yet. I once said something along the lines of “It could be raining tomorrow” and she said ” And you could be married with two children by now”. And this keeps happening more and more now. It’s getting really annyoing.
I turned 30 this year too. I definitely have friends who feel like they’re farther in life than me because they’ve been married. But I don’t feel sorry for myself at all. Being in a relationship is not a goal I strive for. It’s such a weird pressure to put on women but not men of the same age.
I hate the pressure. I was so glad that after passing my 30th birthday as a single woman my family seemed to have given up on me. Now I have a partner and we are even engaged it all started again. Not only the “when will the wedding be” but also the “your are in your mid thirties, you will be to old for kids soon.”. And I always said, I do not want kids.
I stopped planing the wedding and refuse to set a date as long as it feels more like expectations I have to fulfill than a celebration that we decided to live our life together.
Lara, elope. That’s what we did. Married on a beach in Santa Barbara. No obligations.
Shame on your grandma for making her love for you seem conditional. It’s very hard to buck traditions and hold fast to yourself when the entire culture is pushing marriage and babies on every woman. The princess never stays single in the fairy tales, and Jennifer Anniston may be having a miracle baby in the tabloids into her 60′s, at this rate. And their headlines always scream “Baby Joy!!” instead of “Baby exhaustion and baby financial challenges!” To cheer you up, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Chelsea Handler, Harper Lee, Marisa Tomei, Condoleeza Rice, Anita Hill, Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, Jane Austen, Emily Bronte, Emily Dickinson, Nobel prize winer Barbara McClintock, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Greta Garbo, Dana Delany, Anna Kournikova, Naomi Watts, Vanessa Paradis, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, and Coco Chanel never got married. Perhaps you can take some time to decide how you will choose to react to people’s rude comments, whether by zippy one-liners, a heartfelt talk, or just curtailing the time you spend with people like granny. I did always say, if my husband ever left me for a sweet young thing and had a second family, I’d drive by smiling in a zippy convertible with my scarf flying while he was pushing a stroller. So much of it is really how we feel about ourselves, deep down. Sending you lots of wishes for joy and fulfillment, whatever your relationship status!!
This comment is so weird. Why should it matter what celebs are doing? I dont live my life according to what celebrities do with their personal lives
Vanessa Paradis just got married a few months ago, in France I believe.
@mercury it’s a nice comment, IMO! It helps me to know that there are women who lead less conventional lives, even with the added pressure of the public eye
Wait for the baby thing! My mom started pushing me hard on my 40th birthday about having kids. “If I wanted a kid, I’d have one by now.”
And when you have one kid—they pressure you about having another
I think a lot of people already feel that way and it’s not a big deal anymore.I never paid attention to the pressure to be married. Actually, I never wanted a big wedding and never wanted to be a mother. In my mind a person is complete by definition. Now it can be more fun when you have a companion but the whole “when are you getting married” song never got to me although I grew up in a society where marriage defines a woman’s success.
I’m sorry you have to go through that. I went through something similar until I snapped at my grandmother one day and told her that it’s sad that she doesn’t appreciate that she has a granddaughter who is strong enough to stand on her own and doesn’t succumb to pressure or settle for anything less than what she’s worth.
That shut her up.
@Nikki Thanks for your comment. It felt really uplifting to see this list of badass women. 😀
@Jamie I’m actually really surprised that my grandma reacted like this. She was born in the 30ies and when she was 20 years old she left her little village to work in the big city all by herself while her sisters got married right away. She even had a child out of wedlock in the 60ies and raised my dad all by herself until she got married at the age of 38. She never lived by societies standards and always took care of herself no matter what people said of her. Even after marriage she continued to work full time. It’s strange to me that she suddenly adopted such an outdated mindset when it comes to me. Especially when almost nobody in my family ever gets married. My parents were never married and it didn’t bother her. I think she just worries for my future and wants me to be taken care of or something.
I can feel sorry for blood princess Beatrice.
Being single isn’t a bad thing.
Hopefully there is no pressure on her to marry a guy she doesn’t know.
She’s been desperate to get married for a long time. I hope she waits before rushing in.
I mean, if they want to get married, they should get married. Maybe things will turn out messy, maybe they wont. who knows?
It will be interesting to see her wedding though (which is what we all “really” care about lol) and to see if its on par with Eugenie’s, since she wont have the direct comparison of Meghan and Harry’s.
Prince Andrew has his faults but dude knows how to put on a royal wedding show. ♛
he has a child from a previous relationship. i wouldn’t want to play the “if it gets messy, it gets messy!” game with a child in the mix.
True, and I don’t meant that no one will care if someone gets hurt. but my bigger point was just that you never know what will happen with a marriage sometimes. Sometimes you can date someone for years and years and the marriage still collapses very soon. Sometimes you date someone for 3 months and are still married 45 years later.
I’ve been dating a 38 year old, divorced man, who has a 8 year old kid. It’s intense so I can’t believe she’s already vacationing with him after 2 months. I guess that’s the difference between being rich or not. Hopefully she will take things slow, get to really know him, and decide whether she wants that life (although him being a multi millionaire must help)
She’s constantly on vacation though-so it’s not as a big of a deal as the rest of doing it.
Not since she left her prior boyfriend she hasn’t
And most of those were proven to be weekend trips, many connected to her boyfriend’s business. But let’s not let facts get in the way of York bashing.
I am sure the kid was with its mama.
The most interesting bit here is that he’s divorced with a kid; bringing a kid into that kind of public life is a lot to think about. I wonder if the same people who clutched their pearls about Meghan being divorced will be similarly pressed about this coupling; probably not though since divorced men aren’t shamed in the same way.
You put that well! Thank you!
Was he married to the mother of his child? I thought I read he was and the marriage did not last long. That would be a red-flag for Bea.
Came here to say something along the same lines as all you guys above.I actually wonder if she’s getting serious fast and thinking marriage bc Harry went against what was expected by marrying an American divorcée,WOC,actress,and their love story and wedding and now pregnancy are all so beautiful,and is she thinking that breaking tradition (divorced guy ,young son,etc) will be a success for her when past relationships have failed-IDK just a thought.
Dave Lewis, married to Lady Davina Windsor Lewis, brought a 10 year old son to their marriage. The royal family didn’t clutch pearls or throw them out.
Yup! And they are still together after 14 years.
Where is she living now? LA, NY, London. And where does this guy live? Sorry confused.
I was engaged after a few months…and I broke it off 6 months later with no date set because deep down I knew this wasn’t happening. He put me on the spot and truly shocked me asking me. It wasn’t discussed. He didn’t know or ask my parents. I didn’t even really say yes…I said ‘are you serious?!’ And laughed. Ops! LOL I say it’s okay to get engaged after two months but don’t marry after two months?! Just my experience.
I got engaged after a month and never regretted it. We separated after 10 years but 10 years is longer than many many marriages (sadly) and those were really great, wonderful years. When you know, you know. It sounds stupid but it’s true.
I agree. I have a friend who got engaged to her husband after only dating a few months but they deliberately pushed the wedding off a couple of years, gave them plenty of time to settle into things. Now they’re married with an adorable baby and seem very happy.
I hope she’s not engaged because honestly, I can’t deal with another Prince Andrew/Duchess Fergie showboat Royal wedding so soon after the last one. Her parents seem like @ssholes.
Of course she’s been on vacation with him after only 2 months of dating. She goes on 8 – 10 vacations a year. I get she may be feeling pressure, it can’t be easy having your 10-year relationship end and watch that guy go off and almost immediately marry someone else and then your younger sister gets married and you are 30 and your bio-clock is ticking. But she shouldn’t rush into marriage with him. She needs to be smart and look out for herself.
Most of those were proven as weekend trips related to her boyfriend’s business.
I turned 38 this year. No prospect of getting married any time soon but not a problem here for me and funnily enough most people have stopped harassing me about that. Now they want me to invest my money to buy an apartment so to have a secure place to live.
Another thing: after my 30 people were saying things like “just find one, close your eyes and jump” ore “grab one by the arm and tell him I want you let’s get married and have babies”. LOL. Now I get “You should be careful, find a decent man, no need to rush it. You waited so long. Now you MUST find one with money and a good position”. I tell them that a man with money might want a young, naive thing in his arm to enjoy his middle age but my friends and family think to highly of me and that thing never crosses their minds. I’m loving my thirties ladies.
30 isn’t old. There is plenty of time for Bea.
Beatrice can sail into a marriage because as 8th in line to the throne she doesn’t need the queen’s permission to marry.
