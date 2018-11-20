Mandy Moore’s wedding gown was a frilly pink Rodarte look: love it or hate it?

Most of you didn’t care, but Mandy Moore got married over the weekend. The service was in her backyard, and it sounded very low-key and sweet. The wedding party moved over to a local restaurant for the reception, which was catered with all kinds of food and 12 different kinds of cake. This was Mandy’s second wedding, so I think she felt like this one could and should be more low-key and just about her closest friends and family.

Mandy, her friends and her fansites have posted some photos from the wedding, so we’ve gotten a chance to see her wedding gown. She went non-traditional there too – instead of white or off-white, Mandy went PINK. She selected a very frilly and girly pink Rodarte dress, apparently designed for her personally by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy. She wore her hair down, with some loose waves, and her veil looked very simple. The detailing on the gown is very intricate and it does feel like Mandy’s taste, so more power to her. Every bride can make her own choices. I’m not bothered by the pink, I just think the design of the gown is way too overworked. Tulle tiers AND frill on the neck and sleeves AND beaded embroidery on the bodice? It’s too much.