Mandy Moore’s wedding gown was a frilly pink Rodarte look: love it or hate it?

Most of you didn’t care, but Mandy Moore got married over the weekend. The service was in her backyard, and it sounded very low-key and sweet. The wedding party moved over to a local restaurant for the reception, which was catered with all kinds of food and 12 different kinds of cake. This was Mandy’s second wedding, so I think she felt like this one could and should be more low-key and just about her closest friends and family.
Mandy, her friends and her fansites have posted some photos from the wedding, so we’ve gotten a chance to see her wedding gown. She went non-traditional there too – instead of white or off-white, Mandy went PINK. She selected a very frilly and girly pink Rodarte dress, apparently designed for her personally by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy. She wore her hair down, with some loose waves, and her veil looked very simple. The detailing on the gown is very intricate and it does feel like Mandy’s taste, so more power to her. Every bride can make her own choices. I’m not bothered by the pink, I just think the design of the gown is way too overworked. Tulle tiers AND frill on the neck and sleeves AND beaded embroidery on the bodice? It’s too much.
They look so happy. Maybe she just wanted to have some fun the second time around.
Yes, so true. This is the type of fabric and ruffles I’d normally avoid like a cheeto supporter, but it works here, on her. The first photo especially I love. TBH I’d still never wear, or even consider, in a store, but it’s sweet and joy and love can really add to the look of any outfit.
HAHAHA! LOVE that phrase: “I’d avoid it like a cheeto supporter”. Too funny!
Love Mandy, she seems super-sweet. If it makes her happy, go with God. But for me, a BIG NO! TOO much going on in that dress.
“…Avoid like a cheeto supporter….” Such contempt for people who simply don’t share your views? I still have my JFK for President pin so I’ve been witness to a lot of American politics. This new tendency to view fellow citizens with such deep loathing because of differing political views is very sad and disturbing.
Having gotten that out of the way… The bride gets to wear the dress she wants. This one’s refreshingly unique.
@Imeanreally; I can’t speak for the original commenter you were responding to. But I definitely agree with her sentiment re: Cheeto Supporters. It’s not so much the differences of opinion; I respect and even like people who disagree with me on political viewpoints, policy points, fiscal points, etc. But someone who actually supports Trump, who doesn’t think his misogyny, racism, and bigotry should be a deal breaker… yeah, I have zero tolerance for anyone who has no problem with putting children in cages, sorry. Someone who holds Republican viewpoints from a policy standpoint, I can probably (hopefully) find some common ground with somewhere. Someone who supports the orange menace in the white house… nah. It would be like trying to find common ground with a Nazi, which history has taught us is NOT a path that leads anywhere good.
@Imeanreally. I’m Canadian and feeling particularly salty, so maybe this isn’t my fight, but disdain for Cheeto supporters is not about differing political views. Separating children from their parents is not about politics, nor is demonizing immigrants, taking away the rights of LGBQT2 individuals, or embracing white supremacists. That’s about basic human values. And if you support someone with those values, directly or indirectly through the individual you vote for, yes, you should expect to be demonized. You have completely misunderstood the tolerance paradox: “A tolerant society should be tolerant by default, With one exception: it should not tolerate intolerance itself.”
You know what is really funny? I thought I was missing some beef between Cheetos vs Ruffles chips!! Bahahaha, totally didn’t connect the Trump/Cheeto connection and was instead thinking “why, I like both Ruffles and Cheetos…didn’t know one had to choose sides in the chip aisle.”
Yuck on the whole look. Middle
Part no no no
Why even do the whole wedding thing a second time around? Doesnt that feel odd and does a second time bride get dejavu/ptsd from the first failed wedding/marriage?
right like wouldnt it just feel like scary and everything….
I mean im only engaged (never married) and previously have fought with past exes on if you require a wedding and church ceremony its gonna be a NO DAWG for me…LOL but seriously
I would have thought maybe she just get a marriage license then elope you know…whatev idk lol
Out of curiosity, did you ask the same question when it was The Duchess of Sussex? I think love is always worth celebrating, and in this case it seems Mandy went for a more less traditional vibe overall.
Out of curiosity, why does the Duchess of Sussex need to be mentioned in articles that aren’t about her? Proof that people just look for ways to talk smack in her. You don’t like that someone is criticizing Mandy so you criticize the DoS instead? Beautiful.
@YourCousinVinny wasn’t criticizing the duchess though, she was proving a point. Her wedding to prince Harry was celebrated, as it should be, as Mandy’s should be. Who cares if it’s a second wedding?
Lolly, again, this article is not about DoS. Some people love to drag her into every argument and it’s silly. Perhaps the person critiquing Mandy doesn’t even follow Meghan. And the criticism is definitely implied.
Hi Gigi, I asked the question because it was a very prominent, recent “second wedding” and judging by the crowds, the ratings and media attention a large population of us still found it a delight to celebrate.
I invite you to go back and read my comment – I said I think love is always worth celebrating. That goes for everyone without exception. Kindly take your negative assumptions and projections elsewhere.
What does Meghan Markle have to do with this post?
Anyways, I think it’s a valid question. Does the second wedding automatically make you remember (and cringe) about the same milestone with your ex?
I mean, it’d be natural to compare the experiences in your mind.
Oops, Vinny and Lolly, my apologies. I didn’t catch Vinny’s last part. Happy Thanksgiving.
Nah. I’m remarried – the only thing on my mind the second time was my HOT AS FK new husband and DOING HIM A LOT and also eating. (This is purely anecdotal of course but to answer the question, no PTSD or deja vu or comparisons in my case.)
@Gigi – that makes sense now, no worries, happy thanksgiving to you too xx
Her first wedding was an elopement. She did not have a first wedding.
She had no first wedding! It was an elopement! Sheesh.
My mom, and stepdad were both married three times and didn’t seem to have any PTSD from previous marriages or relationships. They still wanted to celebrate their relationship with their loved ones. And not all divorces or ends of relationships are traumatic. Sometimes, things just end, and it’s perfectly okay, and right.
I think it’s great and wonderful and hopeful when people still want to celebrate even if the first marriage didn’t last. Let people enjoy things.
Is it his second wedding? If not, why doesn’t he get a wedding just because she’s been married before? I am happy to celebrate weddings and love, whether you’ve been married before or not.
Well, she married Ryan Adams first. I could see them not really doing a wedding.
Definitely not my style but if she felt beautiful on her big day then that’s all that really matters.
Oh, Mandy Moore. Love her, hate the dress.
It just has way too much going on: The polkadots, the tiers, the neck frills, shoulder frills, flowers on the stomach, and I bet the back has some weird sh!t too. The color would be nice on a more simple dress. This looks like a little girls dress that was created in a larger size just for her.
It looks like a 1980s Gunny Sack dress. But to each…
I was going to say 1950s prom dress. But I bet it was striking in person.
I wish more women would try different colors for their wedding dress. I love white but honestly, I’ve had it with the same theme of every bride wearing white. It’s not such old tradition to keep with it, not to mention, it reinforces all the wrong stereotypes.
Agreed. An extra colleague of mine attended his sister’s wedding who was married in orange! The pics were amazing and way better than boring old white
White dresses are purely a result of class elitism, anyhow. It was Queen Victoria who started the trend when she wore one to marry Albert – and the entire point was to represent her wealth and power because a white dress is pure opulence. No working woman or middle class wife would waste money on a dress she could only wear once and get dirty. People use to marry in different colors all the time.
The idea of it representing bridal “purity” is sexist nonsense that came later to justify women having to put aside funds for an excessive purchase.
Very informative, thanks!! Didn’t know that!
Many women eschew white dresses for their second (and subsequent) marriages.
The only thing I like about it is the fact that it’s not white. Otherwise, I find that style hideous. Mandy looked really happy and nervous–very cute pics.
The dress isn’t my style but it looks good on her, and I like the pink. I can’t deal with her center part though.
So sorry Mandy, super happy for you but hate the dress. Love the idea of doing pink the second time around, but why keep veering to the traditional side with a veil? It really looks like a creepy haunted bride kind of costume with the scary neck frills. Also, why is Minka Kelly wearing running shoes to a wedding??
I know other brides who didn’t wear white, and pink is perfectly fine. The dress is kind of ugly, but she looks happy, and happiness is what matters most
Lovely dress and she looks beautiful
Beautiful and happy looking.
I really like it because she emanates happiness!She looks comfortable in the dress and it’s definitely different,so for me it’s a win.
Not my style, but it suits Mandy. And she looks radiant.
She’s lovely but I’m not a fan of the straight hair with the middle part. I just don’t think it’s a flattering style on most grown women.
She’s tall enough to pull it off and it’s her day. (It’s not my taste, but I’d also never even try to wear something that busy. That would turn a short person (and I am a short person) into a beruffled traffic cone.
Although Mandy’s wedding gown is reminiscent of those ghastly prom dresses from the 80s, her beautiful smile and the happiness she radiated in her photos lessened my criticism. If she loved the gown and felt beautiful in it, more power to her.
Aww, they look so happy.
I like it other than the flowers across her waist. It’s a bit busy with all those little details. But gosh, she looks so lovely in that color.
I really don’t like it, but I guess it’s kind of “her.” She’s full on embracing her 1980s “This Is Us” realness. I think the dress could even work by itself, but the veil and her hair down… it’s all too much.
I don’t like the neckline and it’s not my style, but she looks happy and that’s what matters. It is a pretty pink color and she looks radiant.
I don’t care for the dress, but she must have loved it, and looks very happy.
I love it. It fits her vibe perfectly. I love that it isnt white and I love all the detailing.
What a bizarre dress. It’s looks like something my 7 year old would love to wear and would look good in but not an adult. Mandy looks so different I wouldn’t recognize her – guess I am remembering young Mandy when she was more in the spotlight.
She looks pretty & happy. I remember Sharon Stone’s wedding gown was pink all those years ago. I like it a lot better than any iteration of white.
I am not a fan of this dress, but would still wear it over literally any white wedding dress. White weddings are dated and tired now.
I think she looks absolutely stunning and so happy. I love the dress on her – not my style but she is making it work.
Funny though…. I like the dress a lot better in the black and white photo….
Dotted Swiss organdy..unusual choice..never liked it myself, but to each their own
Her face looks wonderful and happy, but the dress is a complete disaster.
I think on her it looks stunning. I don’t think many people could pull that off. She looks just lovely and her wedding sounds amazing and low-key.
It’s not my choice at all but it’s not my wedding. She’s very pretty and seems like a nice person but I just don’t care for her on This Is Us. I’m always aware of her “acting.”
Not sure how the dress was designed for her personally since Kiki Dunst wore it at Venice last year, only with black swiss dots instead of white. And it didn’t look flattering on her either. Rodarte has gotten very frilly in recent years. I really liked their sleeker, earlier designs.
But Mandy looks really happy in all her wedding photos. Congrats to the couple!
Love the pink, not digging the ruffles on the neck and shoulders. But she’s obviously glowing with love and happy and that’s all the matters. Wishing her luck. Have always liked her, but especially in This Is Us. Big fan.
The dress reminds me of pretty in pink.
Dress looks like the same dress as what Ivanka Trump wore recent except white polka dots instead of black polka dots
https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2018/10/214754/jared-kushner-ivanka-trump-power-couple-relationship-cnn-panel
The dress photographed well in black and white. It was horrible looking in color. It is also too busy for my taste.
The polka dots and ruffles are too much for me but who cares if she is happy.
Her first wedding was a courthouse ceremony (weird that stuck in my head) so this is a fancier affair by default. I hope she is happy. She seems really sweet.
Not my style but she looks really lovely.
I love this dress and this styling.
Not my style at all, but if she’s happy, more power to her.
