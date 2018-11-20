Mandy Moore’s wedding gown was a frilly pink Rodarte look: love it or hate it?

Most of you didn’t care, but Mandy Moore got married over the weekend. The service was in her backyard, and it sounded very low-key and sweet. The wedding party moved over to a local restaurant for the reception, which was catered with all kinds of food and 12 different kinds of cake. This was Mandy’s second wedding, so I think she felt like this one could and should be more low-key and just about her closest friends and family.

Mandy, her friends and her fansites have posted some photos from the wedding, so we’ve gotten a chance to see her wedding gown. She went non-traditional there too – instead of white or off-white, Mandy went PINK. She selected a very frilly and girly pink Rodarte dress, apparently designed for her personally by Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy. She wore her hair down, with some loose waves, and her veil looked very simple. The detailing on the gown is very intricate and it does feel like Mandy’s taste, so more power to her. Every bride can make her own choices. I’m not bothered by the pink, I just think the design of the gown is way too overworked. Tulle tiers AND frill on the neck and sleeves AND beaded embroidery on the bodice? It’s too much.

11•18•18

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

64 Responses to “Mandy Moore’s wedding gown was a frilly pink Rodarte look: love it or hate it?”

  1. Lumbina says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:03 am

    They look so happy. Maybe she just wanted to have some fun the second time around.

    • Lilly says:
      November 20, 2018 at 10:48 am

      Yes, so true. This is the type of fabric and ruffles I’d normally avoid like a cheeto supporter, but it works here, on her. The first photo especially I love. TBH I’d still never wear, or even consider, in a store, but it’s sweet and joy and love can really add to the look of any outfit.

      • jan90067 says:
        November 20, 2018 at 11:10 am

        HAHAHA! LOVE that phrase: “I’d avoid it like a cheeto supporter”. Too funny!

        Love Mandy, she seems super-sweet. If it makes her happy, go with God. But for me, a BIG NO! TOO much going on in that dress.

      • Imeanreally says:
        November 20, 2018 at 2:26 pm

        “…Avoid like a cheeto supporter….” Such contempt for people who simply don’t share your views? I still have my JFK for President pin so I’ve been witness to a lot of American politics. This new tendency to view fellow citizens with such deep loathing because of differing political views is very sad and disturbing.

        Having gotten that out of the way… The bride gets to wear the dress she wants. This one’s refreshingly unique.

      • Megan2 says:
        November 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

        @Imeanreally; I can’t speak for the original commenter you were responding to. But I definitely agree with her sentiment re: Cheeto Supporters. It’s not so much the differences of opinion; I respect and even like people who disagree with me on political viewpoints, policy points, fiscal points, etc. But someone who actually supports Trump, who doesn’t think his misogyny, racism, and bigotry should be a deal breaker… yeah, I have zero tolerance for anyone who has no problem with putting children in cages, sorry. Someone who holds Republican viewpoints from a policy standpoint, I can probably (hopefully) find some common ground with somewhere. Someone who supports the orange menace in the white house… nah. It would be like trying to find common ground with a Nazi, which history has taught us is NOT a path that leads anywhere good.

      • Nicole(the Cdn one) says:
        November 20, 2018 at 3:30 pm

        @Imeanreally. I’m Canadian and feeling particularly salty, so maybe this isn’t my fight, but disdain for Cheeto supporters is not about differing political views. Separating children from their parents is not about politics, nor is demonizing immigrants, taking away the rights of LGBQT2 individuals, or embracing white supremacists. That’s about basic human values. And if you support someone with those values, directly or indirectly through the individual you vote for, yes, you should expect to be demonized. You have completely misunderstood the tolerance paradox: “A tolerant society should be tolerant by default, With one exception: it should not tolerate intolerance itself.”

    • Tim Whatley says:
      November 20, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      You know what is really funny? I thought I was missing some beef between Cheetos vs Ruffles chips!! Bahahaha, totally didn’t connect the Trump/Cheeto connection and was instead thinking “why, I like both Ruffles and Cheetos…didn’t know one had to choose sides in the chip aisle.”

  2. Mela says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Yuck on the whole look. Middle
    Part no no no

    Why even do the whole wedding thing a second time around? Doesnt that feel odd and does a second time bride get dejavu/ptsd from the first failed wedding/marriage?

  3. skipper says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Definitely not my style but if she felt beautiful on her big day then that’s all that really matters.

  4. Melly says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Oh, Mandy Moore. Love her, hate the dress.

    It just has way too much going on: The polkadots, the tiers, the neck frills, shoulder frills, flowers on the stomach, and I bet the back has some weird sh!t too. The color would be nice on a more simple dress. This looks like a little girls dress that was created in a larger size just for her.

  5. Other Renee says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:06 am

    It looks like a 1980s Gunny Sack dress. But to each…

  6. Rhys says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I wish more women would try different colors for their wedding dress. I love white but honestly, I’ve had it with the same theme of every bride wearing white. It’s not such old tradition to keep with it, not to mention, it reinforces all the wrong stereotypes.

  7. Kitten says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:11 am

    The only thing I like about it is the fact that it’s not white. Otherwise, I find that style hideous. Mandy looked really happy and nervous–very cute pics.

  8. susiecue says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:11 am

    The dress isn’t my style but it looks good on her, and I like the pink. I can’t deal with her center part though.

    Reply
  9. Frances says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:18 am

    So sorry Mandy, super happy for you but hate the dress. Love the idea of doing pink the second time around, but why keep veering to the traditional side with a veil? It really looks like a creepy haunted bride kind of costume with the scary neck frills. Also, why is Minka Kelly wearing running shoes to a wedding??

  10. Beth says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I know other brides who didn’t wear white, and pink is perfectly fine. The dress is kind of ugly, but she looks happy, and happiness is what matters most

  11. Melania says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Lovely dress and she looks beautiful

  12. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Beautiful and happy looking.

  13. Spicecake38 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I really like it because she emanates happiness!She looks comfortable in the dress and it’s definitely different,so for me it’s a win.

  14. Malificent says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Not my style, but it suits Mandy. And she looks radiant.

    She’s lovely but I’m not a fan of the straight hair with the middle part. I just don’t think it’s a flattering style on most grown women.

  15. cannibell says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She’s tall enough to pull it off and it’s her day. (It’s not my taste, but I’d also never even try to wear something that busy. That would turn a short person (and I am a short person) into a beruffled traffic cone.

  16. Incognita says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Although Mandy’s wedding gown is reminiscent of those ghastly prom dresses from the 80s, her beautiful smile and the happiness she radiated in her photos lessened my criticism. If she loved the gown and felt beautiful in it, more power to her.

  17. Case says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Aww, they look so happy.

    I like it other than the flowers across her waist. It’s a bit busy with all those little details. But gosh, she looks so lovely in that color.

  18. tealily says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I really don’t like it, but I guess it’s kind of “her.” She’s full on embracing her 1980s “This Is Us” realness. I think the dress could even work by itself, but the veil and her hair down… it’s all too much.

  19. Jag says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I don’t like the neckline and it’s not my style, but she looks happy and that’s what matters. It is a pretty pink color and she looks radiant.

  20. lucy2 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I don’t care for the dress, but she must have loved it, and looks very happy.

  21. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I love it. It fits her vibe perfectly. I love that it isnt white and I love all the detailing.

  22. Mego says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:18 am

    What a bizarre dress. It’s looks like something my 7 year old would love to wear and would look good in but not an adult. Mandy looks so different I wouldn’t recognize her – guess I am remembering young Mandy when she was more in the spotlight.

  23. BeanieBean says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:23 am

    She looks pretty & happy. I remember Sharon Stone’s wedding gown was pink all those years ago. I like it a lot better than any iteration of white.

  24. StallinOnMyWork says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I am not a fan of this dress, but would still wear it over literally any white wedding dress. White weddings are dated and tired now.

  25. a reader says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I think she looks absolutely stunning and so happy. I love the dress on her – not my style but she is making it work.

    Funny though…. I like the dress a lot better in the black and white photo….

  26. boredblond says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Dotted Swiss organdy..unusual choice..never liked it myself, but to each their own

  27. HK9 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Her face looks wonderful and happy, but the dress is a complete disaster.

  28. Usedtobe says:
    November 20, 2018 at 11:54 am

    I think on her it looks stunning. I don’t think many people could pull that off. She looks just lovely and her wedding sounds amazing and low-key.

  29. minx says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    It’s not my choice at all but it’s not my wedding. She’s very pretty and seems like a nice person but I just don’t care for her on This Is Us. I’m always aware of her “acting.”

  30. TheOtherSam says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Not sure how the dress was designed for her personally since Kiki Dunst wore it at Venice last year, only with black swiss dots instead of white. And it didn’t look flattering on her either. Rodarte has gotten very frilly in recent years. I really liked their sleeker, earlier designs.

    But Mandy looks really happy in all her wedding photos. Congrats to the couple!

  31. T says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Love the pink, not digging the ruffles on the neck and shoulders. But she’s obviously glowing with love and happy and that’s all the matters. Wishing her luck. Have always liked her, but especially in This Is Us. Big fan.

  32. Steff says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    The dress reminds me of pretty in pink.

  33. Runner3289 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Dress looks like the same dress as what Ivanka Trump wore recent except white polka dots instead of black polka dots

    https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2018/10/214754/jared-kushner-ivanka-trump-power-couple-relationship-cnn-panel

  34. holly hobby says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    The dress photographed well in black and white. It was horrible looking in color. It is also too busy for my taste.

  35. Ms says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    The polka dots and ruffles are too much for me but who cares if she is happy.

    Her first wedding was a courthouse ceremony (weird that stuck in my head) so this is a fancier affair by default. I hope she is happy. She seems really sweet.

  36. KBeth says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Not my style but she looks really lovely.

  37. lamaga18 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    I love this dress and this styling.

  38. Aries-Mira says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Not my style at all, but if she’s happy, more power to her.

