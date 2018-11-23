Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving in Malawi with all six of her kids
  • November 23, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Madonna

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

Madonna lives full-time in Portugal these days, to the surprise of many. She’s also been spending a lot of time in Malawi the past few years especially. She adopted four children from Malawi, the two older kids, David Banda and Mercy James, and the two youngest girls, Stelle and Estere. I tend to believe that Madonna’s Malawi adoptions were a little bit hokey and there were a lot of legal shenanigans and payoffs made, and as part of that deal, Madonna likely has to bring David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere to Malawi a certain amount of time. So, no surprise, Madonna took her whole family down to Malawi for the Thanksgiving holiday. Lourdes is still in college, but even she had time off, enough to fly down. Madonna posted the photo of her kids on her social media, with this message:

What I am Most THANKFUL for! My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.♥️ Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most. #blessed #grateful #family 🌍 Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!

[From Madonna’s Twitter]

What most startled me was Rocco Ritchie looking so grown up – the last time I saw him, he was just some punk-looking kid. He’s 18 years old now, and instead of fleeing his mom’s grasp, he’s actually hanging out with her and his siblings in Malawi? That’s kind of cool. It’s a good lesson for Madonna: her kids will come back to her, even if they all go through a stage of hating her and hating her controlling ways. Anyway, I sort of love this photo. It’s really sweet.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN, Madonna’s Twitter.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving in Malawi with all six of her kids”

  1. Lucy says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Really nice to see all the siblings together. They seem like good kids.

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I have no evidence but I sort of feel manipulated by the family photo.

    Reply
  3. skipper says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I don’t know or care to speculate about Madonna’s mothering skills but I do love this picture of her with kids. I’m glad she shared it with us while she’s typically so private about them.

    Reply
  4. BooRadley says:
    November 23, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I hope those kids get to know some sort of normalcy in my life. But I really came here to post on Madonna is like the female Johnny Depp. Oh my God is she wearing every single piece of jewelry she owns in that pic???

    Reply
    • likeafox says:
      November 23, 2018 at 9:01 am

      I mean… Is she really, though? I’ve never been Madonna’s biggest fan, and I know she dates inappropriately young men, but I’ve never heard of her abusing them in any way. Or being so careless with her money that she’s being sued by multiple people?

      I don’t really keep up on Madonna news, so maybe I’m wrong, but Johnny Depp feels like he’s in a douche class all by himself.

      Reply
      • Gigi La Moore says:
        November 23, 2018 at 9:40 am

        These kids are not out there acting up. I think she is probably a decent parent. She also appears to have given them all a measure of stability. None of us know just like we don’t know about the people we know either. At least not 100%

  5. Betsy says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:09 am

    That’s a very sweet picture. That’s the hint about famous kids – you see them grow up just like you do your own kids and it’s so nice.

    Reply
  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Madonna’s problem has only ever been Madonna. But I think she’s been about as good a mom that’s to be expected from a narcissist. She successfully shielded them, and in a time of instant news, she’s been able to relatively keep an arm’s length. She’s no Johnny Depp. She’s simply Madonna lol.

    Reply
  7. Goldie says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I haven’t seen a photo of her two middle kids, Mercy and David in long time. They look so grown up and beautiful! Great family pic.

    Reply
  8. Canadian says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Cute pic, I’m glad the kids are reconnecting to their birth country. Also good for her white kids to experience being a minority when they visit there.

    Reply
  9. Snazzy says:
    November 23, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Wow Lourdes looks so much like her mom in that pic (before she messed with her face)

    Reply
  10. me says:
    November 23, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Lourdes just turned 22, has she not graduated from U of M?

    Reply
  11. Sarah says:
    November 23, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Wow! Lourdes looks like Madonna’s Ghost of Christmas 1984. :)

    Reply
  12. Valerie says:
    November 23, 2018 at 11:29 am

    “Fame, fortune, and records broken.” Humble, that Madge. Always has been! /s.

    Reply
  13. Carey says:
    November 23, 2018 at 11:35 am

    It’s hard to tell family dynamics through a gossip lens but Lourdes seems pretty grounded. She isn’t a “model” and actually bothered to get an education unlike a lot of celebuspawn. I once saw an interview with her and Madonna and Lourdes looked like she could more than hold her own with her mother.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment