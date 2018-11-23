Madonna celebrated Thanksgiving in Malawi with all six of her kids

Madonna lives full-time in Portugal these days, to the surprise of many. She’s also been spending a lot of time in Malawi the past few years especially. She adopted four children from Malawi, the two older kids, David Banda and Mercy James, and the two youngest girls, Stelle and Estere. I tend to believe that Madonna’s Malawi adoptions were a little bit hokey and there were a lot of legal shenanigans and payoffs made, and as part of that deal, Madonna likely has to bring David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere to Malawi a certain amount of time. So, no surprise, Madonna took her whole family down to Malawi for the Thanksgiving holiday. Lourdes is still in college, but even she had time off, enough to fly down. Madonna posted the photo of her kids on her social media, with this message:
What I am Most THANKFUL for! My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.♥️ Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most. #blessed #grateful #family 🌍 Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi!
What most startled me was Rocco Ritchie looking so grown up – the last time I saw him, he was just some punk-looking kid. He’s 18 years old now, and instead of fleeing his mom’s grasp, he’s actually hanging out with her and his siblings in Malawi? That’s kind of cool. It’s a good lesson for Madonna: her kids will come back to her, even if they all go through a stage of hating her and hating her controlling ways. Anyway, I sort of love this photo. It’s really sweet.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Madonna’s Twitter.
Really nice to see all the siblings together. They seem like good kids.
I have no evidence but I sort of feel manipulated by the family photo.
I feel the same way. It is hard to put my finger on why though.
I know what you mean. It’s not possible at all to tell from a photo like that what the actual dynamics are.
I am admittedly feeling cynical as my teens are capable of looking happy and loving for a moment on camera for me then wanting nothing to do with me or each other for the rest of the day. And recently I commented to a friend about how amazing her vacation photos looked and the first thing she said was “yeah, you clearly didn’t see the resentment in my kids for my attempts at forced family fun.” Sigh.
yeah, there was one family vacation we went on and people are like “looks like you had a great time!” when really we all wanted to strangle each other the whole time.
I’ve seen enough ‘happy’ family photos featuring children who were miserable (in one case abused by a parent) to not take this at face value. Maybe they genuinely are one big happy family – but it will take more than one posed photo shared on social media, to convince me.
I actually think her kids seem well adjusted and that is probably a decent parent. I think we all see what we want to see. It’s just a picture but they all look well taken care of and happy. There is no difference between her pictures and our own. How many of you are posting pictures of your family at your worst moments? I know I’m not.
It’s probably the fact that people dislike and are tired of her coloring the reactions. If one of the more likeable older famous ladies posted this kind of photo it wouldn’t be seen as shady.
I don’t see how posting a picture on Thanksgiving could appear shady regardless of who posts it. It’s a freaking holiday. Who out there didn’t post a picture? The picture says absolutely nothing. Sometimes a picture is just a picture.
+1 Gigi. Happy Thanksgiving!
I don’t know or care to speculate about Madonna’s mothering skills but I do love this picture of her with kids. I’m glad she shared it with us while she’s typically so private about them.
Her IG os Full of videos and pics and the kids seem happy, very well educated and Madonna seems like a good mom.
I hope those kids get to know some sort of normalcy in my life. But I really came here to post on Madonna is like the female Johnny Depp. Oh my God is she wearing every single piece of jewelry she owns in that pic???
I mean… Is she really, though? I’ve never been Madonna’s biggest fan, and I know she dates inappropriately young men, but I’ve never heard of her abusing them in any way. Or being so careless with her money that she’s being sued by multiple people?
I don’t really keep up on Madonna news, so maybe I’m wrong, but Johnny Depp feels like he’s in a douche class all by himself.
These kids are not out there acting up. I think she is probably a decent parent. She also appears to have given them all a measure of stability. None of us know just like we don’t know about the people we know either. At least not 100%
That’s a very sweet picture. That’s the hint about famous kids – you see them grow up just like you do your own kids and it’s so nice.
Madonna’s problem has only ever been Madonna. But I think she’s been about as good a mom that’s to be expected from a narcissist. She successfully shielded them, and in a time of instant news, she’s been able to relatively keep an arm’s length. She’s no Johnny Depp. She’s simply Madonna lol.
I haven’t seen a photo of her two middle kids, Mercy and David in long time. They look so grown up and beautiful! Great family pic.
I haven’t been paying the slightest bit of attention to Madonna for years, and I don’t do any social media, so seeing the children (well, the four eldest, anyway), so grown up is quite startling. It’s a nice photo and all the children look great.
Cute pic, I’m glad the kids are reconnecting to their birth country. Also good for her white kids to experience being a minority when they visit there.
Lourdes is half Cuban.
Wow Lourdes looks so much like her mom in that pic (before she messed with her face)
Lourdes just turned 22, has she not graduated from U of M?
I saw her described in 2017 as a being senior at U of M. So either she did graduate or she’s pretty close to it.
My son is 26 and still has one semester to go (he works full time).
Wow! Lourdes looks like Madonna’s Ghost of Christmas 1984.
“Fame, fortune, and records broken.” Humble, that Madge. Always has been! /s.
And it’s not that I think women should be quiet and self-effacing but that was straight up a humblebrag.
It’s hard to tell family dynamics through a gossip lens but Lourdes seems pretty grounded. She isn’t a “model” and actually bothered to get an education unlike a lot of celebuspawn. I once saw an interview with her and Madonna and Lourdes looked like she could more than hold her own with her mother.
