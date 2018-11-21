“Hope everyone has a happy & safe Thanksgiving” links
  • November 21, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards 2017

Have a happy & safe Thanksgiving!!

A GOOP talk show is in the works over at Netflix. Just call it Insufferable and be done with it. Also, Netflix is *so* going to get sued after Gwyneth Paltrow claims, on air, that stickers and jade eggs heal Crohn’s disease. [The Blemish]
Lord, I remember Northern Exposure and no, it doesn’t need a reboot. [Starcasm]
Angelina Jolie is a beautiful karate mom. [LaineyGossip]
Should Suspiria have been remade by a female director? [Jezebel]
Rebel Wilson is going to be in Cats: The Movie. [Dlisted]
Rita Ora is ubiquitous, and I have no idea why. [Towleroad]
Kaley Cuoco’s ensemble is very ‘90s, complete with a choker. [Go Fug Yourself]
This woman is like the Nu Hannibal Lecter. [Pajiba]
Recap of Teen Mom OG. [Reality Tea]
John C. Reilly & Sarah Silverman answer questions. [OMG Blog]

Frederique Constant x Gwyneth Paltrow - launch party

20 Responses to ““Hope everyone has a happy & safe Thanksgiving” links”

  1. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving from Ireland.

    Reply
  2. Keaton says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I loved Northern Exposure! I’m not anti a reboot but what I really want is the series released in the US on Blu-Ray with the original music! It’s a shame Universal balked at paying for the music. :(

    Reply
  3. Eric says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Hey Gwyneth,
    Take your Tofurkey and shove it

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    —America

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all CBers who celebrate it!

    I’m counting the minutes until my college freshman gets home on the train today. On Sunday he listed all the home cooked foods he misses so we’re firing up the grill for salmon tonight before turkey tomorrow. :)

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Happy turkey day CB and all the bitchies! Actually, Happy Thanksgiving as I haven’t had turkey on this holiday table in a long time….probably because I’m ‘supposed to.’ :P We normally do a huge grazing table with everything from antipasto to homemade tamales! This year we’re going to a fancy hotel brunchy sort of deal where I’ll probably start double-fisting bellinis and mimosas around 11am. :D

    No skinny photos of yourselves anywhere in sight; eat, drink and be completely oblivious to all things politics!

    Reply
  6. NYC_girl says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving from NYC… will be in Brooklyn tomorrow with family and hope there will be no fistfights or other altercations :) Best wishes to everyone….

    Reply
  7. Tania says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I’ll leave this here for your reading enjoyment regarding “Thanksgiving”

    https://www.teenvogue.com/story/7-ways-to-be-an-ally-to-native-peoples-this-thanksgiving?verso=true

    I hope everyone has a safe holiday and quality time with your loved ones!

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Who in a right mind would still think that giving Goop and her non evidence based wellness routine a platform is a good idea?

    Reply
  9. Jane says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Happy? No
    Safe? Maybe.

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Lainey’s right – Angelina does look lovely in those photos. I wonder if it’s because she’s smiling so candidly, as we don’t get to see her do that particularly often outside of intentional moments on the red carpet. Makes you wonder, too, about what was really going on in that marriage the last few years.

    Thanksgiving used to be more fun for me before I developed a GI disorder. Now I can’t eat half of the good stuff (creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing with onions, etc). My plate is a sad place.

    Reply

