“Hope everyone has a happy & safe Thanksgiving” links

Have a happy & safe Thanksgiving!!
A GOOP talk show is in the works over at Netflix. Just call it Insufferable and be done with it. Also, Netflix is *so* going to get sued after Gwyneth Paltrow claims, on air, that stickers and jade eggs heal Crohn’s disease. [The Blemish]
Lord, I remember Northern Exposure and no, it doesn’t need a reboot. [Starcasm]
Angelina Jolie is a beautiful karate mom. [LaineyGossip]
Should Suspiria have been remade by a female director? [Jezebel]
Rebel Wilson is going to be in Cats: The Movie. [Dlisted]
Rita Ora is ubiquitous, and I have no idea why. [Towleroad]
Kaley Cuoco’s ensemble is very ‘90s, complete with a choker. [Go Fug Yourself]
This woman is like the Nu Hannibal Lecter. [Pajiba]
Recap of Teen Mom OG. [Reality Tea]
John C. Reilly & Sarah Silverman answer questions. [OMG Blog]
Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving from Ireland.
Thanks, Zapp. The same good wishes to you and Ireland.
Thanks, Zapp! Happy Thanksgiving to those CBers that celebrate, and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to all! I am thankful to have this site as my first stop every morning, to be able to read really great (sometimes wonderfully snarky!) writing, and funny and thoughtful comments.
Hugs to all! Celebrate safely! (and wear elastic waisted outfits! 😏 😄 )
I loved Northern Exposure! I’m not anti a reboot but what I really want is the series released in the US on Blu-Ray with the original music! It’s a shame Universal balked at paying for the music.
@Keaton, I’m with ya.
I have a few seasons on DVD and I don’t think the music is the original. That show was gold. I don’t want it rebooted either but yes, a Blu-Ray version would be great!
I love, love, love that show. Please do not reboot it. Just let it stay the way it was. Why do they do that? I’m just gonna rewatch it again
Hey Gwyneth,
Take your Tofurkey and shove it
Happy Thanksgiving!
—America
Ha Ha….She would probably turn it to a thing. shove a jade egg in one and a Tofurkey in another, and shill the whole idea for a couple grand.
Don’t you mean “…your organic artisinal free-range ancient-grains-fed stone oven baked tofurkey…”? Lololol.
Happy Thanksgiving to all CBers who celebrate it!
I’m counting the minutes until my college freshman gets home on the train today. On Sunday he listed all the home cooked foods he misses so we’re firing up the grill for salmon tonight before turkey tomorrow.
Oh my sweet Esmom. The voice of reason on this site. So happy your son is coming home! Seems like we were just talking about you two watching Bates Motel together….time does fly. Enjoy the holiday and the grilled salmon! I just have to show up this year, no cooking. Hot diggity! xo
Aw, Nancy, thank you! Time does fly. I’m glad you get to kick back and just enjoy the holiday. Best to you!
Grilled salmon sounds awesome! Have a good one! My partner hates turkey and is demanding roast chicken instead.
Happy turkey day CB and all the bitchies! Actually, Happy Thanksgiving as I haven’t had turkey on this holiday table in a long time….probably because I’m ‘supposed to.’ We normally do a huge grazing table with everything from antipasto to homemade tamales! This year we’re going to a fancy hotel brunchy sort of deal where I’ll probably start double-fisting bellinis and mimosas around 11am.
No skinny photos of yourselves anywhere in sight; eat, drink and be completely oblivious to all things politics!
Happy Thanksgiving from NYC… will be in Brooklyn tomorrow with family and hope there will be no fistfights or other altercations Best wishes to everyone….
I’ll leave this here for your reading enjoyment regarding “Thanksgiving”
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/7-ways-to-be-an-ally-to-native-peoples-this-thanksgiving?verso=true
I hope everyone has a safe holiday and quality time with your loved ones!
That’s a great article, Tania. Thank you for sharing.
Who in a right mind would still think that giving Goop and her non evidence based wellness routine a platform is a good idea?
Happy? No
Safe? Maybe.
Lainey’s right – Angelina does look lovely in those photos. I wonder if it’s because she’s smiling so candidly, as we don’t get to see her do that particularly often outside of intentional moments on the red carpet. Makes you wonder, too, about what was really going on in that marriage the last few years.
Thanksgiving used to be more fun for me before I developed a GI disorder. Now I can’t eat half of the good stuff (creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing with onions, etc). My plate is a sad place.
