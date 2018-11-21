“Hope everyone has a happy & safe Thanksgiving” links

Have a happy & safe Thanksgiving!!

A GOOP talk show is in the works over at Netflix. Just call it Insufferable and be done with it. Also, Netflix is *so* going to get sued after Gwyneth Paltrow claims, on air, that stickers and jade eggs heal Crohn’s disease. [The Blemish]

Lord, I remember Northern Exposure and no, it doesn’t need a reboot. [Starcasm]

Angelina Jolie is a beautiful karate mom. [LaineyGossip]

Should Suspiria have been remade by a female director? [Jezebel]

Rebel Wilson is going to be in Cats: The Movie. [Dlisted]

Rita Ora is ubiquitous, and I have no idea why. [Towleroad]

Kaley Cuoco’s ensemble is very ‘90s, complete with a choker. [Go Fug Yourself]

This woman is like the Nu Hannibal Lecter. [Pajiba]

Recap of Teen Mom OG. [Reality Tea]

John C. Reilly & Sarah Silverman answer questions. [OMG Blog]