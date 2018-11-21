Jennifer Lawrence & Dior accused of cultural appropriation for ‘Mexican’ campaign

View this post on Instagram
Discover the exclusive video of the #DiorCruise campaign 2019 by #MariaGraziaChiuri, which references the escaramuzas – empowered and highly-skilled Mexican horsewomen – and the female characters of Isabel Allende’s debut novel ‘The House of the Spirits’, all of whom have been an inspiration to our Creative Director. Featuring revisited #DiorSaddle bags, romantic full skirts and embroidered dresses, find out more about the collection on Dior.com! © @FabienBaron
Jennifer Lawrence has been one of the faces of Dior since 2012. The Dior gig is a lucrative one for Jennifer in particular, as she stars in most of the international print campaigns, not just for the Dior clothes, but Dior Beauty and the latest Dior fragrance, Joy. Dior also dresses Jennifer for most of her red carpets, to mixed results. I would argue that J-Law is probably the woman with the biggest attachment, in the public consciousness, to Dior. More than Charlize Theron, even. My point is that I understand why Dior wanted Jennifer Lawrence to be the face of their latest collection – they’re paying her all of that money, and their collaboration has been “successful” in many different ways.
But of course there’s a problem – Dior’s latest collection is a “celebration of Mexican culture” and the imagery is based on escaramuzas, or Mexican horsewomen. And yes, Dior paid J-Law to wander around in clothes based on traditional Mexican looks. Jennifer is non-Mexican as they come. Dior also paid her to say, on camera, “One of the main inspirations for this collection is the traditional women riders of Mexico, so I am really excited that this collection is looking at and celebrating these women’s heritage through such a modern lens.” Modern lens = white people appropriating Mexican heritage. People had a lot of feelings – you can see some of the comments here. Dior actually pulled the video where Jennifer was talking about the “modern lens,” but @Dopequeenpheebs grabbed it (below).
I don’t know what to say – I don’t think Dior meant to offend, but that’s no excuse. This is just another example of too many white people in the same room and not enough people of color being invited into those rooms. The one good thing I’ll say is that at least they didn’t do brownface on Jennifer.
View this post on Instagram
Lol. Wut?! Sooooooooo, #Dior & #JenniferLawrence wanna celebrate traditional Mexican women riders thru a “modern lens”…by having a rich white woman named Jennifer be the face of this campaign? And like they couldn’t think of a better landscape to shoot than in California?! Hmm, I dunno, maybe…like…shoot…in…Mexico…with…a…Mexican…actress like Salma Hayek, Karla Souza, Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, or many others. But I guess they were all unavailable, so you had to go with Jennifer Lawrence. 🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️. The audacity to call this shit modern because it’s worn by a white woman is ignorant and gross, but unfortunately, not surprising. Please comment below with Mexican designers I should support and give my dolls to, heauxes, because this boo boo ass Ricky’s Halloween store Mexican cosplay is not the jam.
Videos, Instagrams, print advertising courtesy of Dior.
Eek, this was a huge misstep on Dior and Lawrence’s part. Modernize? Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every outfit is derivative of WestWorld costuming. The horse at the end seals the deal.
Terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate it when the gabachos use “modern” as a way to appropriate. You want to see another example that will make your blood pressure rise? This is an older issue but it offers a perfect example of when they do this maneuver:
https://wearemitu.com/things-that-matter/san-diegos-barrio-logan-community-is-fighting-against-a-modern-fruteria-and-the-gentrification-it-embodies/
I had a few fights with acquaintances over this one that led to my unfriending them on Facebook. As a result, I got pegged as the mean one. Do I care? Nope.
I hate when they use “modernize” to steal culture. I hate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wake up people!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They forgot to say they want the clothes to look Mexican, but not the people wearing It.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or to shoot it in a place that looks like a Mexican “landscape” without going to Mexico
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mexican here. It is honestly not as offensive as the many white people who wear ponchos, sombreros and fake mustaches on Halloween. BUUUT, I constantly am astonished to learn that they.havent.learned.anything. Fashion houses, famous people, designers, marketing departments, PR departments.. not a single person thought “woah hold on, this could be potentially offensive?” And my take away is that all of those people are white, so here we are. Ya llévame Diosito.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite how some people haven’t realised it’s offensive to dress as another race or culture yet for halloween or fancy dress is beyond me. I think that things get called out as cultural appropriation way too much but this ad campaign is a clear example. Jennifer is not doing this out of hommage because of her love for Mexican culture and she hasn’t created anything here herself. How hard can it be to find a Mexican model…
Then again their target audience is probably rich white women so perhaps they did know what they were doing all along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ostone- Totally agree with you. As a Mexican women I loathe when any other ethnicities wear ponchos and sombreros as a costume or on Cinco de Mayo (which no one in Mexico even celebrates!!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit because I misread the Halloween part.
But yes, they could have chosen a mexican actress/model. A lot of them are extremely famous and internationally recognised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They did. The campaign features Mexican models, they just used JLaw (their brand ambassador) to introduce it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mexican here too, and this pisses me off. There are so many beautiful, strong, powerful Mexican women they could have chosen from. Another whitewashing…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m also Mexican and it bothers me to see J Law as the star of this campaign. Ugh, they should have used a Mexican model and shot in actual Mexico. When will these people learn?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question for the Mexican commenters here. If they had used a Mexican model/actress would it be okay to wear the clothes? I love the looks presented (not that i could afford any of it) but if wearing those clothes would deemed offensive i would want to know so i could avoid it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really, no one is saying that that a non Mexican can’t wear it. What they are saying is if you are claiming to be celebrating Mexican culture then maybe use a Mexican, which is not my issue with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, what Chingona said. I live in Texas, so seeing a variety of people wearing Mexican-inspired clothing is common, but they took it too far by discussing celebrating a certain culture, when that culture means nothing to the actress. The “modern lense” comment was simply awful.
@Chingona – love the name! ¡Si somos chingonas! 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@chingona thank you very much, i am a sucker for a full skirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure that a lot of people wouldn’t also object to regular people wearing the clothes, aside from the issue of who was chosen to lead the campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, it infuriates me to no end to see people dress as Arabs on Halloween.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It infuriates me to no end to see people dress up as leprechauns on St. Patrick’s Day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bears Really? You’re comparing people dressing as Arabs to people dressing as leprechauns? Let me give you a hint – Arabs are real people, leprechauns are not. Please move along with your disgusting nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bears? Really? That would be like us saying we are mad because she dressed up as La Llorona, La Chusa, or La Chupa Cabra (all mythical in Mexican culture).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bears likely saw my comment about my being Palestinian and she is implying that Palestinians are a mythical people. Unfortunately, this isn’t a first from her kind. I’ve heard this racist behavior before and you can’t wipe out our history with your nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, dressing up as a group of people is ridiculous and rude, at any time, but it kind of annoys me that Halloween has now devolved into a general fancy dress party when it’s meant involve dressing up as something scary, in keeping with the original Celtic holiday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m happy JLaw is getting dragged for something. She always does and says inappropriate things so finally. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oof. Tone deaf.
I mean….does Dior have any Latinx celebrity brand ambassadors? I’m sure they’ve done suits for Diego Luna or someone for a premiere or awards show or whatever; but I mean actual ambassadors in current campaigns?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are they f—ing kidding? And that first dress is a joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. We will never learn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, I don’t care if Dior MEANT to offend or not – this is utterly tone deaf and should be called out as such. Enough of rich white men capitalising on brown cultures and replacing us with white and women as the ‘face’ of their ‘interpretation’. Chanel did the same thing with South Asian ‘inspired’ clothes not long ago – and don’t even get me started on d&g…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In today’s culture, with it daily in the news,
they should know better.
As far as the images go… Mario Testino’s photo series of Daria Werbowy as Maria Felix is still stuck in my brain, and it’s far superior. And that was what 10 years old now?
Cast Jennifer over a Hispanic model for Mexican-themed ad and get sub par results, bravo Dior. Ugh. They can’t even argue she made the ads more interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so now drawing inspiration from anything is considered bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered that myself. With the appropriate model, I think some of the clothes are quite beautiful. Aesthetically, I do not think Lawrence is the right woman to model them. Even aside from the issue of cultural appropriation, they just don’t look right on a blonde white woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering about it too. When does inspiration become cultural appropriation? Should Americans be offended when French or Chinese wear cowboy boots?
Moreover, someone mentioned Halloween – but the whole idea of mascarade is to dress like someone or something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cant believe that in 2018 this still has ro be explained to people but here we go: Using cowboy boots as a comparison is massive false equivalency. Cowboy boots hold no significant meaning in American culture. They are boots. That’s it. Unlike the clothing of say Native Americans, Indians and Chinese which often holds religious significance. As for Halloween: a person’s cultural identity isnt a costume!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Varnished
Cowboy boots do have strong cultural meaning (rugged independence, connection to the land, frontier fortitude etc ) but there is absolutely no ethnocultural significance to them which makes it okay for anyone to wear them. No one was ever harrassed, shamed, abused, victimized or disenfranchised for wearing frigging cowboy boots. I completely thumbs up your response but just wanted to make that distinction before one of the willfully ignorant commenters attempted to single out that point and pick it apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhys
Would you wear a yarmulke if you weren’t Jewish? No? Okay then, a little lightbulb just switched on above your head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ValiantlyVarnished – wrong assumption. Did you think that traditional garments they came into an existence in a vacuum? No, they were borrowed from cultures predating theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously?
This has been explained on this site alone, like, a thousand times. If you really want to understand just read the comments from the people whose culture is being appropriated by this ad campaign. And if that doesn’t convince you – though how it wouldn’t is beyond me – then Google Cultural Appropriation.
Also, you don’t see a problem with using another culture’s traditional dress as a costume? Like you’d wear vampire fangs or a scary mask or a bloody bumblebee costume?
Do you consider blackface OK too?
Thousands of years of civilisation and culture reduced to a party costume or to sell high fashion (supposedly) clothing to wealthy white women? This is the world we live in, apparently.
Every day I feel as though I should apologize for white people. I swear, I’m ashamed to BE a white person most days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do I think traditional garments exist in a vacuum?? No. But apparently you do. Traditional garments DO date back hundreds of years dear. Which is why it’s DISRESPECTFUL for random white people to think it’s okay to appropriate said culture with no real understanding or respect for the meaning behind it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In regards to the Halloween comments- I always feel flattered when people appriaciate and see the beauty in my Mexican culture. Especially after the movie Coco came out. Suddenly all these kids were singing Spanish songs and dressing up in Día de los muertos clothing and painting their faces as calaveras for Halloween. But where I find myself becoming irritated and offended is when people purposely dress up as a stereotypical Mexican. Mexican come in all shapes, colors and backgrounds. We don’t all walk around in Sombreros, ponchos or have our hair braided and wearing shawls. For those who do, then great.. but not all of us do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hez, unfortunately the problem seems to be that they don’t want to understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rulla, I don’t pretend to understand everything. As a white woman of British background born and raised in Canada I can’t understand everything. But this seems so very, very basic to me. You’re right. Clearly some people don’t want to understand.
@Bren, I think that’s an important distinction actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have some honest questions. What is Ms. Chiuri’s background? And does it make a difference when we’re discussing appropriation versus appreciation that she directly references her inspiration for this ad and collection? This really doesn’t seem the same as the Kim Kardashian boxer braids nightmare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s Italian. It’s not quite the same as the Kardashians because they’ve literally built their careers around appropriation, but this is a misstep. Highlighting different cultures is fine but until we have parity in representation of people, removing the people from the cultural context will always be appropriation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a mexican, what I find offensive, is that not even in Mexico are Mexicans depicted in adds or tv. Just look at all the telenovelas out there. Main character? White, even blonde. “Sirvienta” or aides are always depicted as native or poc. So no point in criticizing Dior or JLaw. Ignorant people are going to be ignorant. But Mexicans do it knowingly every day in one of the most racist and classist societies i’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
European colonialism has left just as detrimental a mark on South America as it has on the North, I agree. I don’t think a lot of people realize how complex and charged racial politics are in Latin America because so much attention is given to the United States’ shit show of historical racial segregation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. I have a friend who has family in Brazil and she talks about how racist and classist the rich white people there are. Their most popular celebs are from European decent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my goodness, hallelujah, finally! I so rarely do hear my fellow Latinx admit this. Our race issues are just as nuanced as North American race issues. People think Latinx are a monolith… No no no, we are so complex and for Latinx growing up in the States there is a balancing act of dealing with racism from (or conversing about race) within the Latinx community as well as American society at large.
I am a light skinned afrolatina (my mom is Dominican and my dad is Puerto Rican). I can really only speak to my experience with my Dominican family – racism, internalized racism and colorism is RAMPANT in DR. It’s disgusting. In DR you are looked down on if you have dark skin, or if you wear your hair curly, or if your features are more “African.” I work in journalism focusing on Latin America and I see similar attitudes in every other Latin country as well.
Also to touch on what people say about the novelas and overall Latino media, lead actors are always white, same with anchors on the larger networks (Telemundo, Univision). Latino networks project themselves as being strictly white or white passing instead of reflecting the many races and ethnicities that comprise Latin America (black, indigenous, Asian, Middle Eastern, etc.).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s right. that’s the problem. far more significant one than somebody being inspired by something and then choosing jen ’cause she’s dior’s sweetheart.
I’ve been watching mexican telenovelas since I was a little girl and I was always wondering why white people were always main characters and servants were native.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Same in Argentina, to a lesser degree. There is more diversity on screen but not as much as I would like. At least our telenovelas are now talking about abortion, same sex marriage and mental health, while casting actors of every colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there is not such a thing as diversity in argentinian television
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i honestly ask this, is it cltural apropiation to advertise this clothes with a white model but not the designs itself ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, there is. Unless all you see on TV in Argentina is white people. Which you can’t, seeing as there are a lot of POC in it. Unless of course you consider POC to be WHITE. As many argentines do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I’m Chilean Canadian and colourism is huge in Chile. Everyone wants to know what your ancestry is. The whiter it is, the more recognition you have. It was tremendously sad to see such internalized racism. I’m fair skin and it drove people crazy when I would just respond that I’m Chilean and refused to discuss my ancestry. (We have all skin tones in my family and it really was the luck of the draw how dark or fair we are.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ana, excellent point! I’m Mexican American but watched novelas with my abuela growing up. Back then characters especially the lead females were all fair skinned and looked more “white” than the maids/servants and other supporting characters on the show. I’m very tan/morenita and always questioned why there weren’t more lead “Mexican” looking people on Mexican television. I can’t stand Jennifer “I drink beer and fart because I’m so relatable” Lawrence so not surprised she agreed to this ad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the outrage will make any difference to the people that can afford to buy the clothes. Looking at the prices on the Dior website for example, the black tulle skirt in this collection is $4,700.00. I could be all like “Boycott Dior!” but I would never able to buy anything so expensive as they sell in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re playing to their clientele of rich white women. They evidently think a design will be more palatable to this group if they show a rich white woman modeling it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To say nothing of the way actual people from Latin America are being treated in America today—I’m sorry but in addition to the “rinse and repeat” of high fashion cultural appropriation (because they have no imaginations and hire the same white people over and over again and then have to steal other peoples’ cultures for “something new” to sell out of touch elites) is only aggravated by actual people from the southern regions who come to America as migrants and refugees being treated like criminals and their children being incarcerated/abused at border camps…GROSS.
Those of you who still don’t understand why appropriation is messed up and want to play dress up, ask yourselves how the real people from that culture are treated in everyday hegemonic culture. Want to wear Native dress but don’t understand the fight against uranium and oil development on sacred lands and the high levels of sexual violence against Native Women? Want to wear an Central American textile but don’t do anything to keep children from being arrested and incarcerated at the border? ENOUGH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a shame because it’s a gorgeous collection. They could have easily fixed this by getting a Mexican – or shit, most people would just take Latino at this point – model to do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dior could have easily partnered with Mexican visual artists, fiber artists and designers to create some really beautiful pieces, but instead they did this…ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see this as white European colonizer Spanish culture foisted on the indigenous people of Mexico. So whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Mexican what I find offensive is that Americans will use us as inspiration, love our food and drinks, vacation in our country, have us raise their kids,etc. but still see us as subhuman and racist towards us. So while some Mexicans may not find it offensive, I do. Don’t use my culture as an inspiration and then not give a crap about our children being ripped from their families being in cages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and Mexicans are the bomb. As a white girl, I was an extreme minority back then and my best friends, my boyfriends, my family’s friends, our lifestyle, everything was submersed in the culture. I was constantly mom-corrected because I had the accent lol. I’m still in Texas, but I too get angry when the culture is watered down or taken and ‘owned’ by anyone and anything not Mexican. Tex-Mex I get because it was a natural progression over decades and centuries, maybe even southern Cali., but the only thing I can see as a positive, as the other side of the coin, is that America is multi-culture rich. We are so fortunate for this massive melting pot, there is absolutely no reason on the planet for having JL represent. Anything that leans into a specific culture needs appropriate personification. This isn’t rocket science.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t assume all Americans are awful, ignorant, cruel people like that @chingona
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a pretty big fucking ask, Beth. We put children in cages, they were/are harmed forever. Parents committed suicide, children were molested, stolen from their family with no hope of seeing them again. No one has been charged or punished for this. We, as a country, do not get the benefit of the doubt, we have to prove our goodness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@eto
Thank you. I don’t assume every person is racist but when there isn’t outrage and protest across the whole country for the government to stop caging children and causing damage to so many of my people then I can’t say this country isn’t racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, my husband’s evangelical family loves to vacation in Mexico but are major trump supporters. And if that’s not enough, They still voted for trump despite my being a Palestinian refugee and Muslim. They really love to say how much they love our son though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my gosh, Rulla, your comment just hit me in the heart. Sending you peace and love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Nona. And same to you .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well… she doesn’t quite look like an escaramuza, except for the wide midi skirt, and Isabel Allende is chilean-american so, you do you, Dior, I can’t afford your clothes anyway.
(Btw, I am Mexican)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tbf Isabel Allende’s novel takes place in Chile ,including the years after a coup backed by the US (which is actually what happened in Chile in 1973) but i know for you gringos every latin american country is Mexico.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I KNOW!!! How did a discussion on cultural appropriation suddenly totally forget to include the Chilean culture, BOTH Mexico and Chile are mentioned in the Dior inspiration above. Sadly, you all criticize Dior’s ignorance by showing your own
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chilean reds are SUPERB!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly!! Where over 40,000 Chileans were killed, tortured or imprisoned, and all paid for by the American government.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Touche!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And every Texan owns a cowboy hat and boots and sees tumbleweeds on the way to work lol. I’ve never had the pleasures.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Stereotypes showcases an alphabetized list of subcategories for anyone interested in a plethora of ‘gotchas.’ Stereotypes are a bit like cliches…over-used, eye-rollers, boring and predictable lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course we don’t know that! Can’t have Americans thinking we have to share 9/11 as a meaningful historical date with anybody else.
Signed,
A Gringo Totally Guilty of Not Realizing That
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no up and coming Latina model they could’ve given the huge campaign to? Geez.
I wanna see models no more actresses in fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you look on Dior website u will see all different types of minorities modeling these same outfits. Jen, Natalie portman, one of hadid models, robert patterson and rhianna are diors top ambassadors. Then there are the lower tier models. As was posted earlier dior clothes is super expensive and targeted for rich european white women. Michelle obama even wore white shirt and leather corset jennifer is wraring for cover of Elle magazine. Shes not mexican
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dior, the same brand that put johnny depp as native american and the one that made an advertising about love with the abuser johnny depp. To say they are tone deaf is an understanding.
Also dolce gabanna had their catwalk cancelled just today because the boycot against their racist advertising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The photographs are beautiful. The clothes artful. Nothing here derogatory. There are real issues. This is not one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good thing we have you to set us minorities straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta love when people attempt to police what POC should or shouldn’t be offended by or speak out about. Newsflash: you dont bet to decide that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am sick of cultural appropriation. First, considering this looks like New Mexican style then it is American style. Second the nature if art and creativity is that it is derivative. Mexican culture is derived from Spanish culture. I just learned a major company is going to celebrate one of my culture’s holidays. Apparently the Millenials there celebrate everyone’s holidays because they like lots of employee parties. I JOKED it is cultural appropriation, which I regret because I’d like the term to go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder…if New Mexican style might be closely associated with…Mexico???? This entire comment is so stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Dior one of the brands that Salma Hayak’s husband owns? If so, I imagine this isn’t going to go over well chez Pinault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, responded under wrong comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When does cultural appropriation become cultural appreciation? Is there even such a thing? All fashion is piggy backed off of some other cultural some shape or form. This doesn’t offend me. As a woman married to a foreigner, they constantly buy me attire only people in their country wear. I don’t wear it home but because of cultural appropriation, but because it’s not fashionable here. I doubt I could wear it anyway without someone complaining.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We sincerely apologize for making it even a little uncomfortable for you to wear clothes from another culture in the US because it’s not chic.
Signed,
Eyerollers of color everywhere
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dior is my favorite label for skincare, makeup, and clothes, but they are always ALWAYS screwing up their marketing. Their perfume commercials are stupid and dated and they have the most boring WHITEST spokes-models and then ish like this. UGH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is disappointing but not at all surprising. Everyone at Dior should have known better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m starting to think these companies do this kind of sh*t on purpose for pr. After all the other sh*t companies have gotten in trouble for, you think Dior didn’t for one second think this might be inappropriate? WTH? Yes let’s celebrate Mexican heritage by paying a White woman millions of dollars to “dress up” as a Mexican. F*ck off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. It’s done on purpose: They get more coverage than they paid for, but at the same time they know this is still innocent enough it won’t harm them.
For every customer they lose with this they win two back: one that doesn’t care but is reached only because of the negative comments; and one who disagrees with cultural appropriation as a phenomenon and will support them just because.
And, since Dior’s been doing it for a long time, do they even have any customers to lose? People either cancelled them long ago or don’t care enough.
Win-win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hate to burst everyones B*&^h bubble but Selena Forrest was part of this photo shoot, a gorgeous African American model– um, but you won’t hear about that as it doesn’t fit the divisive narrative everyone’s obsessed with. Just like it’s constantly ok to culturally appropriate ‘long (straight)blonde wigs, blue eyes, lightening creams’ and everything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re showing your ignorance. And just so you know, light skin, blond hair etc isn’t an exclusively “white” feature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Straight blonde hair and blue eyes is a culture now? Oh wow fascinating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I started getting gray hair in my twenties. I’m now full-on appropriating 80-year-olds everywhere! It’s a thing right?! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time one of these threads pops up, I became uncomfortably more aware of just why Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro are in power in the Americas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually hate to burst YOUR bubble but an African American model wasn’t appropriate for this shoot either. “POC” is not a catch all. They could and should have hired a Latina – specifically Mexican model. Signed, an intersectional African American woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I think the only “appropriate” models would have been Latina models, more specifically Mexican ones. This ad was shot in California. Was the Mexican border not open that day?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You literally cannot throw a dart in California without hitting, like, five people with some sort of Latino descent at this point, so it’s especially egregious in that regard. Mexican-Americans are not in short supply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are many Mexicans of African descent. Fact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so damn sick of this appropriation shit.we are creatures of fantasy, story telling, make believe, fiction. This is how we build emprhy, continue story lines and try things that other introduce. Imitation is the best form of a compliment but stay in your precise lane?! We as a collective have important things to focus o like kids separated from families. Lack of healthcare. A shitbrain human for president. Stop picking shit apart. If Kim wants cornrows so be it. If a black girls wants to straighten her hair and dye it blond please do. Let’s come together people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!! I’m glad you can see both sides.. fashion freedom ladies!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a foreigner it sounds to me that getting offended has become American national past time. Because of people focusing on non-issues, like Dior borrowing inspiration from someone else’s home culture, the real problems stay underrepresented and underreported.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You all chose to click on the article, read it, look at the comment section, and comment, knowing what the conversation was about. All Those Real Issues going on in the world, and a discussion about representation and cultural appropriation is what you took time to have a problem with today? Children are being separated from their families and we somehow ended up with a racist, shitbrain president despite all this talk of unity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
people are offended by everything these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess if your country has never been colonized by Europeans And your culture raped then you’ll never get it. The difference between you and some of the other commentors here is that they are putting themelsves in our shoes and trying to understand what cultural appropriation means to us. But yeah, continue living in your bubble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the designs for this collection are actually beautiful and a modern interpretation of the escaramuza style. Giant misstep with using Jennifer for the campaign, however. Clearly still too many homogenous brains in the creative room calling the shots. Fail. Honoring a culture means uplifting it, not a total reimagining under a “white lens.” If we dont have that many mexican women of the same platform level as Lawrence to use as an alternative, we’ve just pinpointed a whole other issue. We should call these things out in order to demand “better” approaches to this problem in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with JALA. She looks stunning. The pics are beautiful. Nothing wrong about appreciating the beauty of a different culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus Christ, I thought the commenters here would be smarter than this but here we are. This. Is. Not. Cultural. Appropriation. Dior is not claiming to have invented the escaramuzas or ignoring their role in the inspiration. In fact they make it very clear who inspired the collection and even use the campaign to educate people. I’m willing to bet that most people had no idea escaramuzas existed. Dior even used ACTUAL escaramuzas im their May fashion show. Second, the outfits escaramuzas wear do not have any significant religious or social meaning other than being able to ride horses well, something people all over the world have been doing for thousands of years. This particular group of horsewomen have actually taken their style of dress from European settlers in Mexico. Lastly, there ARE models of Hispanic descent used in the campaign. Dior just used the person they pay a lot of money for to introduce the collection to a larger audience. I can’t stand Jennifer Lawerence but I know who she is so my eye is going to train on her based on familiarity. That’s kind of the whole point of having a brand ambassador.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hats, striped dresses and silly costuming are Mexican?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow this getting rediculous. Can’t wear anything cultural, can’t do this, can’t to that. Honestly, not everyone wearing a halloween costume or a designer interpretation of a cultural outfit is trying to offend. I am an immigrant myself and I would not care if someone did an interpretation of any cultural outfit from my country. Take it a bit more lightly people, jeez. (jeez is just a word expressing annoyance and is not a play on the work Jesus (eyeroll), soon we will be mutes and wearing simple sacks as not to offend the precious minds of people who will complain about anything)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really with some of these comments.
1) If you don’t as a non Mexican think it is insulting you don’t get to tell me how I should or shouldn’t feel about something.
2) No one is saying that non Mexican people can’t wear or be infuenced by my culture, but don’t sit there and celebrate my culture when it is convenient for you and then not give a crap about my people actually dieing and suffering right now.
3)Exuse me if I as a Mexican women am mad and done with people and companies using our culture,music, food,people for their benefit but then not giving a crap about our children being ripped from thier family, voting and endorsing a President who spews racism, having women who are have seeked asylum in this country legally being forced to wear ankle monitoring bracelets, being the number one consumer of illegal drugs bought from the cartels that are ruining my country then putting the blame on innocent people who just want a better life.
I could go on and on but if you don’t get why this isn’t just about fashion as some of you think then maybe you need to look within because maybe you are just racist yourself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your anger is misdirected. It is just about fashion and you’re using it to lash out. Blame the people who are responsible. The greasy politicians and the cartel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh believe me I do blame the polticians and cartels, but you can’t say oh it’s just fashion and not see that you can’t use what you want from a culture and then not care about the atrocities that are being committed to them today at this very moment and don’t say you or most Americans care when nothing is being done to stop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her anger is most certainly directed at the right people. Politicians as well as the people that elect them are to blame. As for the cartel, look into America’s role in that. But I doubt you will as that would require you to learn and do some reflection. It’s easier to tel
Us to get over it rather than understand your role in all of this. And believe me, you and the others who choose to be obtuse play a big role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not American. I’m not the cause of what’s happening there. Isnt it nice you have white people and colonization to blame. How convenient. This is about money plain and simple. It doesn’t know colour or culture. Only greed. The world is run by evil people. Don’t be one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fashion industry loves pulling stunts like this. They want the attention and the outrage because all publicity is fine with them. Never mind that they always make a mockery of whatever culture they’re appropriating in the process. These people are woefully out of touch with the real world and it shows. Unfortunately it seems they’re too insulated to make serious changes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! Talk about a policed society! With all the crap going on in the world and this is a big deal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, no. As an immigrant, I can see very clearly why American Left is so weak right: they spend time screaming at each other over who is more culturally insensitive instead of talking and working on solving the real and pressing issues. Dior put a sombrero on a white girl? Gasp!
If borrowing from another culture is such a sin to some of you, start with taking mayo out of sushi rolls first. And quit calling Stolichnaya “Stoli” while you are at it because it’s offensive to call that a drink named after a capital of another country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that must be it. Thanks for taking time to break it down for us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was already an issue back in the Spring when this collection was rolled out. Wasn’t it Paris Jackson that left the show because they had escaramuzas in the show & she felt that the horses were being abused even though she didn’t understand what she was watching? This site posted an article on it. So, the fact that Dior still went ahead with this and used Lawrence (is this really her issue though?) instead of Latina models makes them look ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a “white young ritch lady comes to Mexico for a holiday because she read about Mexico in a fancy fashion magazine and wants to appear very open and progessive” campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also…. Isabella Allende is Chilean and her novel House of Spirits takes place in Chile. Not all Latin/ Central American cultures can be jumbled together….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has a point. This is not some religious headband. Basically these clothes are inspired by Spanish and Portuguese colonists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse