Duchess Meghan made a surprise trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen today

I’ve wondered if the Duchess of Sussex has been feeling a bit homesick for America this week, just because of Thanksgiving and cooking and family and turkey and mashed potatoes and all of that. Instead of wallowing in homesick vibes or making some kind of “royal Thanksgiving” at Nottingham Cottage, Meghan decided to put those family + cooking vibes to better use. Today she made a surprise visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen to see first-hand how the money raised by their cookbook has been put to good use. Meghan was instrumental in organizing Together: Our Community Cookbook, and it seemed to be a bestseller in the UK and here in America. So Meghan decided to spend her “Thanksgiving Eve” at the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping to cook 200 meals for needy families.
The Duchess of Sussex is helping the ladies of the Hubb to make 200 meals for the local community today #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/g73z688HLC
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 21, 2018
That’s why she looks so happy in these photos – she was so excited to see all of her Hubb Community Kitchen friends, and to spend a few hours in the kitchen with them. This was probably her favorite event of the month. It helps that she really seems to have that pregnancy glow too, and that her “shades of cranberry” ensemble – dress and coat from Club Monaco – is really flattering. This is the kind of ensemble she should wear for Christmas Day at Sandringham – it’s wintery and cute and actually pretty conservative.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
That coat is love.
Such a lovely colour on her.
Gorgeous colour, looks glowing!
She’s looks absolutely radiant! I love the entire outfit, including booties. She looks so relaxed and happy! Pics made my morning!
She looks wonderful! Happy, healthy, glowing! GREAT colors for her. I love this look, from hair/makeup to toe.
Glad to see both Duchesses out and about, enjoying their jobs!
This is probably one of the prettiest photo sets I’ve seen of her. She needs to keep this color in her wardrobe.
+1000
The Duchess Meghan seem better royally attire than at the Festival where Prince Henry Sussex seem overdressed in Tux, next to The Duchess celeb top.
I love this look. The color is fantastic on her, that coat is wonderful and I love the boots!
I was JUST saying to my friend yesterday that everyone can and should wear this color. Just got a beautiful cashmere scarf in this color. It is universally flattering.
This is the first time I’ve noticed the pregnancy in her face and she looks just beautiful.
I hate the boots – she looks like she has size 12 feet!
Her toned make up looks gorgeous. As an ‘autumn’ I always approve jewel toned colors. ;-D
@bananapanda As someone with size 13 feet (I’m 6’0), I guess i don’t mind that .
and yes, jewel tones always get my seal of approval too!
I agree! Burgundy is one of my favorite colors for fall and winter. I went to madewell yesterday and bought a sweater in this color.I can’t get enough of it!
and the berry lip color looks beautiful on her
“Surprise” or to be more specific embargoed events seem to be becoming more frequent with these 4.
As for Meghan she looks gorgeous. Now this is something I like unreservedly, the outfit is elegant, youthful and fun at the same time.
As much as I like the CM coat and dress, those Givenvhy boots are to die for. Love them
I hope the embargoed events aren’t because of security concerns. One of the Royal reporters mentioned that the security at Buckingham Palace for Charles’s birthday included an extra/bigger security barrier, which makes sense given the guests, but maybe hints at there being an issue behind the scenes?
I was thinking the same. I hope it is just a wish not to move too much security around (quién is easier with embargoed engagements since the public doesn’t know), and not specific threats against the Cambridges & Sussexes
They also do it so that they don’t cause a crowd to gather and disrupt the normal flow of everything all the time. London is having issues with crimes as it is. So, I could see them being more careful about security in general and not just for the benefit of the Royals. The only Royal who doesn’t seem to do it at all is the Queen. It’s only made into something weird when it’s Will, Kate, Harry, and now Meghan. Charles and Camilla both do it without the press making it into a thing.
If it was a surprise event, then why was their media outside to take her picture? Not buying it. Shades of Carol M, alerting the press.
I love this color on her and I love the shape and style. One of her best looks ever!
Do you know how embargoed events work?
‘Surprise’ doesn’t mean they didn’t tell the royal media, just that they didn’t announce the event to the public in advance.
Omg her face is glowing!!
She does seem to wear luminating makeup already, add in pregnancy hormones and major glow
She has also toned down the rouge, so her face is just stunning.
This is the makeup she should wear every time.
Love her!
I’m so glad Harry found a woman who wants to do this kind of work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same here. I don’t really care what she is wearing at this event, I love seeing her get in there and do something constructive, very hands-on!
I don’t know why, but I love Meghan.
Actually, I do know why. It’s because she’s already making a difference.
Congratulations to them all. Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe.
She looks great. But I would not want to cook 200 meals in high heels! She’s clearly made of sterner stuff than me.
My reaction, too! But I knew she was tougher than me when I saw the breakneck pace of the Australia tour.
Happy Thanksgiving, Celebitches!
If she was smart – and she’s smart – she had a pair of flats in a bag and changed when she hit the kitchen. (Notice that all the kitchen photos don’t show what she’s got on her feet.)
And such a creative way to deal with homesickness – she’s family to those women at this point, and you can tell they cherish her.
Meanwhile, I always posted this video on Facebook, but I quit FB in March, so this is for all my Celebitchy Peeps. Happy Thanksgiving to all who observe, and to those of you who observe us observing! I’m thankful for all of you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wee6TXJfLh8
To some women, heels are their flats. They can do everything in them. I’m not one of them but good for those that can do it.
I was like that in my 30s. Could wear heels all day and go clubbing in them at night. No longer. Gel insoles please.
Yep in my late twenties to early/mid thirties I could do everything in heels.Some where along the way I found the comfort of sneakers and my dansko clogs to be a life changer!It probably has to do with my love of athleisure too,hope that trend stays around for a loooong time!Seeing how great Meghan looks in her heels though has me thinking I should up my shoe game and dress up more often!
Happy thanksgiving everyone!
She wont, only helping is all the HRH and baby allowed.
OMG that coat is gorgeous!!!!!!
Not sure about the velvet collar (slightly too twee) but aside from that, the coat/dress and booties ensemble is one of the nicest most flattering things I’ve ever seen her wear.
The cranberry tone is gorgeous and I love that she’s wearing a pinker/darker lip colour- it’s so flattering.
I want that outfit (I’m sure the little collar can be removed… )
Agree. The only thing that gives me pause is the collar but mostly just because it’s not my style. Otherwise, love it. The booties are gorgeous.
sinply glowing! and that ensemble is everything! she looks even more beautiful with her fuller face and figure, she’s a natural beauty
ITA, she looks even prettier and younger with a fuller face. I love the color of her outfit, especially of the coat. Great choice.
Love the whole look, she looks stunning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite outfit yet! Happy Thanksgiving minx and all my CB friends!
Same to you Nancy and all CBers!
Happy Thanksgiving Nancy and Minx!
Super cute outfit! Like Kate’s similar dress she wore while pregnant it runs the risk of being a bit too short with movement, but it really is a beautiful color on her, and now I’m mad I didn’t buy it last week! The boots are beautiful. (Though this is probably one event/outfit she could have gotten away with more comfortable block heels or flats. I don’t know how the duchesses do it with these heels.)
Glad she’s gone back to keep some spotlight on what this fabulous group of people continue to do.
Agree. A very lovely and timely way to celebrate their ongoing work.
Me too. She seems so genuine in her enthusiasm and to enjoy being with them.
Yes to this outfit!!! I have not been loving her latest looks but she looks so beautiful and comfortable here.
Now this is a great look head to toe.
Love everything about this look.
Love! Love! Love!
Happy Thanksgiving y’all from Texas!
Stay safe and enjoy your day.
Must. Have. Boots.
These boots are EVERYTHING.
Gorgeous!! Definitely the best thing she’s worn. She’s too petite for all of those big belted coats. She’s wearing this not the other way round. Only negative, they all need to watch the hugging. A little bit is ok but they can’t hug everyone, there will be moments when they feel the need to reach out to someone, but it can’t be their default setting. Having said that it does look like a very sweet moment.
Expressing love should never be frowned on 😃.
When I watch a ten yr old, with her friends and all the hugging, when they get to school and when they’re leaving, like they’re not going to see each other the next day.
Maybe they’ve heard about school shootings?
I like that she seems to have a sustained relationship with the community at Hubb, that is really nice to see.
Now I must find a lower-heeled, less expensive version of those booties! any Celebitches have any leads?
Jessica London…they have a version of this bootie that I snapped RIGHT UP when I saw it…and the heel is 2″…I LOVE THEM!!!!!
I must find them!!! thanks!!
She looks amazing. Dress, coat, color of outfit, make up, hair. A+ on appeareance but even higher marks on her heart and causes!
She looks lovely and so incredibly happy.
What a lovely color. She looks radiant.
She looks amazing, but more importantly how fantastic is it that she’s going back to see the actual, tangible effects of a project that she helped with? And a project that’s showing a real benefit to the community. The space has been renovated and the women involved have got themselves qualifications and are starting new projects off the back of the success of the cookbook, including a group for women affected by DV.
More of this!
Thank you for sharing this information. I wondered what the impact was of the cookbook and whether any tangible outcomes had been achieved. Since others had posted the book sale proceeds went to the Royal Foundation and the Foundation would then disburse the funds to the Hubb Community, I was concerned whether the Hubb would actually reap the benefits. Glad to hear that things are progressing for everyone involved. This was such a well done project and it appears to have a ripple effect through out the community.
The Duchess looks lovely and I covet those shoes.
Almost 50% (and possibly more) of the money raised from the sale of this cookbook is NOT going to the cause though. That’s a huge amount and its concerning. More could be achieved if a higher percentage of the money raised went to the actual cause.
I suggest if you support this cause forget buying the cookbook and donate directly to the Community Hubb or similar local causes.
It is fabulous what that cookbook has helped these inspiring women achieve!
You realize it costs money to print, publish, and distribute a book right?
It had made a huge difference in the kitchen and in the publicity they’ve received. You’d think you’d find something positive to say.
Probably the best she’s ever looked as a duchess. The shoes are great and the colours of the coat and the dress are perfect for her. Very autumnal.
Wonderful to see the Duchess back at the Hubb.
I love the outfit.
Happy Holiday to all.
Love the look and the community service.
Can we also admit these are the text msgs the staff were complaining about. “Who does she think she is” lol
They were upset about 6-7 text msgs a day. A DAY. Like that’s alot. Also, there’s no such thing as West Coast go- getter attitude, that’s East Coast. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one of her best outfits since becoming a royal. I’m not a great fan of her clothes usually but this works. Good to see that she is following up with this cause and not just visiting once and then forgetting about it.
This outfit is fabulous.
I don’t understand though, why she can’t button her coat or match her hems. She always leaves one thing undone or messy and comes across as half done.
Match the hem of her coat to a dress? It’s not a set, it’s just a normal wool coat worn over a dress, most coats hang below a dress worn underneath.
What I love is we can actually SEE the results of Meghan’s involvement with the cookbook scheme. The kitchen has been renovated and of course the main goal from the beginning was to get the kitchen open 7 days a week and this has been successful too!! I’m very happy and proud of all these women, Meghan included.
I loved the sisterhood so evident in these photos, I loved hearing how the kitchen is doing, and I loved her outfit, from top to bottom!! And Happy Thanksgiving, all Celebitchy writers and readers!!
Meghan looks amazing today. Love, love, love this outfit. The color is great on her and I covet the booties.
She didn’t spend “hours” cooking today, though. Hello said she was there for 45 minutes. That seems to be a typical time for a royal engagement for all of the “fab four.”
Publicly maybe, but she did do a number of private visits to the kitchen where she may have potentially stayed for a longer time.
I love everything about this! The visit, the hands-on engagement, the joy, and she looks beautiful!
Lovely look, pulled together well and the color is gorgeous. Is this too “Hollywood” for you, Daily Mail? Or nah?
Agreed with everything you said!
I did notice The Fail *MODERATED* the comments under the coverage of her today. I find *that* interesting!
Interesting. Royal twitter has noted that the KP IG account has been deleting certain vicious comments and certain people seem to have been prevented from posting on there because of their racist comments. It’s almost as though they realized William shouldn’t be condemning cyber bullying but have a social media account that has commenters viciously attack his sister in law.
Meghan looks absolutely stunning and this is such a great, practical cause with almost immeadiate benefits. Well done to the Duchess.
She looks fantastic. Love the DoS.
She’s my girl crush!
She looks stunning. Love the colours.
I can totally see Meghan fixing a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and having family/friends over to enjoy! This outfit is perfect for today’s event, very pretty but still youthful and fun, especially the booties! I want these booties??
Jessica London has a version…and Roaman’s too…I got them a couple of months ago…and LOVE THEM!
Thanks for intel Lala! I’ll pop right over and check them out.
She looks lovely and on a smaller daily clothing budget to boot! Is there a stylist at Club Monaco who MM can snatch as a permanent stylist?
More clothes in this color family. Looks so fresh and beautiful.
That color is my FAVORITE! It warms my skin and I just GLOW in it…so I OVERSTAND where you are coming from!!!!
Meghan looks lovely and festive. I’m glad she came back to the HUBB community center to visit her friends. This project s perfect for her. It falls in line with her interest, it helps the community and empowers the women. I hope she continues to come back to visit throughout the years.
Our American duchess! She looks stunning and radiant, I would totally wear this whole outfit, head to toe. She also looks healthy with the pregnancy weight.
I follow an Insta Meg fan page and they pointed out that the significance of the “love” ring is probably related to the fact that hubb means love in Arabic. If that’s why she wore it, further goes to show how thoughtful she is!
She looks great. Great colours, great cut, makeup looks good. Not crazy about the bump cradling but I’m going to give her a pass because everything else looks so good.
love the booties.
i’m sick of the middle part on meghan-looks too informal IMO
The renovated kitchen is truly beautiful, there are lots of great photos on twitter. It’s amazing what this project has done in less than 2 months, I’m so happy for those women and what they’ll be able to accomplish. It must be nice for Meghan as well to have that nice little community, there seems to be a lot of love there.
+100
Agree. From what we can seem the kitchen is beautiful.
In the UK social benefits do provide living quarters with at least a kitchenette to every pauper and unemployed person. So what exactly is that community kitchen there for?
That community kitchen was built after the Greenfell Tower fire. That fire was so very devastating because
a) ignorance of safety construction laws like a water sprinkler system
b) ignorance of how dangerous burning polystyrol is (used for isolation)
Neither of these issues were adressed adequately so far because the government is corrupt and so rouge landlords and rouge housing corporations can continue to build cheap and endanger their mostly poor tenants.
Do people expect me to be glad about that situation? Another devastating fire due to polystyrol cladding might happen. More dead people. Shall I be happy that there is a community kitchen now?
If you haven’t done so already, perhaps you can use this and these types of events as a springboard to bring wider attention as well as action to the issues you’ve stated. She cares about people and has operationalized that care and concern from one particular angle.
Although you seem to be contemptuous and disdainful of that as well as the work she and the community members have put into this, you also seem to care about people but would like to aim that care and concern in a different direction. Do it. Operationalize it. If not, why haven’t you?
Don’t sh*t on her efforts and their accomplishments. What you have in common with her is that you care about what has and/or will happen to others. Your cause sounds like a just cause too. Work with a non-profit around changing building codes regulations and tie that to eco-friendly, safe family housing.
Hers was a short-term, fast turnaround project. Yours is more longer term. There will be victories and failures along the way but stay with it and play the long game. And, do not mind the people who will sh*t on your efforts and achievements.🤗😍😉
Yes.
It’s called coming together for a common cause – sharing in the struggle to maintain a sense of community and a helping hand, especially for the little kids who have been traumatized by losing their homes. It’s a warm, comforting and welcoming place that provides meaningful sustenance in an economical fashion as it’s actually easier and cheaper to cook for many. it’s a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel and illuminates the issues you mentioned that need attention – what better way to do it than a place to create their daily bread.
This colour is amazing on her. She’s glowing
She looks fantastic and it’s great to see a follow up on the kitchen. Nice work
Meghan !
This is a fantastic color and outfit. Simple, fuss-free, and elegant.
She looks beautiful and comes off as really genuine. I’m always envious of extroverts.
This colour is gorgeous on her!
I bought the cookbook and have made a few delicious meals from it. Good for her, she’s lovely inside and out!
Happy thanksgiving to all my American CBers from Canada!
Yay! She looks great: happy, appropriate, elegant and neat but still fresh; not to mention comfy for a pregnant lady out in the cold. weather. Finally (for me/in my opinion), she looks like a true Duchess at work. Great for her and I hope it continues.
I also kind of hope she strikes up a friendship with people like Lauerntien of the Netherlands and Marie of Denmark. Princesses who are still important and in the public eye, but who are married to younger sons and have carved out good roles for themselves in general. Plus they are both stylish ladies – a little bit eccentric in Laurentien’s case, but both stylish nonetheless.
I have always hoped she and Harry would replace the Wessexes as the continental reps.
I love this coat. Great color.
Meghan looks happy and beautiful.
