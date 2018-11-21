Duchess Meghan made a surprise trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen today

I’ve wondered if the Duchess of Sussex has been feeling a bit homesick for America this week, just because of Thanksgiving and cooking and family and turkey and mashed potatoes and all of that. Instead of wallowing in homesick vibes or making some kind of “royal Thanksgiving” at Nottingham Cottage, Meghan decided to put those family + cooking vibes to better use. Today she made a surprise visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen to see first-hand how the money raised by their cookbook has been put to good use. Meghan was instrumental in organizing Together: Our Community Cookbook, and it seemed to be a bestseller in the UK and here in America. So Meghan decided to spend her “Thanksgiving Eve” at the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping to cook 200 meals for needy families.

That’s why she looks so happy in these photos – she was so excited to see all of her Hubb Community Kitchen friends, and to spend a few hours in the kitchen with them. This was probably her favorite event of the month. It helps that she really seems to have that pregnancy glow too, and that her “shades of cranberry” ensemble – dress and coat from Club Monaco – is really flattering. This is the kind of ensemble she should wear for Christmas Day at Sandringham – it’s wintery and cute and actually pretty conservative.

