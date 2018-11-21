Duchess Meghan made a surprise trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen today

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen

I’ve wondered if the Duchess of Sussex has been feeling a bit homesick for America this week, just because of Thanksgiving and cooking and family and turkey and mashed potatoes and all of that. Instead of wallowing in homesick vibes or making some kind of “royal Thanksgiving” at Nottingham Cottage, Meghan decided to put those family + cooking vibes to better use. Today she made a surprise visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen to see first-hand how the money raised by their cookbook has been put to good use. Meghan was instrumental in organizing Together: Our Community Cookbook, and it seemed to be a bestseller in the UK and here in America. So Meghan decided to spend her “Thanksgiving Eve” at the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping to cook 200 meals for needy families.

That’s why she looks so happy in these photos – she was so excited to see all of her Hubb Community Kitchen friends, and to spend a few hours in the kitchen with them. This was probably her favorite event of the month. It helps that she really seems to have that pregnancy glow too, and that her “shades of cranberry” ensemble – dress and coat from Club Monaco – is really flattering. This is the kind of ensemble she should wear for Christmas Day at Sandringham – it’s wintery and cute and actually pretty conservative.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen

108 Responses to “Duchess Meghan made a surprise trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen today”

  1. Clare says:
    November 21, 2018 at 6:42 am

    That coat is love.

    Such a lovely colour on her.

    Reply
  2. Annie. says:
    November 21, 2018 at 6:45 am

    “Surprise” or to be more specific embargoed events seem to be becoming more frequent with these 4.

    As for Meghan she looks gorgeous. Now this is something I like unreservedly, the outfit is elegant, youthful and fun at the same time.

    As much as I like the CM coat and dress, those Givenvhy boots are to die for. Love them

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    November 21, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Omg her face is glowing!!

    Reply
  4. teehee says:
    November 21, 2018 at 6:46 am

    I’m so glad Harry found a woman who wants to do this kind of work :)

    Reply
  5. emerson says:
    November 21, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Congratulations to them all. Happy Thanksgiving and stay safe.

    Reply
  6. Lumbina says:
    November 21, 2018 at 6:58 am

    She looks great. But I would not want to cook 200 meals in high heels! She’s clearly made of sterner stuff than me.

    Reply
  7. Maum says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:01 am

    OMG that coat is gorgeous!!!!!!

    Not sure about the velvet collar (slightly too twee) but aside from that, the coat/dress and booties ensemble is one of the nicest most flattering things I’ve ever seen her wear.

    The cranberry tone is gorgeous and I love that she’s wearing a pinker/darker lip colour- it’s so flattering.

    I want that outfit (I’m sure the little collar can be removed… :) )

    Reply
  8. bacondonut says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:07 am

    sinply glowing! and that ensemble is everything! she looks even more beautiful with her fuller face and figure, she’s a natural beauty

    Reply
  9. Dali says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Love the whole look, she looks stunning

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:20 am

    My favorite outfit yet! Happy Thanksgiving minx and all my CB friends!

    Reply
  11. Lexa says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Super cute outfit! Like Kate’s similar dress she wore while pregnant it runs the risk of being a bit too short with movement, but it really is a beautiful color on her, and now I’m mad I didn’t buy it last week! The boots are beautiful. (Though this is probably one event/outfit she could have gotten away with more comfortable block heels or flats. I don’t know how the duchesses do it with these heels.)

    Reply
  12. Janey says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Glad she’s gone back to keep some spotlight on what this fabulous group of people continue to do.

    Reply
  13. Franny Days says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Yes to this outfit!!! I have not been loving her latest looks but she looks so beautiful and comfortable here.

    Reply
  14. Gigi says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Now this is a great look head to toe.

    Reply
  15. minx says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Love everything about this look.

    Reply
  16. Chef Grace says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Love! Love! Love!
    Happy Thanksgiving y’all from Texas!
    Stay safe and enjoy your day.

    Reply
  17. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Must. Have. Boots.

    Reply
  18. Rosie says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Gorgeous!! Definitely the best thing she’s worn. She’s too petite for all of those big belted coats. She’s wearing this not the other way round. Only negative, they all need to watch the hugging. A little bit is ok but they can’t hug everyone, there will be moments when they feel the need to reach out to someone, but it can’t be their default setting. Having said that it does look like a very sweet moment.

    Reply
  19. OriginalLala says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I like that she seems to have a sustained relationship with the community at Hubb, that is really nice to see.

    Now I must find a lower-heeled, less expensive version of those booties! any Celebitches have any leads?

    Reply
  20. OSTONE says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:02 am

    She looks amazing. Dress, coat, color of outfit, make up, hair. A+ on appeareance but even higher marks on her heart and causes!

    Reply
  21. girl_ninja says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:03 am

    She looks lovely and so incredibly happy.

    Reply
  22. SPITTAIR says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:03 am

    What a lovely color. She looks radiant.

    Reply
  23. Belluga says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

    She looks amazing, but more importantly how fantastic is it that she’s going back to see the actual, tangible effects of a project that she helped with? And a project that’s showing a real benefit to the community. The space has been renovated and the women involved have got themselves qualifications and are starting new projects off the back of the success of the cookbook, including a group for women affected by DV.

    More of this!

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      November 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

      Thank you for sharing this information. I wondered what the impact was of the cookbook and whether any tangible outcomes had been achieved. Since others had posted the book sale proceeds went to the Royal Foundation and the Foundation would then disburse the funds to the Hubb Community, I was concerned whether the Hubb would actually reap the benefits. Glad to hear that things are progressing for everyone involved. This was such a well done project and it appears to have a ripple effect through out the community.

      The Duchess looks lovely and I covet those shoes.

      Reply
      • wha1ever says:
        November 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

        Almost 50% (and possibly more) of the money raised from the sale of this cookbook is NOT going to the cause though. That’s a huge amount and its concerning. More could be achieved if a higher percentage of the money raised went to the actual cause.

        I suggest if you support this cause forget buying the cookbook and donate directly to the Community Hubb or similar local causes.

    • Mich says:
      November 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

      It is fabulous what that cookbook has helped these inspiring women achieve!

      Reply
  24. bread says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Probably the best she’s ever looked as a duchess. The shoes are great and the colours of the coat and the dress are perfect for her. Very autumnal.

    Reply
  25. Flying fish says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Wonderful to see the Duchess back at the Hubb.
    I love the outfit.
    Happy Holiday to all.

    Reply
  26. Piper says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Love the look and the community service.

    Can we also admit these are the text msgs the staff were complaining about. “Who does she think she is” lol

    They were upset about 6-7 text msgs a day. A DAY. Like that’s alot. Also, there’s no such thing as West Coast go- getter attitude, that’s East Coast. lol

    Anyway, glad Meghan is going High when clearly the royal aides and UK press is going low.

    Reply
  27. Cerys says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:54 am

    This is one of her best outfits since becoming a royal. I’m not a great fan of her clothes usually but this works. Good to see that she is following up with this cause and not just visiting once and then forgetting about it.

    Reply
  28. Kari Kounkel says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:00 am

    This outfit is fabulous.

    I don’t understand though, why she can’t button her coat or match her hems. She always leaves one thing undone or messy and comes across as half done.

    Reply
  29. Lily says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:00 am

    What I love is we can actually SEE the results of Meghan’s involvement with the cookbook scheme. The kitchen has been renovated and of course the main goal from the beginning was to get the kitchen open 7 days a week and this has been successful too!! I’m very happy and proud of all these women, Meghan included.

    Reply
  30. nikki says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I loved the sisterhood so evident in these photos, I loved hearing how the kitchen is doing, and I loved her outfit, from top to bottom!! And Happy Thanksgiving, all Celebitchy writers and readers!!

    Reply
  31. Elisabeth says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Meghan looks amazing today. Love, love, love this outfit. The color is great on her and I covet the booties.

    She didn’t spend “hours” cooking today, though. Hello said she was there for 45 minutes. That seems to be a typical time for a royal engagement for all of the “fab four.”

    Reply
  32. launicaangelina says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I love everything about this! The visit, the hands-on engagement, the joy, and she looks beautiful!

    Reply
  33. Jessica says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Lovely look, pulled together well and the color is gorgeous. Is this too “Hollywood” for you, Daily Mail? Or nah?

    Reply
  34. Linda says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Meghan looks absolutely stunning and this is such a great, practical cause with almost immeadiate benefits. Well done to the Duchess.

    Reply
  35. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:06 am

    She looks fantastic. Love the DoS.

    Reply
  36. Maria says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:20 am

    She looks stunning. Love the colours.

    Reply
  37. harla says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I can totally see Meghan fixing a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and having family/friends over to enjoy! This outfit is perfect for today’s event, very pretty but still youthful and fun, especially the booties! I want these booties??

    Reply
  38. Maddogs&Englishmen says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She looks lovely and on a smaller daily clothing budget to boot! Is there a stylist at Club Monaco who MM can snatch as a permanent stylist?

    Reply
  39. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:42 am

    More clothes in this color family. Looks so fresh and beautiful.

    Reply
  40. bobbette says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Meghan looks lovely and festive. I’m glad she came back to the HUBB community center to visit her friends. This project s perfect for her. It falls in line with her interest, it helps the community and empowers the women. I hope she continues to come back to visit throughout the years.

    Reply
  41. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Our American duchess! She looks stunning and radiant, I would totally wear this whole outfit, head to toe. She also looks healthy with the pregnancy weight.

    I follow an Insta Meg fan page and they pointed out that the significance of the “love” ring is probably related to the fact that hubb means love in Arabic. If that’s why she wore it, further goes to show how thoughtful she is!

    Reply
  42. Toria says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:29 am

    She looks great. Great colours, great cut, makeup looks good. Not crazy about the bump cradling but I’m going to give her a pass because everything else looks so good.

    Reply
  43. Meg says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:32 am

    love the booties.
    i’m sick of the middle part on meghan-looks too informal IMO

    Reply
  44. starryfish29 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:34 am

    The renovated kitchen is truly beautiful, there are lots of great photos on twitter. It’s amazing what this project has done in less than 2 months, I’m so happy for those women and what they’ll be able to accomplish. It must be nice for Meghan as well to have that nice little community, there seems to be a lot of love there.

    Reply
  45. milky way says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:48 am

    In the UK social benefits do provide living quarters with at least a kitchenette to every pauper and unemployed person. So what exactly is that community kitchen there for?

    That community kitchen was built after the Greenfell Tower fire. That fire was so very devastating because
    a) ignorance of safety construction laws like a water sprinkler system
    b) ignorance of how dangerous burning polystyrol is (used for isolation)

    Neither of these issues were adressed adequately so far because the government is corrupt and so rouge landlords and rouge housing corporations can continue to build cheap and endanger their mostly poor tenants.

    Do people expect me to be glad about that situation? Another devastating fire due to polystyrol cladding might happen. More dead people. Shall I be happy that there is a community kitchen now?

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      November 21, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      If you haven’t done so already, perhaps you can use this and these types of events as a springboard to bring wider attention as well as action to the issues you’ve stated. She cares about people and has operationalized that care and concern from one particular angle.

      Although you seem to be contemptuous and disdainful of that as well as the work she and the community members have put into this, you also seem to care about people but would like to aim that care and concern in a different direction. Do it. Operationalize it. If not, why haven’t you?

      Don’t sh*t on her efforts and their accomplishments. What you have in common with her is that you care about what has and/or will happen to others. Your cause sounds like a just cause too. Work with a non-profit around changing building codes regulations and tie that to eco-friendly, safe family housing.

      Hers was a short-term, fast turnaround project. Yours is more longer term. There will be victories and failures along the way but stay with it and play the long game. And, do not mind the people who will sh*t on your efforts and achievements.🤗😍😉

      Reply
    • eto says:
      November 21, 2018 at 12:39 pm

      Yes.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      November 21, 2018 at 1:51 pm

      It’s called coming together for a common cause – sharing in the struggle to maintain a sense of community and a helping hand, especially for the little kids who have been traumatized by losing their homes. It’s a warm, comforting and welcoming place that provides meaningful sustenance in an economical fashion as it’s actually easier and cheaper to cook for many. it’s a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel and illuminates the issues you mentioned that need attention – what better way to do it than a place to create their daily bread.

      Reply
  46. Melania says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:53 am

    This colour is amazing on her. She’s glowing

    Reply
  47. Becks1 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:58 am

    She looks fantastic and it’s great to see a follow up on the kitchen. Nice work
    Meghan !

    Reply
  48. Beach Dreams says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    This is a fantastic color and outfit. Simple, fuss-free, and elegant.

    Reply
  49. Rulla says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    She looks beautiful and comes off as really genuine. I’m always envious of extroverts.

    Reply
  50. Charfromdarock says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    This colour is gorgeous on her!

    Reply
  51. Jaded says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    I bought the cookbook and have made a few delicious meals from it. Good for her, she’s lovely inside and out!

    Happy thanksgiving to all my American CBers from Canada!

    Reply
  52. Magdalin says:
    November 21, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Yay! She looks great: happy, appropriate, elegant and neat but still fresh; not to mention comfy for a pregnant lady out in the cold. weather. Finally (for me/in my opinion), she looks like a true Duchess at work. Great for her and I hope it continues.

    I also kind of hope she strikes up a friendship with people like Lauerntien of the Netherlands and Marie of Denmark. Princesses who are still important and in the public eye, but who are married to younger sons and have carved out good roles for themselves in general. Plus they are both stylish ladies – a little bit eccentric in Laurentien’s case, but both stylish nonetheless.

    I have always hoped she and Harry would replace the Wessexes as the continental reps.

    Reply
  53. Leslie says:
    November 21, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    I love this coat. Great color.

    Reply
  54. Mego says:
    November 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Meghan looks happy and beautiful.

    Reply

