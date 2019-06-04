Miranda Lambert’s rep shut down Star’s cover story about her marriage issues

Basically, a week after Miranda Lambert announced that she had secretly married Brendan McLoughlin, I was already primed for more drama. I thought we would be getting weekly updates on all of the salad-tossing and mistress-having shenanigans from this union. We have not gotten any updates on them, really, other than they seem to be okay right now, in their first six months of marriage. Fingers crossed that some sh-t blows up this summer. For now, we’ll have to make due with Star’s latest cover, and how Star’s sources say that Miranda thinks this marriage was “the biggest mistake of her life.” Miranda’s rep has already shut it down:

One of the tabloids claims Miranda Lambert is divorcing husband Brendan McLoughlin after just 122 days of marriage. The story is completely untrue. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk it. The country star and the NYPD officer tied the knot in January after only three months of dating, and according to Star, the relationship is already over. A supposed source tells the magazine that Lambert is “moving out” of their $2 million apartment in New York City and telling friends that “marrying Brendan was the biggest mistake of her life.” One of the major issues, says the alleged insider, is the long-distance nature of their relationship. Lambert still owns a home in Nashville, and the time apart has supposedly been taking a toll on their marriage. “Flying Brendan back and forth to Tennessee was tiring,” adds the questionable tipster, adding that the singer wanted them to settle in Nashville and have a baby. Considering that Lambert just spent $2 million on a penthouse apartment in New York City, this assertion doesn’t make much sense. Still, the seemingly phony source further contends that Lambert’s pals are concerned she’ll lose her fortune in the “split,” adding, “Because of the way she rushed in to marrying Brendan, they’re scared she didn’t have him sign a prenup. They’re very fearful she didn’t take the necessary legal steps to protect her money.” The anonymous “insider” goes on to say that Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton somehow got wind of the “divorce” news and sent her a snide text saying, “Better luck next time!” The so-called “source” adds, “That was especially cruel, given that he’s been in a loving relationship with Gwen Stefani since right after he and Miranda went their separate ways.” As for Lambert, she “can’t seem to believe she’s just had one failed romance after another,” adds the seemingly fictitious source. Regardless, Gossip Cop checked in with Lambert’s spokesperson, who tells us on the record that Star’s report is “completely made-up.” The singer’s rep, speak on Lambert’s behalf, further assures us, “Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!”

The thing I don’t believe about the Star story is that Miranda wants Brendan to give up his New York life to move full-time to Nashville so they can have a baby. For some reason, I just don’t think that Miranda is all about that. I think she prioritizes her career and she nurtures her salad-tossing melodrama, and maybe she’s self-aware enough to know that motherhood isn’t for her? I could be wrong, of course. As for the rest of it… do you think Miranda really married him without a prenup? Nah. She’s dumb in love/lust but not THAT dumb. And the rest of it is just normal Miranda drama – she loves all that stuff.