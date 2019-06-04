Jana Kramer’s husband, who has cheated many times, would dump her if she cheated

US Magazine knows how easy it is to cover Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. All you do is ask them questions, they reveal how dysfunctional their relationship is, and you report on the things they say. Rinse and repeat. Jana has made a cottage industry out of it with her podcast too. Mike cheated on Jana right before their wedding, he cheated on her after they got married, he cheated on her again after they had a child, and she sent him to sex rehab, took him back, and they had another. Us asked Mike if there were any deal breakers in his relationship with Jana and he said that yes, it would be a deal breaker if she cheated on him. Because they’ve done so much work on that or something.
Fans weren’t the only ones left baffled after Mike Caussin recently revealed that he’d call it quits on his relationship with wife Jana Kramer if she was unfaithful.
“I am still scratching my head about that, too, because it feels very one-sided to me, and it honestly kind of hurts my feelings that he wouldn’t stand by me if I did that,” Kramer, 35, told Us Weekly … “And I think that’s what hurts me — knowing no matter the work we’ve done or not that you wouldn’t stand by me.”
“I know deal breaker means deal breaker, if it happens, you’re out. That’s why I tried to talk around it and say that no one knows how they’re going to act until they’re in that situation, and the same goes for me,” Caussin, 32, dished to Us. “And so, because of all the work we have done, it would just be crazy to think that that would even happen, but if it did, that means we missed a lot of steps along the way. And I don’t know — that’s just the one thing — I don’t know if there’s anything else that would make me consider being a deal breaker.”
Kramer, however, noted that it’s still a hard pill to swallow. “That one still bothers me a little bit,” she said. “One day we’ll understand.”
Kramer and Caussin briefly split in September 2016 after Us Weekly revealed he cheated on Kramer with multiple women. He entered treatment for 60 days and the couple later reconciled, renewing their vows in December 2017.
Kramer also stuck by Caussin despite his sex addiction relapse in 2018. The twosome — who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months — celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary last month.
Wow this guy really is trash. Also Jana says she regrets it that Mike had a vasectomy because she wanted another baby. He then made a slippery slope argument about having kids, “when does it end” and not having enough time to themselves when they’re old. You can read their quotes in US. My friend’s husband, who was similarly cheating on her with so many women, also took it upon himself to get a vasectomy when she wanted more kids. Luckily she’s divorced from him now but I think guys like that get vasectomies so they can have unprotected sex with their side pieces too. I learned a new acronym in the comments on US. DTMFA. She needs to do that. At least she won’t be having more kids with him.
In the caption to this post she’s saying the cheating made them stronger, right?
View this post on Instagram
Michael, Jolie, and I moved to California 2 years ago for a fresh start, new beginnings, and a blank page to heal. Truthfully, I was uncertain where our future was going when we first moved in. But what I’ve learned is that no matter your journey you can always grow more, learn more, and love more. Work hard for what you love and believe in. Looking at this photo and reflecting on the past 2 years it all makes sense now. We are leaving this house a family of 4 more united than ever before. #lovewins #daretolove
Ugh, this woman needs a therapist & girlfriends to help her build up her self esteem & see that she deserves better & not only is it OK that to expect better but to insist on it.
A good solid group of girlfriends can get you through anything. If you surround yourself with positive support it lifts you up and this type of BS won’t last too long.
She clearly has issues. First husband almost beat her death, second husband filed for divorce after one month of marriage. Homegirl needs hard core therapy – she’s clearly one of those who thinks being in a relationship, any relationship is better than being single for a hot minute to work your shit out. As they say water rises to its own level and like likes like.
I listen to Dan Savage’s podcast occasionally, I like his directness and short rants/call outs in the intro. Everyone needs some DTMFA sometimes lol
Should it be tit for tat if one person in a marriage cheats? If they have done work on their marriage since the last incident, I’m sure that it would be painful for either of them to rock the boat again. But this guy? It would behoove him to keep his mouth shut considering all the crap he’s done.
Domestic abuse is an ugly thing with long lasting effects that reach far beyond the abusive relationship.
And this right here is a form of abuse.
I hate the way we discuss abuse victims, telling them it’s not their fault while simultaneously implying that it totally is.
I have nothing but sympathy for Jana as she’s been fighting someone else’s illness for a very long time.
One day we’ll understand?? Yes, time does often make things clearer but I think some things are pretty clear right now. Some people just love the drama and that’s all they know. They sound like they’re in middle school.
Obviously this a mix of misogyny and selfishness on his part. Not that shocking though. It seems like she’s settling for this because she doesn’t want this to be her third failed marriage and because she’s a mother. That’s kind of sad.
First, she needs to stop talking about her marriage in public. She looks weak,and sorely in need of a clue.
Second, she needs to run because her huzband is going to bleed her soul and her pocketbook dry.
Third, she is pathetic for staying with a man who clearly does not respect her or the relationship. Why would he respect her when she does not respect herself? While I don’t think she is responsible for his behavior, I cannot help but think that her lack of boundaries with this fuckboy is going to cause her untold problems down the road. She is also going to be responsible for how her children view romantic relationships. Both are terrible examples for those kids and I feel sorry for the kids.
People need to stop thinking that having a spouse is better than being alone. It isn’t. Marriage and children will not make a partner better. They are both stressful and test the strength of both the individual and the couple. Children are not band aids, but idiots like her treat both like that. Bringing children into a toxic relationship like this will only cause the cycle of abuse to continue as the kids are will know nothing different.
I honestly don’t think he likes those kids either.
Why do you think he doesn’t like the kids? I don’t know anything about him besides what’s posted on this site.
I’ve followed her on Instagram for a while after reading about her on here (I didn’t know who she was beforehand), and I wanted to see if this hot mess was real. And I can’t even tell you how many times he’s a total jerk to her and she’s like “oh, that kinda hurts my feelings…” and he just continues on saying it. IDK exactly what their podcast is, but I’m pretty sure it’s centered around them “healing” too, lol. I’m think these two are just gunning for a reality show.
@ Case – the reality show angle sounds likely. Drama sells to that audience even if it makes the person look stupid. I had someone tell me that the show “Nanny 911″ was so popular because people could watch it and say “well, I’m a better parent than that”.
her happy family instagram just reeks of overcompensating for her dysfunctional relationship
Who are these people, and why is their drama so public?
This sounds like an emotionally abusive situation, and she needs to end it. Get some serious therapy too.
I know. I have no idea who these people are and I think I’ll keep it that way.
She needs therapy. Also not surprised by his comments in the least.
There might have been a time where I felt a tiny bit of sympathy for Jana, but that time is over. You teach people how you want to be treated by your actions. She has taught her husband that cheating on her is totally fine and acceptable because there have been no consequences for him. I honestly feel so much pity for her. How low must your self-esteem be to accept this douche waffle’s behavior, over and over and over and over. She is dumb, yes, dumb for staying, dumb for talking about it, dumb for going “well I don’t get why I can’t cheat but if you say so, I won’t”. What the actual fuck is she sticking around for? What are the benefits to her staying with this man who has probably fucked everyone she knows?
Exactly!
Gurl, you in danger.
Umm that’s a deal breaker for him because he’s a narcissistic POS who thinks he can do whatever he wants but don’t you dare disrespect him by cheating. It has nothing to do with the work they’ve done, guarantee! His last relapse was last freaking year FFS, she needs to run fast. I feel bad for her but at some point it becomes obvious he’s abusing his power over her.
Her whole life seems to revolve around him cheating or potentially cheating. I can’t imagine the anxiety.
I also think she doesn’t do herself any favors by sticking around and not having boundaries with him because she has shown him that he can cheat on her and she will put up with it.
I think it’s probably a sad possibility that he finds her less attractive than ever because she is so weak and is a doormat. People are usually attracted to strong people, not weak doormats.
I am single and would love a partner but I would rather be alone to be in a relationship like hers. I can be lonely and anxious on my own, I don’t need a cheater partner for that lol
this is so sad it hurts me even though I have no idea who these people are.
Lol I’m sorry but I actually laughed out loud when I read this. He just keeps showing her that he is a garbage person completely unworthy of her time, energy, and love. And she keeps on forgiving him. At what point is this girl going to open her eyes? I mean, FFS, the gall of this guy.
he is trash. i feel sorry for her. i dated a chronic cheater for over 4 years and it was really a painful mind f ***. thankfully I could walk away but it was a terrible experience. can’t imagine having kids with someone like this and not being able to cut them out of your life and get away from them
Her necklace has an M initial on it…that could only be his initial, right?? She has her own name AND two children, all with the J initial, and she wears his??! Gross. She’s also always all over him, grabbing him, pulling him to her face for a kiss he doesn’t even look all that into, clutching his arm. She looks desperate and clingy, and needs to just let the MFer go. Or…DTMFA. Thanks for that!
it is better to have loved and lost then be stuck with a POS cheater that makes you miserable for the rest of your life
DTMFA