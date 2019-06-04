Elizabeth Gilbert takes 2-3 baths a day ‘baths are a big part of my mental health’

Embed from Getty Images
Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of Eat Pray Love, has an interview with NY Mag’s The Cut for their “How I Get it Done” feature, which I’ve mentioned many times that I love. I’m really into schedules, routines and planning and love to learn the habits of successful people. Elizabeth has been open and very over the top about her relationships. The last time we covered her she was waxing poetic about how awesome her new boyfriend is and how happy and in love she is, a year after losing her girlfriend to cancer. (She dumped her husband for her best friend, but that’s another story.) That sounds decent on the surface but she has a very hoaky, cloying style of writing and comes across as self-obsessed. That’s her brand I guess, but I end up rolling my eyes whenever I read something from her. So I was surprised to actually enjoy this interview, probably because she talks like a normal person and not the way she writes. Elizabeth wakes up at 5, which is when I wake up too, she loves to dance (me too!) and she takes two to three short baths a day, which seems a little strange to me. They are relaxing and meditative for her, and she does short meditations as well.
She wakes up at 5am when she’s writing
When I am [writing a book], my day is very simple. I get up at 4:30 or 5 a.m. and I write nonstop until midmorning. Then I spend the rest of the day staring at a wall because my brain is like a fried egg. I’ll have an early dinner and an early bedtime, by 7 or 8 p.m., and I’ll do it again the next day and the next until the book’s finished. It’s a very militaristic thing, the early hours. But I really want to be uninterrupted and the world doesn’t wake up in a way that bothers you till about 9 a.m.
She loves dancing
I started dancing every morning as part of my grief recovery plan about a year ago. I will put on my upbeat dance mix and I’ll hit shuffle and I’ll dance to whatever comes up. It just seems to be a really good way to move energy through your body and start the day.
Why she posted about her new boyfriend
Sometimes I use social media to share certain things because, frankly, it makes my life easier. I recently posted that I was seeing somebody — more than seeing somebody, that I loved somebody — largely because I’m out in the world a lot in public, and I would much rather tell you who I’m with than have people speculating and gossiping.
She’s a very light packer
My great gift from God is my ability to pack lightly. I’m a fascist about trying not to check luggage. My greatest packing achievement ever was a seven-week-long trip that involved three countries, a wedding, a book tour, speaking at a TED conference, and a range of temperatures from Vancouver in the winter to Santiago in the summer. And I did it all in a carry-on. The magic trick is to figure out the shoes. If you only bring two pairs of shoes, you can wear one pair on the plane and bring the other pair in your suitcase, and of course black is the answer.
She loves baths
I take two or three baths a day. Baths are a big part of my mental health. It’s like, “Ah, I’m stressed. I’m scared. I’ve got 20 minutes, so I’m going to take a really quick bath and read a novel and disconnect.” I’m not a bath-salts person or anything. It’s a snap treatment when you don’t have time to go away.
Again, she sounds kind of relatable in this interview, as opposed to the drivel she writes. I wonder how people who write like that get published. Note to writers – write the way you speak. Cut the extra words, cut the pretension and strive to be readable. I know I don’t always succeed at this, but I practice every day. Getting back to Elizabeth, her schedule is enviable, I agree about waking up at 5, and if I was more of a bath person I think fitting in two to three twenty minute baths would be easier than taking a full hour one. That’s how I am with exercise. It’s easier to do little workouts throughout the day than block off a whole hour. As for her packing skills, I’m not like that at all. I need an entire large suitcase for a week of travel. I want fashion options and all my toiletries.
Gilbert is promoting her new book, City of Girls.
It must be nice not have anything more pressing to do…
Not just having the time to spend with nothing more pressing to do than have a bath, but also to be so self absorbed that wasting 250ish gallons of water is something she considers essential to her mental health.
How wasting that much water on something so frivolous when people in our own country struggle with clean drinking water and paying their water bills in general would keep me up at night.
I’m all for conversations about mental health, but this type of stuff hurts and trivializes the conversation.
This. A million times.
And how conceited that she feels she needs to share her private life to avoid gossip. I’m sure her dead girlfriend’s family were thrilled to read all about it.
@ BYTHESEA and WOW,
This!!!! I know women who swear by baths. I tried this in my 30s. Even added rose petals to help relax. My husband laughed his arse off because when I finished I told him that it sucks having to clean petals out of a tub and waiting for the bath to fill is not only a huge waste of time but also if water. I much prefer a quick hot shower at night with some good eucalyptus bath shower gel.
Everything about this woman reeks of rich white lady privilege. I hated Eat, Pray Love for this very reason.
My grandmother survived ww2 in Japan and the Korean war. She is the most resilient, resourceful and grounded person I know. People like Gilbert obviously have their own paths to follow, but in comparison to my grandma who is just tough as nails, how does Gilbert need so much self care and self reflection. I think she’s a narcissist.
I get why people find her cloying, and she makes me roll my eyes too sometimes, but I actually mostly like her. A big part of her overall message seems to be about self-acceptance, which I feel is something that women generally don’t have enough of.
Also, yes, #teamcarryon. A few years ago I realized that the most annoying thing about traveling is dealing with luggage, so now I’m militantly carry-on only. It saves a ton of time at airports and makes me more self-sufficient when I’m traveling—it’s no big deal to carry my suitcase up the stairs.
Agree, overall I like her even if I roll my eyes at her occasionally.
Leandra Medine of Man Repeller does traveling only with carry on well.
1. If you need three baths a day as part of your mental health… I’d suggest stop being selfish and consider the environment a tiny bit and 2. You need real mental health. (Not being snarky. As someone who has dealt with personal issues and those of close family, i understand that different things work for different people, but this smacks of “security blankie” to me).
That’s such a waste of water. I hope she doesn’t live in SoCal.
I heard that a bath, depending on how deep and the size of the tub, can actually be more economical than a shower, but I might be wrong.
A standard tub is 80 gallons. A standard 15 minute shower uses 30 gallons with a traditional shower head, but if you are in a position to be able to afford to change your shower head to a water saving one you can use as little as 10 gallons and I say this as a black woman who has 32 inches when stretched, natural 4b hair…. turn the water off while you shampoo and condition.
Its 2019, I have no time for over privileged water wasters. We KNOW too much for anyone to excuse 3 baths a day at 80 gallons a pop minimum. There is literally no excuse for this amount of waste or trivializing actual mental health issues.
I used to work on cruise ships, so I used to carry my whole life in a suitcase. It taught me to pack lightly. These days I travel a LOT for work and rarely check in a suitcase.
Just a pet peeve of mine, but I cringe when people say they are “fascists” and “nazis” (IE: “grammar nazi”) when they mean they are fastidious and controlling about something. Those words have pretty specific and terrible histories, they are not cute terms of endearment for yourself .
But what about the creams?? For those alone I will check in a suitcase instead of carry on