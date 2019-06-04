Ali Wong: Keanu Reeves improvised so much in ‘Always Be My Maybe’

*SPOILERS for Always Be My Maybe*
Last Friday, ABMM began streaming on Netflix. I think I made it until 9AM my time before I kicked everyone out so I could watch it in peace. It’s really cute. I’ll admit it actually got too cheesy for me at the end, and that’s saying something from this RomCom schmaltz-lover. Overall it made me warm and fuzzy and I was willing to swallow the saccharine for a happy ending. The cast is great. I knew I would love Ali Wong and Randall Park but truly, everyone showed up to work in this film. Even with the really entertaining performances by Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, James Saito and Karan Soni, the standout among the supporting cast is Keanu Reeves. And it’s not even a talent or a “OMG Keanu!” thing, it’s how far he went to make fun of himself. His part could’ve easily been written into an episode for Extras, it was that level of self-deprecation. And – because we need more reason to love Keanu, right? – most of his bit in the movie was his idea.
One of the best scenes in “Always Be My Maybe,” the Netflix rom-com starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, features a cameo by Keanu Reeves.
Reeves plays himself as a love interest of Wong’s character, Sasha. In a scene the internet has GIFed countless times already, he makes a dramatic entrance at a restaurant where Sasha is on a double date with Marcus, played by Park. And he delivers some great one-liners.
Reeves also improvised some of his scenes, she said.
“At the Chateau Marmont, he pitched a couple of things that made it in. Like wearing glasses that had no lens,” Wong told Rolling Stone. “And the part in the game night scene where he lists all of these Chinese dignitaries, that was all his idea. And when he says, ‘I don’t have a problem, Sasha. What’s your problem?’ and starts air-fighting. It’s hard to describe just how shockingly funny he is.”
The scene that is getting the most air time is his entrance in the film. And it is a great entrance, specifically for me because I did not realize he was playing himself. I thought he was this mythical character, bue he is playing Keanu Reeves to the hilt and it’s so much fun. He and Randall bounce off each other really well and his chemistry with Ali’s Sasha is electric. And Ali does deserve the credit here because Randall thought it would be funny to get Paul Giamatti in the role. Ali said that wasn’t the way she wanted to go, specifically because she wanted Sasha’s second love interest to be, “someone who was Asian-American who would also be Marcus’s worst nightmare.” Love Paul G as I do, I think Ali was right. Considering it was Keanu’s love of Ali’s comedy that made him say yes to the role, it’s neat that they let him flex his own improvisational chops. It worked so, so well.
Us just published one of their “What’s in My Bag” features with Ali. The first thing she listed was floss. Between Ali and Shailene Woodley’s thoughts on flossing, I think the dentist gods are trying to tell me something. Ali also carries sunblock that, as she said, is vital when living in LA. Other items include her red Moschino sunglasses, but we already know Ali’s glasses game is on point, Michelle Obama’s Becoming, a lot of balms, salves and moisturizers (which explains her gorgeous skin), various kid necessities like a bib, Neosporin, Q-Tips and Band-Aids (Hello Kitty variety) and a gold iPhone X. This all sounds like the purse of a mom with small kids. I wonder how many times people ask Ali to bring out her phone just to show them Keanu in her contacts? I’d ask her to show me every time.
And just for fun, Marcus’ closing song:
Photo credit: WENN Photos, Netflix and YouTube
I know this is going to be an unpopular opinion here but, and although I find it great that Wong is doing so much work to stretch the conceptions people have of women’s bodies and behaviour, I find her painfully unfunny.
I watched both her Netflix stand-up specials and the rom-com: the first two are not amazing but the film is, like Wine Country, a real problem. Keanu’s acting is a bit stiff (please don’t hurt me) so his douchebag character is not very convincing and the film lacks so much chemistry between the two leads that his comedy is wasted at that point anyway.
However I appreciate how she is paving the way for women to be more vocal about their issues and unashamed (I just learned that my 10 y o son has sex ed with a group of boys separated from the girls so we have a long way to go…).
I’ll go sit in the corner.
You won’t be by yourself…I’ll sit there with you…
It was…for me…just…okay…
And I SO WANTED IT TO BE….GREAT!
Personally, I would have preferred to see a movie about the Daddy and the Donna Summer impersonator…now HE WAS HAWT…and compelling and SO INTERESTING!!!!
True, the dad had it! He was funny and understated and interesting, yes, not what you would expect ever from that role.
Otherwise, the film was flawed with clichés: the sassy black friend, the weirdo friends, making fun of cuisine, the authenticity trope…
I agree and was really looking forward to see the film. What a let down.
i like her stand-up (as much as a person who doesn’t care for stand-up generally can like it) but i thought there were huge holes in the script. the premise was sweet, i thought everyone was great in it but the story was all over the place. it just didn’t make sense. i don’t think they really established their rekindling very well. i also think they should have had a scene of him apologizing to her for some of the cruel things he had said. maybe a lot got cut in editing. i don’t know. anyhow – i actually rewound twice during the movie b/c i swore i missed something. i say all this but i totally cried in the end.
I love Ali Wong and Keanu Reeves. Watched the movie as soon as it came out. I wanted so badly for it to be great but I thought it was okay for me. I expected it to be funnier especially after having seen Ali Wong live. However I will always support her.
I think Randall Park is one of the most charming, most handsome men in Hollywood. I have a MAJOR celeb crush on him. And he’s SO funny.
I kind of assumed a lot of Keanu’s stuff was improvised because it just seemed so larger than life (in a good way) in the trailer.
I’m looking forward to watching this.
In ABMM, Keanu mocks so many of the impressions people have of him and he’s hilarious. He looks like he had a blast doing this film.
I’d heard nothing about the film before I watched it, and I loved it! I really liked how the character’s cultural backgrounds allowed for a lot of specificity in the movie, but the leads were also fully-fleshed characters – not playing stereotypes.
I thought Kenau was really funny, and that part of the movie took me by surprise because it was so bizarre. Yes, the ending was shmaltzy – I thought it was the weakest part of the film.
First, who told Ali to put those ugly shoes with that cute dress in the last photo? I realize that she was probablly going for comfort but those shoes are horrible.
Now on the the movie. I overall liked it and Keanu was hilarious.
Actually everyone was great on their own but I just was not sold on the couple. I wanted to love the couple, but found that towards the end I wished they had just gone there seperate ways. She deserved better. Vivian and Michelle were my favorite supporting characters along with the father.
Randall Park’s song during the end credits was entertaining and catchy.
I liked the movie and also thought she could do better than Marcus. LOL He was a bit of a loser. And one of my pet peeves is women always being told to settle for mediocrity. Keanu was hysterical.
The Keanu song is hilarious! I enjoyed the movie and loved Ali Wong’s comedy specials.
Yeah, the song was hilarious. I read that it was Keanu’s idea add the love stuff to the song so that it would be more about the love story rather than just him. And that’s how the second verse got expanded.
I haven’t seen the film yet but based on what you’re saying I don’t think I could love Keanu more.
Yes to carrying floss! (And I agree maybe the universe is trying to get you to floss, lol.) I once was pretty new at a job and got something major stuck in my teeth at lunch and had to suffer the rest of the afternoon with it, dealing with clients while it was driving me crazy. I asked everyone else at the office to borrow some but no one had any. I’ve had it in my bag ever sincere although I haven’t needed to use it. But still.