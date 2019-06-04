Priyanka Chopra: Duchess Meghan is ‘for sure, 100 percent’ experiencing racism

Priyanka Chopra has a new (paywalled) interview with the Sunday Times. She talks about a lot of different things, including her career, her marriage to Nick Jonas and more. But what’s getting the most attention is when Priyanka makes a very obvious observation about the obvious racism her friend has faced. Priyanka is friends – or is she?? – with the Duchess of Sussex, and like many women, Priyanka has absolutely clocked all of the racism and racist dog whistles in the coverage of Meghan’s very existence. Some highlights from that part of the interview:

On Meghan being called “pushy”: “I’ve seen that, and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.” When asked if she believes the negative depictions of the duchess, who is biracial, have to do with her cultural background, she responded, “For sure, 100 percent. Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before, and she’s the same chick.” On Meghan’s causes: “Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened. So what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

[From The Sunday Times via Pop Sugar]

I mean… yes, obvious observation is obvious. Priyanka is stating something true and verifiable: of course there’s blatant racism and a racist tint to the way Meghan has been covered. But the British press has already taken Priyanka’s words and made them into, like, some kind of controversy? I always feel like I’m through the looking glass with this sh-t, but obviously, other people find it shocking that Meghan’s friends are consistently like “stop being racist to Meg” and “stop being cruel to a pregnant woman or new mother.”