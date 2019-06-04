Lin-Manuel Miranda & director John Chu surprise high school performers

How surreal must it be when you are performing in your high school’s yearly drama production only to be surprised by performers who were in the original movie or show? In April, Sigourney Weaver met with North Bergen, NJ, high school students who were mounting a production of Alien: The Play. This past Friday, across the Hudson River, it was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s turn following the final rehearsal for the In the Heights movie that is set to be released June 26, 2020:

Friday night saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights movie crew coming out to surprise a performance of the Broadway musical at New York’s George Washington High.

Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu, the director of the upcoming film, recorded footage from the audience at the moment Miranda took the stage to bow down to the teen actors.

[From People]

Miranda starred in and wrote the music and lyrics for the original production, which had numerous runs, including Off Broadway, on Broadway, and in London’s West End, and won several awards, among them the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score for Miranda. He and Chu were joined Friday by Quiara A. Hudes, who wrote the musical’s book and the film’s script.

I’ve watched Chu’s video a few times; it gave me goosebumps. I’m so happy for those students, and excited that they had their work recognized by Miranda, Chu, and Hudes. As one of only 3 people in the country who has not seen Hamilton (owing to money, time, and money, again), I’m looking forward to seeing another of Miranda’s performances at a more budget-friendly price. Miranda’s audio recording of his book of tweets, Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You is also a relaxing way to start and end the day; I realize that I need to get back to listening to it.

2 Responses to “Lin-Manuel Miranda & director John Chu surprise high school performers”

  1. anniefannie says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:19 am

    A little OT but If you haven’t seen Miranda at the Obama White House during poetry jam night preforming what was to become Hamilton, YouTube it, it’s really moving. He’s our National treasure.

    Reply
    • FilmTurtle says:
      June 4, 2019 at 8:53 am

      I’ve seen that clip. It’s fascinating to watch, knowing what was just around the corner for him.

      Reply

