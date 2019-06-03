The Sussexes are looking to hire more staff from the diplomatic corps

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had some staffing issues in their first year of marriage. Some of those staffing issues were to be expected, like someone only signing on to work with the Sussexes for a certain amount of time before retirement. Some issues were just weird, like the personal assistant to Meghan who quit her job because, she claimed, Meghan is such a terrible person. I tend to believe most of the issues for Harry and Meghan basically boiled down to “growing pains” and “figuring out what kind of office they wanted to have.” The first year of marriage is hard enough without having to navigate the hiring process for a dozen major staff positions. Anyway, the Mail on Sunday tried to make it into a thing. Again. Apparently, Meghan and Harry are hiring more people… and they’ve asked for applicants from the diplomatic corps or something?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to recruit ‘his and hers’ aides from the Foreign Office to help with their bid to become global power figures. Royal sources say that after losing several key members of staff, the couple are in the process of hiring ‘most of their new team from scratch’. Meghan lost her assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerall, last month, and The Mail on Sunday understands that Heather Wong, a former US government official who does the same job for Prince Harry, is moving to a new role. The couple are hoping eventually to replace both, and have invited diplomats to apply for the first job. An internal message seen by The Mail on Sunday says successful applicants, who will be seconded to the couple, will need ‘senior leadership and management experience’ and ‘have confidence putting alternative ideas forward’. A royal source said: ‘The Foreign Office as an organisation bears a lot of resemblance to the structure of the Royal Household, which is why staff are often selected from there. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be doing a lot of travel so an appointment from this administration makes sense.’ Interviews are also being conducted for a new joint private secretary and the couple are understood to be seeking someone with previous experience at Buckingham Palace. The Palace confirmed that new staff were being recruited, but claimed that the search was not confined to the Foreign Office.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s extremely common for all working royals to be staffed with people from the diplomatic corps and military and the world of politics, honestly. Those are the backgrounds of most of the senior office staffers at Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace and Clarence House. Most senior royals *should* be seen as soft-power diplomats too, so it makes sense that they’d want to be staffed by professionals. But yeah, I guess we’re supposed to clutch our pearls at the very IDEA that Meghan and Harry are so diva-ish and pushy that they would want to surround themselves with people who know how to plan foreign trips and such. Who do they think they are, trying to be professional? Trying to do their jobs correctly and all? Pushy!