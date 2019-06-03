Taylor Swift is doing the most for Pride Month & supporting LGBTQ rights

It’s been less than a year since Taylor Swift came out of the political closet and endorsed a local Tennessee Democrat in the 2018 midterms. She also encouraged all of her fans to register to vote and GOTV on every Election Day. It was a much better move than continuing to stay silent and allowing her silence to be used as a de facto endorsement for Republican policies, racism and white supremacy. As of now, Taylor hasn’t talked much about race and racism, but she has been making moves to talk more about women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. Taylor decided to chime in once again for the start of Pride Month (June is Pride Month). Tay posted this to Twitter:

The first part is a letter to Sen Lamar Alexander, the senior Republican senator from Tennessee (where Taylor votes). She asks Sen. Alexander to protect LGBTQ rights in employment, housing, education and more by supporting the Equality Act. She writes in part: “For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel.” She argues that protecting the LGBTQ community is actually good for the economy, and more businesses would come into Tennessee (like Amazon) if the Equality Act was passed. She also writes:

“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration, ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.’ No. One cannot take the position that one supports a community, while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights.’ That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

Wow. Props to Taylor. I’m sure some will nitpick and say she’s more of a bandwagoner when it comes to LGBTQ rights, but good lord, it’s important and significant for the LGBTQ community to have an ally of Taylor’s stature, and it’s also important and significant that she’s making the argument in this way. She’s arguing for local industry, state economics, and… the family values of supporting LGBTQ parents. It’s very powerful. She’s also putting a target on her back by specifically calling out Donald Trump.

In addition to that, Taylor has started a petition to get the Equality Act passed – you can see it here and sign on to it.

