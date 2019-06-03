“The ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ trailer is a buffet of strange accents” links

Matt Damon & Christian Bale do terrible accent work in the first trailer from Ford v. Ferrari. What is this Days of Thunder movie?!?! [Just Jared]
People went to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters?? [Pajiba]
Greedy dog won’t share ice cream with his brothers. [Dlisted]
Pete Davidson needs to learn to smize. [LaineyGossip]
When I thought Ashleigh Cummings was Dakota Johnson, the sleeves made sense. [GFY]
How does the New York Times keep getting it soooo wrong? [Jezebel]
Alabama church will air that gay-wedding episode of Arthur. [Towleroad]
Inside Rihanna’s first Fenty collection. [OMG Blog]
Khloe Kardashian went to prom with a fan. [The Blemish]
My brother in law was an extra in the Godzilla movie and was so excited when he saw himself in 3 scenes. 😂
Rih has interesting taste and it works on her but I really can’t see anyone else pulling off those looks. Those clothes are pretty unwearable
That trailer looks blah and Damon’s accent is terrible. Isn’t Bale British? If so why does he sound so damn weird…that movie looks like a hard pass.