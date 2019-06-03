“The ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ trailer is a buffet of strange accents” links
  • June 03, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Matt Damon & Christian Bale do terrible accent work in the first trailer from Ford v. Ferrari. What is this Days of Thunder movie?!?! [Just Jared]
People went to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters?? [Pajiba]
Greedy dog won’t share ice cream with his brothers. [Dlisted]
Pete Davidson needs to learn to smize. [LaineyGossip]
When I thought Ashleigh Cummings was Dakota Johnson, the sleeves made sense. [GFY]
How does the New York Times keep getting it soooo wrong? [Jezebel]
Alabama church will air that gay-wedding episode of Arthur. [Towleroad]
Inside Rihanna’s first Fenty collection. [OMG Blog]
Khloe Kardashian went to prom with a fan. [The Blemish]

World Premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

3 Responses to ""The 'Ford v. Ferrari' trailer is a buffet of strange accents" links"

  1. BlueSky says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    My brother in law was an extra in the Godzilla movie and was so excited when he saw himself in 3 scenes. 😂

    Reply
  2. Jadedone says:
    June 3, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Rih has interesting taste and it works on her but I really can’t see anyone else pulling off those looks. Those clothes are pretty unwearable

    Reply
  3. Scotchy says:
    June 3, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    That trailer looks blah and Damon’s accent is terrible. Isn’t Bale British? If so why does he sound so damn weird…that movie looks like a hard pass.

    Reply

