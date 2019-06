Embed from Getty Images

As we previewed extensively, Donald Trump has now arrived in the UK for his three-day state visit, where he will be fêted and fluffled by nearly all of the senior members of the royal family. Donald and Melania Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace a short time ago, where they were greeted by the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. After this inspecting-the-troops formality happens, the Trumps will have lunch with the Queen and Prince Harry. Then the Queen will give the Trumps a mini-tour of the Royal Collection. In the afternoon, the Trumps will visit Westminster Abbey with Prince Andrew, and then have tea at Clarence House with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. This evening is the state dinner/banquet, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend, and Kate will wear a tiara.

Here’s footage of the Queen greeting the Trumps. I still say that while Melania is probably the most useless human being on the planet, the royals are probably very glad she’s there to act as some kind of buffer. After Bigly says something unhinged, the Queen can turn to Melania and talk about the weather or something.

The Queen officially welcomes President Trump to Buckingham Palace, with the sound of a gun salute in the background#TrumpUKVisit latest updates: https://t.co/4zaqzAiNZz pic.twitter.com/yG3bG7qAVz — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2019

In addition to all that, Trump has been particularly stupid on Twitter over the past 24 hours. First, he denied calling Meghan “nasty.” Spoiler: he totally called her nasty.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

Then he attacked Peggy Noonan…? Who can only be reached if you leave a trail of bread crumbs by Reagan’s tomb. And by bread crumbs, I mean tequila shots. And of course Trump also attacked Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London:

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images