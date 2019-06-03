Serena Williams has a ‘bad personality,’ according to Austrian player Dominic Thiem

On Saturday, Serena Williams lost in the third round of the French Open. She was defeated by a young Russian-American player named Sofia “Sonya” Kenin, who basically didn’t give Serena room to breathe for so much of anything in the match. That being said, Serena played badly and she knew she played badly – she hadn’t come into the French with enough match-time, and it showed. It was difficult to watch, but Serena said afterwards that she was thinking about playing a grass-court event ahead of Wimbledon, so here’s hoping.
It wasn’t enough of a story – I guess?? – that Serena lost. Certain tennis fans and sports journalists also had to make her sound like a diva and a sore loser, the kind of sore loser who would “demand” that another player leave the media room so she could give her press conference. First of all, these press conferences are required of players – they get fined if they don’t speak to the press after a win or loss. Second of all, this story got WAY out of hand online this weekend. The first version was “Diva/sore loser Serena single-handed throws Austrian Dominic Thiem out of the press room!” The reality seemed to be that Thiem – who is the ATP #4 and French Open ‘18 finalist – was in the larger main conference room, and Serena apparently requested another media room when she saw that Thiem was in the other room. French Open officials were the ones who tried to rush Thiem out of his presser, and he got pretty mad about it:
"I don't really get it, seriously. I mean, what the hell? No, but it's a joke, really…I have to leave the room because she's coming?"
[Hears of possible delay]
"I leave also then. I'm not standing around. I can also do what I want."
h/t @DatGoneIt77https://t.co/U66ugWlL2Q
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 1, 2019
Thiem took issue with Serena being prioritized, and I understand that. It was rude. Serena agreed:
Everyone still promoting a lie when the truth is now out. pic.twitter.com/E8l1EQrKAY
— 'T' (@tmbrocato) June 2, 2019
But I guess it didn’t occur to Thiem that there had been a misunderstanding and that French Open organizers screwed up, not Serena personally. Thiem gave an interview to Eurosport yesterday – a full day after the incident – and he said this:
Dominic Thiem has accused Serena Williams of showing a “bad personality” after his Roland Garros press conference was pulled to accomodate the American veteran. Thiem was addressing the media following his victory against Pablo Cuevas on Saturday when he was told to vacate the press room to make way for Williams, who had just lost to Sofia Kenin.
“Actually, I wasn’t angry or frustrated. Maybe for a couple of minutes or so. It is just the principle,” he told Eurosport Germany. “It doesn’t matter, if it is me who sits in there. I still made a wrong statement. I said that I am not a junior anymore. But even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait. It is a matter of course. It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure Federer or Nadal would never do something like that.”
A “bad personality”? Come on. All because the French Open organizers screwed up and… like, prioritized a 23-Slam-winning legend of the sport over a… very promising player who hasn’t won a Slam? I’m not saying the French Open people didn’t legitimately screw up, but I do wonder if this was just an easy screw-up to make: Serena is a bigger name than Thiem. More people were interested in what she had to say after a loss than what Thiem had to say after a win.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Uggh.. He should have just sat there and ate his food.
At this point I dont even know what to say about the press when it comes to her. Most of the time it is over exaggerated or racist trash.
I don’t blame him for being upset. It was a big moment for him and they tried to rush him out like he was unimportant. But it wasn’t Serena’s fault. I hope he gets told that if he doesn’t know it by now.
It was a day later when the truth was well known. Thiem decided to make a little name for himself off of Serena, like the pundit whose lie started this mess. Thiem showed us all how putrid his personality is. Vamos, Rafa!
+1
he doesn’t have to +make a little name for himself off of serena’ because he already has a name. he is a respectable player.
Yes it was Serena’s fault. She IS a tennis player just like him, she has already been through this, she understands what it means. Even if the organisers screwed up she could have said, no it’s ok, i can wait 2 secs. Come on, this “the people we like are perfect the others are ALWAYS wrong” is a sad mentality. And very widespread here.
Can you read? Let me put it in simple terms:
1. Serena has to give a press conference and asks that she do so sooner than later.
2. Organizers try to rush Thiem out.
3. Serena realizes what is happening and says she would rather have another room.
4. Thiem has already left.
5. Serena gives press conference.
6. Reporter in search of clicks says it’s all Serena’s tantrums.
7. Truth emerges.
8. Thiem decides to blame Serena after truth emerges.
9. CB writes about it.
10. Mikaela comes on CB and decides to reveal s/he can’t read.
excuse me? SHE REQUESTED ANOTHER ROOM. how is it “her fault” if she had NOTHING to do with the event officials asking him to leave?
and the truth of what happened is out, and he is STILL perpetuating the rumor that it was her “diva request”.
so, yeah…HE is wrong about what happened, and SHE did nothing wrong. has nothing to do with “the people we like are perfect”.
And I wonder if he would’ve pitched that fit if it had been Federer or Nadal…
+1000
So this.
There would have been silence and we all know it.
yup.
yeah, this. he probably would have invited the dude in to sit with him at the table.
Can’t blame Thiem for being upset, it is extremely rude to be kicked out of the room in the middle of the interview regardless or who caused it. Poor form for RG to not own up to their mistake and explain what happened to Thiem.
Agree that reporters are just fishing for controversy though.
Serena is the GOAT. His behavior was disrespectful and immature. Further trash talking her is just gross. He needs to grow the eff up.
Serena is phenomenal, hands down one of the best. That doesn’t mean everyone and their sister needs to make way for her. It sounds like that was the scenario presented to this dude, and he reacted badly, but in a way many of us would. It was rude to rush him out of his interview, full stop. We know now that wasn’t Serena’s fault. It really seems like she tried to get the other room. But we also don’t know what’s been said to him (correctly or incorrectly) behind the scenes to make him issue this statement.
Yep, as said above, it’s unfortunate that he got pushed out of the room. But he wouldn’t have pulled this on Nadal or Federer. Even when he knew the truth he still carried on a day later going down that stereotype road of framing this as a Black woman’s anger/diva behaviour. His thinly coded ‘bad personality’ language shows where he’s at. Screw him and his racist stereotypes.
*CLAPPING*
preach it.
They talked about this on The Tennis Podcast yesterday. From what they said, Serena told the organizers that she wanted to go straight to press without waiting, or she would just leave without doing press and pay the fine. I guess she thought the smaller room was available when she said this, although the podcast commentator said there actually was a small conference going on in the room, it was just so small and weirdly organized that it was hard to even see on the monitor. So booting Thiem was definitely the organizers’ call and their fault, but they were also dealing with Serena threatening to leave without press if she had to wait, which is probably not something Fed or Nadal would do. However, she probably thought she was just requesting the empty (or so she thought) smaller room instead of booting someone. So like a lot of Serena drama, it’s so complicated that it makes my head hurt.
So it sounds like it WAS a little pushy on Serena’s part but also a failure to explain the situation on behalf of the organizers. Now his statement makes more sense.
Tennis twitter is pretty toxic, but that NYT guy Ben Rotherberg who started this nonsense is just the worst. It’s not the first time he f-s up and he always skates by. Like it was obvious that the organizers were at fault in how they went about it.
And so what if she’d have left. These press conferences are some of the most asinine things out there. Like what pearl of wisdom would we have missed if she didn’t stick by the conference. “I played badly, she played good, she’s a promising talent”.
It’s ridiculous that a venue like the Roland Garros doesn’t have more media rooms available.
And Thiem can sit down with his racist dog whistles.
For God’s sake, how is he a racist? He has the right to be upset because he hot thrown out of his press conference. The organisers screwed up, Serena threw one of her queen, goddess shenanigans once again, and that’s it. She should have just left and paid the fine like Venus has done many times. I respect Venus’ no-nonsense attitude.
Except she was going to. The organisers pushed him out because THEY didn’t want her to leave. And she stated when she found out they did that, that it was rude of them. Even a day later when the truth was known, he blames her and uses tropes to do it. That is racism and misogyny 101. You’re blaming her when it wasn’t her doing. Blame Roland Garros.
@ Elaine: You people are showing your racist faces all over this thread. What was the point of saying she has a bad personality 24 hours after the fact when the mess was cleared and it was obvious that the organizers were at fault. Why didn’t he criticize the organizers for booting him out. Just because he used a dog whistle from the Angry Black Women vein doesn’t mean it didn’t have a racist undercurrent.
@mrsbanjo It is mainly RG’s fault. Thiem probably knows only what he was told by the organizers. But she could have waited a bit longer like all other players do. And if they don’t feel like going through a press conference they leave and pay the fine. But of course everyone has to turn this into yet another cause for Rena’s army. In my opinion, Thiem said nothing racist.
@sally Of course, I was waiting for that. Just because I dare to say that she could have waited a little longer and don’t fawn over Serena I am automatically I racist. She’s the GOAT, but not above criticism. Could you be less predictable?
I like her outfit a lot. Also leaving & holding the ball boys hand despite her probable disappointment says a lot about her GOOD personality.
Well, I disagree on this particular topic and will stick up for Thiem. While this whole incident is entirely on the tournament directors and organisers, who behaved extremely poorly during and have done since, it could all have been avoided if Serena had been willing to wait the 20 minutes or so for Thiem to finish, as is pretty customary for all players post match press. I think she tried to throw her weight around a little because she didn’t want to wait, and unfortunately it wasn’t handled well and backfired, even though that wasn’t Serena’s intention. And Thiem was completely in the right to be annoyed at how he was treated: regardless of the fact that he should be treated with respect anyway, he is a big clay court star, last year’s runner up at this very event, and had just fought his way into the second week – it was his moment too. Just very poorly handled all round, and of course the press are having a field day and making the players pay.
I don’t judge Thiem for his comment either. He didn’t call Serena herself a bad personality, only that her actions were indicative of a bad personality – and it was only afterwards that it came out that Serena thought it was impolite to move him and had been happy to go to media room 2 instead, to give it a little context. Plus he is widely regarded as one of the nicest people in tennis, is one of the relatively few mens players that hits with the women, and has always had a very sweet and down to earth personality on and off court, so any true animosity towards Serena herself, rather the instance itself, would be very unlikely and wildly out of character.
But how is it her fault. She was willing to leave and take the fine. And let’s be real, other players have also done this and no one said of them that they have a bad personality.
Not particularly – a very similar situation happened with Djokovic at the French just last year, except that he just walked straight into the other, smaller room for his conference, as Serena should have done. I don’t think it’s her fault as she wasn’t to know how the organisers would react to her request, but I think she was a little immature in basically saying “it’s now or I’m leaving” over very routine (if very unappealing) situation that all players have to go through.
Doing those press conferences are literally part of the job. That’s why the get fined if they don’t do it. So when a big, big, big star like Serena threatens to walk, organizers are going to accommodate her. She knows it and so do they. They know there’s press that wants that conference to happen, and tennis fans want to hear what she has to say too. I think if the shoe were on the other foot, and this guy demanded a room or he would leave, we would all rightfully give him shit for throwing his weight around and being disrespectful of another athelete’s time.
@Biggles: But as others have pointed out, that’s exactly what she wanted. She requested the smaller room and then the organizers made a mess of things.
@The Dot: Yeah, I don’t think so because there have been ALL the other instances where players have skipped and we didn’t make a big deal of it.
Yep, Serena will get blamed for this too, even though it was the organizers fault. SMH.
Plenty of other top players have thrown their weight around after a loss. Just last year, Djokovic pushed his way into the smaller conference room after losing early at the French Open. Thiem felt the need to speak again and denigrate Serena’s character even after things were clarified, which tells me all I need to know about him when he doesn’t have his ‘polite’ face on.
I agree
Whew the coded anti-blackness and misogyny is on FULL display.
Please. Fed and/or Nadal absolutely would do the same (they’ve both been very crabby after their losses) and Thiem wouldn’t have said a damn thing if it was one of them. He wanted more attention off of this stupid incident and he certainly got it. Here’s hoping that he suffers a quick loss to Monfils today.
Actually haven’t we heard consistently over the years that she really isn’t pleasant after a loss especially? I’m not either and I’m just a regular sis! She is the GOAT and has earned everyone respect but she is the biggest player in the building and of Course the organizers are going to scramble and rush out the little guys if she ask, that’s not her fault. What she could have just said though is laugh and say “look y’all screwed up the schedule it’s cool let the boy have his 90 seconds and I’ll speak in a minute.” The press is gon wait for her, everyone is, and a few min isn’t ruining the rest of her day schedule. To me, that would have been the right and best way for a superstar like her to handle it. And yeah I do think Murray would have done that.
I had to unfollow a guy who was spouting Serena is a diva bs on my timeline. Bye bye. Tired of white men bagging on Serena. She’s not your punching bag. A mistake was made. It wasn’t the end of the world. No need for the histrionics. Win a slam or 23, Dominic. I hope Rafa wipes you off the court in straight sets.
Perhaps Thiem was just telling the truth about her.
I’d have a bad personality too if I was criticized every time I took a breath.