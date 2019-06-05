Brad Pitt’s ‘Ad Astra’ looks like an intellectual take on classic Michael Bay

Ad Astra, the “space movie” produced by and starring Brad Pitt, was originally supposed to come out in May. The release date was pushed back at the last minute, which was probably about Disney buying Fox and changing the release dates of several Fox movies. The silver lining was that no one even bothered to start promoting the film ahead of the original May release date, so no one really looked foolish. Now Ad Astra is being released in September, and I would assume that date means it will likely get a premiere at one of the late-summer film festivals, maybe Venice or Toronto. Anyway, the trailer was just released and I…kind of… think I understand?

Reader, I laughed. I laughed because Liv Tyler is playing his wife/girlfriend and the way he touches the screen with Liv and all I could hear was Aerosmith singing “Don’t want to close my eyes….” This is Armageddon for “grown-ups.” Intellectual Michael Bay, with a recycled Armageddon love interest. Also: Tommy Lee Jones as Brad’s long-lost astronaut dad?? Ruth Negga is in there somewhere too, as is Donald Sutherland.

Meanwhile, Brad wants you to know that he’s totally fine while Angelina is in New Mexico with the kids. She’s filming there and it’s fine:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are continuing to make their busy schedules work for their children. ET has learned that the 55-year-old actor is still spending time with his six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — even though they’ve been spotted with Jolie in New Mexico while she films her new wilderness thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead. According to a source, a visitation schedule was actually created specifically for the situation and was put in place well over a month ago. The source claims the former couple’s kids and Jolie have flown back to L.A. a few times since temporarily settling down in New Mexico, and that when the kids are back in L.A., they see their father. According to the source, Pitt also has tentative plans to fly to New Mexico during the summer months to see the kids for a few days; however, he hasn’t done so yet. The source notes that the actor doesn’t have a crazy work schedule this summer, which will allow him the flexibility to fly out to see his children. “All is well. The kids are happy, which makes them [Brad and Angelina] happy,” the source says. “There’s no more conflict behind the scenes.”

Us Weekly was even more specific about the schedules and which children he’s spending time with. Hint: the two oldest boys still won’t spend time with him. Us Weekly’s source says: “Brad is enjoying spending more time with the kids and things have been improving with the four younger kids. Brad and Angie have been coparenting, utilizing OurFamilyWizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible.”