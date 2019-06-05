Kristin Chenoweth had to perform with a migraine: ‘There’s nothing you can do’

Earlier this year, I covered a story on Kristin Chenoweth discussing her migraines, which start with vision changes and then move to nausea and a headache. She said that she’s been able to control them for the most part by cutting back on caffeine and sugar, which doctors told her to avoid. She also has to make sure she gets enough sleep. There’s an added level to Kristin’s medical issue though, as a performer she just can’t take time off whenever she needs to. (Not that many people can, but she has audiences watching her.) In a new interview with People, she described having a migraine during a performance for a show’s financial backers. It was early in her career and she couldn’t bow out at all.
Chenoweth, then 29, was cast in her first Broadway role in the musical Steel Pier. As the cast prepped for the show, they had to do “what we now call the big backer’s audition,” she explains to PEOPLE.
“It’s when all the money people come and decide if they’re going to put money in your show or not — and I have a migraine.”
“I could not get off the floor in the girl’s bathroom at the studio,” she says. “I remember the choreographer, one of the women I look up to the most, Susan Stroman, came in and said, ‘Are you okay?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ She goes, ‘Well you’re going to get okay. You’re going to be okay.’ By the grace of God, I did the two-hour show and the minute it was over, it returned [to the floor].”
“Really and truly, there’s nothing you can do when it comes,” she says. “You can do things to prevent them, but I don’t think we’re there yet as far as what we can do when it’s actually looking at the eye of the storm.”
She continues: “I told my mom many times, ‘If I could just cut my pinky off, I could play the piano, I could play the guitar, but if I could just not have it anymore, I would.’ She said, ‘Yeah, but then there would be something else.’ Everybody has their cross to bear in this life, so there’s that way to look at it too.”
Is she saying she would cut off her pinky if that would keep her from ever having migraines again? That was phrased oddly so it’s hard to tell. I like what her mom said about how we all have our crosses to bear though. That’s a good way to think of it, “if it wasn’t this, it would be something else.”
Someone close to me had a migraine for the first time recently. We googled his symptoms, which started with not being able to see out of the corner of one eye and were followed by nausea and a headache. It seemed just like a migraine and was brought on by exercise. I hope this isn’t a regular thing for him. I think I only had one once and would never want to go through that again. I can’t imagine getting them randomly at key moments like that.
Also Botox is a treatment for migraines.
Photos credit: Getty and via Instagram
There’s no way to function during a full blown migraine. No. Way.
THIS. There is no way she’d be out of bed if it is a proper migraine. I’d need to be in bed in a pitch black room. I couldn’t even stand to see bright colours like red.
I did find a doctor who helped me tremendously in understanding the triggers from weather, food and allergies. I’d be in the ER 1-3 times a month on a morphine drip. It was HORRIBLE.
I feel for anyone who truly suffers from migraines.
Oh my god I don’t know how she could do it. I don’t have migraines but my son has and it’s just something so awful.
I used to get them and I had to stay in a dark, silent room until it passed. Light and sound were so brutal. Mine were linked to childhood trauma – I was sexually abused when I was a child – started getting migraines as a teenager and when I opened up about the abuse to my parents and got counseling I never had another one.
I went to work the last two mornings with one; luckily I have abortive medication, but because I woke up with them, it wasn’t as effective because I wasn’t able to catch it in the early stage.
I’m not sure about the pinky thing. It almost sounds like if her disability was a missing pinky finger, she’d still be able to do more than living with migraines? Or maybe she’s saying she would cut it off to never have a migraine again. It’s phrased weirdly, though, so I’m not sure.
I’d honestly probably consider losing a whole limb if it meant never having a migraine again. It’s awful. I’d always rather deal with a broken bone than deal with a really bad migraine day. Hands down. I’ve fractured my arm a few times, broken a pinky, minor crack to the nose, slipped a disc in my back and popped a bone out of place in my wrist. And every one of those scenarios has been leaps and bounds easier to function with than a relentless migraine. And if I don’t treat mine with the migraine abortives, I can spend 3 solid days in misery. OTC drugs might as well just be sugar packs.
Unfortunately, because we live in a male dominated world and migraines affect vastly more women than men, the research just isn’t there. They don’t really know WHY we get them. They only acknowledged the postdrome phase in the 90s I believe. There research is just SO far behind that it’s staggering.
I used to get terrible migraines. Feels like your head is going to explode, along with a splash of unrelenting morning sickness. I removed anything w/brewer’s & baking yeast from my diet for awhile & that helped a great deal.
Pre-menopause, I always knew my period was about that start because I would get a migraine. Every damn month. I tired every possible hormone combination and did all kinds of diet restrictions and nothing helped. Fortunately, Maxalt came onto the market and changed my life.
I admit, before having a migraine I could never really understand what the big deal was. I thought it was “just a bad headache”. Boy, was I an idiot. The first migraine that I had, I actually begged my boyfriend at the time to put me out of my misery. Air hurt. Light hurt. Breathing hurt. I apologized to anyone who has ever suffered through a migraine. They are no joke.
I get migraines. I think mine are brought on my stress and lack of sleep but I really don’t know. I get a few a year. Didn’t start getting them until around 22 years old. Nothing helps them and they are the worst pain I have ever felt, and I have given birth twice. I can’t east, sleep, walk, I’m puking and the only thing I have found that works is 3 Tylenol PM, I literally have to knock myself out and pray I don’t wake up with it. I once had the same migraine for 4 days. Hell is the only word that comes to mind.
My read on the pinky comment is that you can still play instruments missing a finger because we all adjust to physical disabilities, but a migraine debilitates you completely by arresting your mental faculties. She’d rather have the former if it meant getting rid of the latter.
Been fortunate never to have migraines, for which I am glad since I have plenty of other problems, and I’ve heard enough from friends that have them to never tempt fate asking for the experience. The worst I get is severe nausea/dizziness/headache from vasovagal responses triggered by dysmenorrhea. That’s quite enough for me.