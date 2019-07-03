Priyanka Chopra: ‘I’m a very curvy woman. I like my curves. I embrace them’

Priyanka Chopra covers the latest issue of InStyle, and it’s a lovely, striking cover. She is a beautiful woman, but I always found her to be kind of a boring interview? Especially before she fell for Nick Jonas, her interviews weren’t that great. This one is okay though – she talks about Nick a lot, and the backlash to their wedding extravaganza, and a lot more. My favorite part is when she talks about saris and how there should classic Indian style should be. Some highlights:
On happiness: “Obviously, the purpose in life is to be happy. Nobody put you on this earth to feel like sh-t. I think the point of existence is to make the journey the best that you can. Create your own circumstances.”
On not wanting to be stereotyped: “I knew that American pop culture was not used to seeing Indians outside the box. I was definitely not signing up for something like My Big Fat Punjabi Wedding. Or something where people would see me as a Bollywood actor with, like, 15 people coming out of a car and all of those stereotypes. I wanted to be able to shift that narrative, because that’s the India I know.”
On the age difference with Nick: “People gave us a lot of sh-t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”
On the terrible article from The Cut calling her a “global scam artist”: “Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad…. Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance. A lot of people don’t understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought … it’s a long-term plan.”
Indian fashion: “Saris are my favorite. My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequined, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits. Those are not the saris I wear. I grew up with my mother wearing saris to the hospital, as a doctor. She’d wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon, with a bindi over here,” she says, pointing to her forehead. “And the nape of her neck would smell like Dior’s Poison. That, to me, was a modern woman. And that’s what I want to show the world. Indian designers make such incredible clothes that are inspired from beautiful embroidery and patterns.”
On her body: “I’m a very curvy woman. I like my curves. I embrace them. It took me the second half of my 20s to understand this, but I would love for people to understand it from me saying it as well.”
The only thing I really dislike is that Priyanka describes herself as “curvy.” She’s not. She has a great figure and a proportional bust, and the reason why she was able to break into Hollywood was because she did NOT look that different from American celebrities – she’s a beautiful woman with a nice figure, it’s not groundbreaking in that sense. Also: I love saris too and I also associate them with beautiful silks and embroidery, not tacky, shiny, cheap-looking material. Bring back classic saris.
View this post on Instagram
“Saris are my favorite,” says July cover star @PriyankaChopra. “My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequined, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits. Those are not the saris I wear,” she tells @nandsouzawolfe. “I grew up with my mother wearing saris to the hospital, as a doctor. She’d wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon. And the nape of her neck would smell like Dior’s Poison. That, to me, was a modern woman. And that’s what I want to show the world. Indian designers make such incredible clothes that are inspired from beautiful embroidery and patterns.” For her cover shoot stylist @JuliaVonBoehm incorporated traditional Indian clothing not often seen in American fashion magazines. See more at the link in bio! | Photographed by @robbiefimmano; Styled by @juliavonboehm; Story by @nandsouzawolfe
Cover and IG courtesy of InStyle.
Is she saying she didn’t embrace them before?
I know this is the trend now, but conventionally beautiful women who got nothing but praise for their appearance talking about their struggles and embracing their conventionally beautiful looks sound so hollow to me.
I find it frustrating when a woman who is heavier than Priyanka here says the exact same thing “I’m a curvy woman, I like my curves” – the weight police come out in full force and yell at her for glorifying obesity (even when she isn’t obese) because heaven forbid women like themselves even if they are overweight.
I can’t stand her. FYI I am Indian. She invited the Indian PM modi to her wedding, he’s awful, responsible for so many atrocities against minorities. He’s the Indian trump.
I think the US media needs to give press to other amazingly talented female Indian Americans. Tired of her sucking up the attention. BTW her family is awful too.
I am not Indian. I am a black woman. I have to say this and I don’t care about Priyanka Chopra’s fans butt hurt, this is my opinion. THIS WOMAN CAN’T ACT. Nuff said
@Meena!! Fully agree with everything you said about the Indian PM we’re stuck with. He’s vile and anyone who associates with him, and is okay with what he represents is vile too.
I love her description of her mother. Simple and chic.
I wore a sari to the Winterfest Ball in college. First one to ever do so apparently. #sarinotsari
So by curvy she means she has boobs. Got it.
I’ve learned “curvy” no longer really means anything. Thin women use it, heavy women use it and people in between use it. If it makes it feel better about your body to “define” it that way more power to you. I have eyes that work and I know what’s up.
She is a very beautiful woman but her beauty is outmatched by her thirst for fame, recognition and LOOK AT ME desire. Chica is not a great actress and again though pretty that’s all she brings to the table.
Sigh, just shut up Piggy Chops (that is her actual nickname I didn’t make it up).
“Or something where people would see me as a Bollywood actor with, like, 15 people coming out of a car ”
What is she even talking about? How is that a Bollywood stereotype?
I was wondering the same thing. Isn’t that a clown stereotype lol ?!
As an Indian who watched Priyanka when she first became an actress in Bollywood…she was never curvy back then. She was very thin. She has gained some weight over the years but not enough to call herself “curvy”…at least not in my opinion.
Hmm.. I have to point out there are some pretty messed up implications about ‘american beauty’ vs Indian women implied in that last paragraph… I mean ‘the reason why she was able to break into Hollywood was because she did NOT look that different from American celebrities – she’s a beautiful woman with a nice figure’. As opposed to whom?