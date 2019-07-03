Gwyneth Paltrow was called a ‘f–king extortionist’ for her UK Goop Summit

Embed from Getty Images

Can you imagine having $5700 lying around and deciding to spend that money on the In Goop Health Summit? Can you imagine dropping six Gs for stickers, crystals and fake science? Rich people are dumb and gullible, that’s the only explanation, I’m sorry. Gwyneth did attend part of her In Goop Health Summit in London this past weekend, and the biggest headline on Monday was about Gwyneth’s ass. As in, she was talking about her ass and how Tracy Anderson had transformed her square ass into whatever she has now, only she admitted that Tracy’s Method is so fragile that one week of eating pasta in Italy will undue years of ass progress, saying: “But my butt is not great at the moment. I was just in Italy and I totally pigged out on pasta.” Super-relatable. Also relatable? Scamming rich bitches out of thousands of dollars on her way out the door:

Attendees of Gwyneth Paltrow’s UK wellness summit in London are revolting after they were charged $5,700 to attend — then subjected to a weekend-long Goop sales pitch, while the actress skipped out on some of the festivities. One attendee told us that a prominent British guest was so appalled by the aggressive Goop hype that she sent a WhatsApp message to fellow attendees saying, “GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f - - king extortionist.” Those at the event this weekend were urged to book rooms through Goop at $1,300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, but some later discovered that rates that weekend started at $250 a night. (The Goop rooms were suites with a gluten-free breakfast included.) The event featured a “health summit” where Gwyneth — who was surrounded by security — offered helpful tips such as “creativity with your hands is like channeling God,” how to “hydrate mindfully” along with a sound bath, and a workout with her trainer Tracy Anderson. One attendee told us, “Gwyneth acts like she’s a health goddess, but actually she’s a pretentious, greedy extortionist. She had a ton of security . . . She was unapproachable. She did the minimum — a few fireside chats with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then she put on her Birkenstocks and snuck out . . . I was a huge fan of Gwyneth; now I feel like I have lost my faith in God.” A Goop rep said the true value of the weekend was over $8,000 because of free extras including golden facials and “far-infrared gemstone therapy” as well as health panels not connected to Goop. As for Gwyneth: “In addition to walking around the summit, she also hosted an intimate workout class with Tracy . . . followed by . . . a panel, where she and Tracy answered attendee questions in an honest, casual setting . . . We have not received negative feedback . . . [It] was more along the lines of, ‘Thanks for an amazing weekend!’ ”

“A Goop rep said the true value of the weekend was over $8,000 because of free extras including golden facials and ‘far-infrared gemstone therapy’ as well as health panels not connected to Goop.” Ah, so it was really worth $8K but they only charged $5800 because Gwyneth is such a generous, non-scammy soul who simply wants rich women to have the best fake science, out of the good of her heart. Imagine trying to put a price on that! Imagine trying to put a price on putting crystals and lasers on your face and calling it medicine. Imagine trying to put a price on rubbing lotion on one’s face at a specially branded Goop summit. Why, it’s practically a BARGAIN at $5800. No, really – imagine having that money to spend and choosing to spend on this. I don’t feel sorry for these women. Gwyneth knows her market because she IS her market: ignorant rich a–holes.

