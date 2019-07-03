Gwyneth Paltrow was called a ‘f–king extortionist’ for her UK Goop Summit

Can you imagine having $5700 lying around and deciding to spend that money on the In Goop Health Summit? Can you imagine dropping six Gs for stickers, crystals and fake science? Rich people are dumb and gullible, that’s the only explanation, I’m sorry. Gwyneth did attend part of her In Goop Health Summit in London this past weekend, and the biggest headline on Monday was about Gwyneth’s ass. As in, she was talking about her ass and how Tracy Anderson had transformed her square ass into whatever she has now, only she admitted that Tracy’s Method is so fragile that one week of eating pasta in Italy will undue years of ass progress, saying: “But my butt is not great at the moment. I was just in Italy and I totally pigged out on pasta.” Super-relatable. Also relatable? Scamming rich bitches out of thousands of dollars on her way out the door:
Attendees of Gwyneth Paltrow’s UK wellness summit in London are revolting after they were charged $5,700 to attend — then subjected to a weekend-long Goop sales pitch, while the actress skipped out on some of the festivities. One attendee told us that a prominent British guest was so appalled by the aggressive Goop hype that she sent a WhatsApp message to fellow attendees saying, “GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f - - king extortionist.”
Those at the event this weekend were urged to book rooms through Goop at $1,300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, but some later discovered that rates that weekend started at $250 a night. (The Goop rooms were suites with a gluten-free breakfast included.) The event featured a “health summit” where Gwyneth — who was surrounded by security — offered helpful tips such as “creativity with your hands is like channeling God,” how to “hydrate mindfully” along with a sound bath, and a workout with her trainer Tracy Anderson.
One attendee told us, “Gwyneth acts like she’s a health goddess, but actually she’s a pretentious, greedy extortionist. She had a ton of security . . . She was unapproachable. She did the minimum — a few fireside chats with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then she put on her Birkenstocks and snuck out . . . I was a huge fan of Gwyneth; now I feel like I have lost my faith in God.”
A Goop rep said the true value of the weekend was over $8,000 because of free extras including golden facials and “far-infrared gemstone therapy” as well as health panels not connected to Goop. As for Gwyneth: “In addition to walking around the summit, she also hosted an intimate workout class with Tracy . . . followed by . . . a panel, where she and Tracy answered attendee questions in an honest, casual setting . . . We have not received negative feedback . . . [It] was more along the lines of, ‘Thanks for an amazing weekend!’ ”
“A Goop rep said the true value of the weekend was over $8,000 because of free extras including golden facials and ‘far-infrared gemstone therapy’ as well as health panels not connected to Goop.” Ah, so it was really worth $8K but they only charged $5800 because Gwyneth is such a generous, non-scammy soul who simply wants rich women to have the best fake science, out of the good of her heart. Imagine trying to put a price on that! Imagine trying to put a price on putting crystals and lasers on your face and calling it medicine. Imagine trying to put a price on rubbing lotion on one’s face at a specially branded Goop summit. Why, it’s practically a BARGAIN at $5800. No, really – imagine having that money to spend and choosing to spend on this. I don’t feel sorry for these women. Gwyneth knows her market because she IS her market: ignorant rich a–holes.
“Attendees of Gwyneth Paltrow’s UK wellness summit in London are revolting…” The article could have stopped there, IMO.
“More money than brains” is what I think of when reading about people who actually attend Goop summits
You can get 5 sachets of GOOP marine collagen supplement from Cult Beauty for £18, or a full pound (45 servings) of marine collagen supplement from Amazon for £22.
And they’ve been selling the former for a while, so people must be buying it.
lol what’s your point? Tiffany’s sells things under 50 dollars but that doesn’t make it an reasonable store in general?
Ok where r the photos of the ass, I’m mildly interested
hahahahahahahahaha
yeah… i don’t feel too bad about them either… I didn’t even have money for Bon Iver tickets and he actually gives a great performace. So if you have 5800 for maybe seeing “GP” – honestly you get what you paid for – smoke and mirrors
She has ZERO credentials regarding health and medicine, why listen to her for free. Much less pay for it
Why would anyone pay this much money for a Goop weekend? Don’t blame Gwyneth that there are so many idiots willing to throw their money away! They got what they paid for, fake science…
Nah, still blame Gwyneth for shilling fake science. It’s dangerous and just because people are stupid enough to buy it doesn’t mean she gets off the hook for peddling her snake oil.
Not buying the quotes from the disgruntled attendees. No one ever said “ I feel like I have lost my faith in god” about Goop.
I know, right? I actually cackled at that. Gwyneth is literally a god to you? Seek help. LOL.
That cracked me up too!
If an attendee actually made that comment then someone probably needs to have a chat with them about Father Christmas.
She’s not making them come. They eat up all the mess she puts out then complain. I don’t feel bad for them at all. You get what you pay for.
“Imagine trying to put a price on putting crystals and lasers on your face and calling it medicine.”
Having lasers on your face is medicine: it’s dermatology. We’re in agreement about the rest, though: it’s complete b*llocks.
If I had this kind of money, I wouldn’t spend it. Goop is nothing but a Fyre Festival for rich, pretentious dingbats.
Good on Goop for getting that bread. Idiots.
Any idiot that pays that much money for a goop convention deserves to lose it all.
I feel SO sorry for those poor attendees! Said noone ever.
I’m almost Team GP because it’s like she’s trolling rich dumb women on an epic scale and they are actually falling for it.
Same.
Except we don’t know if they were really all rich women or if there were some gullible middle class women who put everything on credit cards that they’ll be paying the minimum monthly charge on for the next 20 years.
Well, any lingering guilt I might have felt about the ~ $350 I spent last weekend to *drive a Ferrari 488 on an actual racetrack just completely evaporated, because I actually got something for my money! Thanks for the reframe, Kaiser & Goopie!
*Mad fun. I didn’t get the car above 80, but I also didn’t a) crash ($5,000) b) hit a cone ($500 per) or c) go off the track ($500 two wheels; $1,000 four wheels) so I’m calling it a win.
Some people really are that gullible.
I’m guessing none of the health tips included tips for healthy hair…….
Fix the tax code.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPtImg9oYyc
” i feel like I have lost my faith in God” Quote of the day.
I am inclined to believe that she is totally aware of her scamming ways, though she does also fall on the regular for new age health practices.
Acting simply isn’t generating her income anymore. She’s got champers and caviar dreams but no way to continue to pay for them. She’s seen other lifestyle entrepreneurs rake it in, the more egregious the scam the more lucrative the payoff.
She’s crazy like a fox and now obviously completely without morals. I guess once the privilege gets into your blood you have an incredible ability to desensitize yourself to honesty.
Quite frankly, I refuse to believe a single English person (certainly, no Londoner) would ever pay to attend a GOOP event. Meaning people FLEW into the country AND paid $1000′s to watch GP whisper pseudo science whilst hiding behind 8 body guards to keep the stench of their poverty away from them. This is just *chef’s kiss* beautiful.
Somewhere PT Barnum has passed his crown down to Goop. To quote Ron Weasley, “How thick would you get” to go to a whole seminar?
Fools and their money…