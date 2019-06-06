Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 20, are probably getting engaged soon

A few months ago, I covered a Sofia Richie interview and I walked away from it unimpressed. I’ve never found her impressive at all, to be fair. She’s a vapid young woman whose whole life is based on nepotism. I remember when she was dating Justin Bieber too, and all of that weirdness, but that was several years ago, when she was 17-18. Now she’s 20 years old and she’s been with Scott Disick for about two years. What do they do all day? I think they just shop and go out to eat and… that’s it. Well, let’s base a marriage on that.
The Lord is getting a lady! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are discussing tying the knot, multiple sources confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly. The couple of more than two years “have talked seriously about getting engaged,” says a source. “It’s a real possibility.” Another adds, “As it is now, Sofia and Scott look at each other as life partners.”
And despite their 16-year age difference, the model, 20, and reality star, 36, “are in a great place and stronger than ever,” the second source continues.
Better yet, Disick has the full support of his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, is “not only unbothered by the idea of them getting engaged,” the first source reveals, “they’d [even] have her full support.” Especially since Richie gets on so well with Disick and Kardashian’s children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Adds the source, “Sofia is really so good with his kids and she has a good friendship and relationship with Kourtney.
Scott is a 36 year old man with real-man problems: alcoholism, a de facto ex-wife (though they were never married) and shared custody of THREE children. Why would a 20 year old “model” want to tie herself down with all of that? I don’t know. For what it’s worth, I don’t really hate Scott, I just think he makes terrible life decisions. And Sofia doesn’t even know what she’s doing, really. F–k it, maybe they’ll last forever.
Seems ill-fated, but, sure, why not?
honestly…. all the red flags are there but it might be his brutally honest wretch of a life that makes her feel like all her cards are on the table and that they may last for a while idk
yawn.
Well, then, this has got to be troooooooo and eternal luuurrrve, hey? At least he’s moved on from the koven.
Soooo, I have been loving the current season of Kardashians, lol, i love reading between the lines of what they present versus what you can intuit (like how Kim can barely deal with Kanye and is throwing herself into her legal stuff to sublimate that energy — that’s my theory at least)
Scott appears to have really turned a corner with his maturity and worldview. And I was surprised that during one episode, he had a really frank conversation with Kourtney, in which he said that Sofia knows that his responsibility is to his kids and that part or that is a healthy relationship with Kourtney, and he celebrates that, but that he also needs to be respectful to Sofia, because he cares about her a lot and it’s what she deserves, and maybe I’m a sucker, but it seemed surprisingly heartfelt to me.
Did you see the People snip this AM where Kris says she thinks Kourtney will want him back? I really wish I didn’t know this!
He is so disgusting. If any sleeze bag like him ever got near my younger daughter or heck even my older daughter…. hell haveth no fury
Why would you get married at 20 to a man that’s almost 40 with 3 kids? Ugh. Just no.
Especially when your father is already wealthy and a celebrity. What is even the point of getting married?
I have no right to judge, my partner and I have been together four years and we have an 18-year age difference (and I wasn’t 18 when we got together). But I’m an introverted old soul, HE keeps ME young. I just don’t see how Sofia is emotionally mature enough for any of this.
@savu
May I ask how old you were when you met? I’m 38 dating someone with a similar age difference. I like him but I’m struggling with it, as I still have a couple years left for kids; he does not and, in fact, has kids that I myself could not have been old enough to birth. Cut it off at the pass, go for it, I don’t know. Super open to advice if anyone has any to offer.
*Sigh* life choices and the anonymity of the internet.
You are right to rethink this. My husband is only 9 years older than I am, and that doesn’t seem extreme in comparison. We met when I was mid 40s, he was mid 50s and it worked well. Well now I’m 60, he’s almost 70…..and it’s rearing it’s head and it’s ugly in retirement. I’m all about “let’s travel! Let’s go to concerts! Let’s play!” And he’s just into acting old and angry and is a general buzzkill to anything happy or joyful that does not involve his grandchildren from his first marriage. He would be happy to live in the city they live in, and have our lives centered around their soccer schedule on our refrigerator.
Just picture your age differences when you are a contemporary 60 year old with health and energy and interests and time…….and he’s, well, something not that.
He’s a predator. He dated a teenager while he was in his 30s while dealing with substance abuse problems and family issues. This situation goes beyond “ick.”
I still think crazy boozy Scott was scripted for the show. When did we ever see candid pics of him clubbing or drunk or really doing anything in public when they are not filming or promoting the series.
This might be a contract too. She gets exposure. Any candid pics of him hugging her or kissing her ever?
He constantly clubs that’s how he makes a lot of his money. Bella Thorne broke up with him because she said all he does is drink all day and she doesn’t, she couldn’t take it.
Wow…
They’ve been together 2 years and she still has another year before she can legally drink alcohol. Will she toast herself with sparkling cider at the wedding? He’s gross, she’s basically a child he groomed. Age differences aren’t a big deal after everyone is an established adult. But if -teen is still in your age, large age gaps are so creepy.
Step-mom to three kids at the age of 20? Sounds good. I mean I think she’s only 8 years older than mason lol.
Scott likes to dissect girls. Did you know he’s utterly insane? There is an idea of a Scott Disick. Some kind of abstraction. But there is no real Scott. Only an entity. Something illusory. And although he can hide his cold gaze and you can shake his hand and feel flesh gripping yours, and maybe you can sense your lifestyles are probably comparable, he simply is not there.
Sorry, there’s just something about him that reminds me of Patrick Bateman.