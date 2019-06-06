Ivanka Trump cheerfully went to The Hague & people got their hopes up

Ivanka Trump made an ass of herself during her father’s state visit to Great Britain. First of all, she had no business being there. She had no business being included in the state dinner or the 10 Downing Street meeting. But there she was, baby-whispering and looking all kinds of ‘80s busted, like the worst Diana-drag effort ever. She barely got photographed with Prince Harry, and she didn’t get a photo-op with any other royals except… Prince Andrew! LOL.
As it turns out, Ivanka figured out a way to skip off for a day in between the D-Day events in Normandy and the UK state trip. So she went to The Hague for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019. These photos are from her appearance there. What was funny is that Ivanka breezily announced it on Twitter and everyone made the same joke.
En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019
I mean… my first thought was “at least someone is paying attention to the fact that this administration is still PUTTING BABIES IN CAGES, thank you International Criminal Court.” Turns out, everyone else thought that too.
we know https://t.co/4yAVPq8c3X
— darth™ (@darth) June 5, 2019
So say we all https://t.co/w69rMcvRtx
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 5, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, we got em
— Extreme English Soccer Disliker ☭ (@FAUXCHOA) June 5, 2019
Juan de León Gutiérrez (age 6); Jakelin Caal Maquin (age 7); Felipe Gómez Alonzo (age 8); unidentified Guatemalan girl (age 10); Carlos Gregorio Hernández Vásquez (age 16); and unidentified Guatemalan child (age 2). https://t.co/XTI0b46DKR
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 5, 2019
Perhaps this is the secret, this is the plan. We don’t really need to outsmart the Trumps because LMAO. We just need to pretend that we’re inviting the whole family to The Hague for a conference or something, maybe something about Aggrieved White People, and we just tell ‘em that the conference is at the International Criminal Court and then we just wait.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Omg, I full BELLY LAUGHED at this article’s title! Thanks for that, Kaiser, this week has been sh*t and I needed that.
LOL and the comments and replies on Twitter! Can they please keep her?
Dying.
I still don’t understand why the Trump kids had a holiday in London on taxpayers’ money? Why?
Because they do whatever the F they want and nobody ever stops them.
I’ve stopped asking myself why. Just counting down the days before our long national nightmare is over.
Because the trumpanzees who will scream loudly about a single mother getting SNAP benefits don’t give a 💩 about multi-millionaires ripping us off as long as they feed them the lies they want to hear.
i’ve seen better blonde on a scarecrow. her colorist is obviously doing it for the resistance.
Her dress is so ugly.
It’s made from 1980′s Waverly curtains.
Half of the world’s leaders are criminals, the joke isn’t even funny because there are dictators who have committed so much worse and yet don’t get nearly as much ink in the press. I think Ivanka is a terrible human being, but on the scale of world government criminality, she wouldn’t even make it in the top 100.
It was so crazy, Ivanka trying to be 80′s Diana and Melania going for the Eliza Doolittle look, it was like they were doing some sort of cosplay.
The tweet with the names of the dead migrant children is so incredibly sad. Unidentified Guatemalan child aged 2? That’s heartbreaking. There’s needs to be some sort of reckoning for everyone in the administration, from Trump all the way down, for what they’ve done to this country and especially all of those children separated from their parents who died in cages.
For a quick sec, I thought she was wearing the most hideous culotte romper in the world. Which, ahem, would be fitting.
And, as always, Nagini is inappropriately dressed. That vintage 1990 floral would be fine for the annual awards luncheon of the Long Island garden Ladies garden club or even a day at the office that doesn’t involve outside meetings but it is totally inappropriate for an international business conference at which she is the featured speaker. And I say that as a professional who prefers to wear dresses.
She’s the Princess! She’s there to be decorative! A soothing little flower! Bringing sparkle and joy to all the gray, drab business people!
Yes, she’s a grifter with bad hair and a predilection for who-shot-the-couch couture, but what do you think about the effort to provide capital to poor women entrepreneurs around the world? I don’t know much about this sort of thing. Does anyone think it will help?
The more she dresses herself, the more she is morphing into her mother.
Did this family get a 5-for-1 deal on their veneers? And who told them that huge teeth that don’t fit in your mouth are the thing?
The choice of pictures are so on point lol
Brilliant article