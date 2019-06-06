Ivanka Trump cheerfully went to The Hague & people got their hopes up

Ivanka Trump made an ass of herself during her father’s state visit to Great Britain. First of all, she had no business being there. She had no business being included in the state dinner or the 10 Downing Street meeting. But there she was, baby-whispering and looking all kinds of ‘80s busted, like the worst Diana-drag effort ever. She barely got photographed with Prince Harry, and she didn’t get a photo-op with any other royals except… Prince Andrew! LOL.

As it turns out, Ivanka figured out a way to skip off for a day in between the D-Day events in Normandy and the UK state trip. So she went to The Hague for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019. These photos are from her appearance there. What was funny is that Ivanka breezily announced it on Twitter and everyone made the same joke.

En route to The Hague! 🇺🇸🇳🇱#GES2019 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2019

I mean… my first thought was “at least someone is paying attention to the fact that this administration is still PUTTING BABIES IN CAGES, thank you International Criminal Court.” Turns out, everyone else thought that too.

So say we all https://t.co/w69rMcvRtx — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 5, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, we got em — Extreme English Soccer Disliker ☭ (@FAUXCHOA) June 5, 2019

Juan de León Gutiérrez (age 6); Jakelin Caal Maquin (age 7); Felipe Gómez Alonzo (age 8); unidentified Guatemalan girl (age 10); Carlos Gregorio Hernández Vásquez (age 16); and unidentified Guatemalan child (age 2). https://t.co/XTI0b46DKR — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 5, 2019

Perhaps this is the secret, this is the plan. We don’t really need to outsmart the Trumps because LMAO. We just need to pretend that we’re inviting the whole family to The Hague for a conference or something, maybe something about Aggrieved White People, and we just tell ‘em that the conference is at the International Criminal Court and then we just wait.