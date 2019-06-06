Wow, Madonna hated her NYT profile: ‘It makes me feel raped’

Last night, I took the time to read Madonna’s New York Times profile, “Madonna at 60.” I ended up liking it, and I ended up liking Madonna more than I expected to like her. That being said, I called the piece “overwrought and overwritten” in my earlier coverage, and it’s true. Madonna’s “later years” have been marked by her willingness to explain more of herself and her art, and she’s become a much better interview in the past, say, five years. But in the NYT piece, her quotes and asides were dropped into these mammoth expositional paragraphs which were largely about the NYT writer. As it turns out, Madonna didn’t like it. She posted this message on Instagram just a short time ago:
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr……….Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement-
It seems. You cant fix society, And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially string independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists.
Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.
Again, she’s not wrong. There were long sections of descriptions of people around Madonna or boring asides about her past whatever, and it was all so unnecessary. The article could have been a lot shorter while still keeping some of the fun details, like the part about all of the artwork in her London home, or some of Madonna’s funnier one-liners (I’m still thinking about one great line about an older woman making art is treated like a crime). Madonna’s also not wrong about all of the age talk – so much of the article was about her age, even the headline, “Madonna at 60.” That being said, that *is* one of the most fascinating things about her, that she’s still creating art and trying to be a pop star at her age.
Madame ❌ starts her week seeing and hearing no evil………. #madamex pic.twitter.com/AQmyc1U7yW
— Madonna (@Madonna) May 27, 2019
“One life is all we have and we live it as we believe in living it. But to sacrifice what you are and to live without belief, that is a fate more terrible than dying.” -Joan of Arc #madamex #joanofarc pic.twitter.com/aF8Ng5uZew
— Madonna (@Madonna) May 27, 2019
I just commented on the post about the NYT profile for her use of how something made her “feel raped”. She needs to stop with that. It’s disgustingly hyperbolic at best and horribly triggering and cruel, at worst.
You know what is “like rape” rape…. I have had to do enough rape kits in my time to know there is no god damn comparison to something that traumatic.
We need to stop supporting women who hurt women. I’m over Madge and her decrepit outdated version of feminism which is not just white centric, but her centric. I can’t even blame this on white feminism, her issue is feminism is only for HER.
I’m annoyed and over it and are we seriously going to continue ignoring the colonists bull*hit she did in Africa?
I agree. And as a survivor of it herself, she should know better.
It’s classic Madonna though – she says something right/true, and then follows it up with something else terrible or controversial for attention.
” That being said, that *is* one of the most fascinating things about her, that she’s still creating art and trying to be a pop star at her age.”
Huh? Why? “Her age” is 60, not 90, and she’s been doing this forever. It’s not like she suddenly became decrepit. Also, there are plenty of male musicians older than her who are still creating.
YES! Thank you ex-Mel. My thoughts exactly. Plenty of male musicians, movie stars, designers where age is never even mentioned.
I was “shooketh” – as the kids say – with her vociferous response to the profile. I rather enjoyed it too but I do now see how it is actually is more about the author than the subject. I wonder what Grigoriadis is feeling right now. Though she takes herself a little too seriously, always on team Madonna.
Ummm no. Her age is NOT of the most facsinating things about her. There are lots of women her age who are still doing the thing and creating and excelling and thriving and we need to stop treating it like a damn anomaly. Because it isn’t. Mick Jagger is 75 fucking years old and no one is going around talking about how “facsinating” it is that he is he still making music. We applaud him and talk about how great it is.
Is it considered weird that she’s still making music because of the type of music she makes? Paul McCartney and Mick jagger still put out music. Bob Dylan does too. Aren’t they all still singing until they die? They don’t really know any other world than the one they’ve been in since they were teens… I think there are a lot of females that also keep making music — they just tend to retreat into a more private life than Madonna has, but I don’t think they quit their jobs either.
I didn’t think the article was bad. I think the only problem I might have with it is that the author used “I” a lot, but I suspect that’s how journalists are tough to make writing appear more accessible. I think it’s an issue of technique they’re taught to use. Yeah, the author talked about the furniture, but they’re likely taught to write up “scenes.” That’s the way these genres work.
I can see how you’d feel disappointed, spending a lot of time with a journalist, thinking you’re really actually talking about something, and then out comes the same article as always.
Yeah I mean no one talks about Mick Jagger this way and glob knows if he stayed still long enough he would be mistaken for a corpse. The list of old dood rockers is loooong and they never get this shiiite.
I understand she is a rape victim, so she knows of what she speaks, but man I wish “rape” was grounded as a metaphor.
I get her frustration, but man, I cannot tell you how annoying it is to hear the word “rape” bandied about like it’s nothing, particularly from somebody who absolutely knows better. The English language has more words in its lexicon than any other in the world. We are literally infamous for our sheer number of synonyms. Insulted. Aggrieved. Affronted. Libeled. Slighted. Defamed. Hell, use DEFILED if you absolutely must use a term implying violation. Any of these will work. Any of these would be better.
To me, so much of what she says is a word salad . I used to like her, but no any more.
I have Madonna fatigue. I was more of a rock girl than a pop girl as a teen in the 80s, though obviously her videos (Borderline is still great) were ubiquitous on Mtv during that time.
In my mid 20s the Immaculate Collection is what my roommates and I listened to every night getting ready to go out. We loved all that stuff.
But after a lifetime, I’m just tired of Madonna.
I do not need to hear her wax poetic.
She is right about the patriarchy, she is right about a lot of things.
But it is wrapped in so much narcissism.
Madonna broke ground and I will always remember 80s and 90s Madonna with great fondness but she is not aging well and I am not talking about her looks or her music. I’m talking about her personality, and what she has to say to the world. She used to send out messages that the world really needed to hear, they were simple and basic but strong: women are free to do whatever they g-ddamn please, women have the right to control their own bodies and make choices for themselves, queer people are people, queer sex is good, and the everlasting message, it’s okay to be different, it’s okay to be whoever you are, just be true to yourself. But what is Madonna saying to the world today? The only message I am really getting is all in the first person, “I’m Madonna/Madame X, I’m still here, I’m still relevant, I’m still important, I’m being misjudged, I’m being mistreated, pay attention to me.” Madonna used to be the kind of pop figure that others could look to for inspiration for their own empowerment. But today, I am not getting any useful inspiration from her, I only hope that I have gained more wisdom and can articulate a more well-rounded worldview by the time I’m 60.