Wow, Madonna hated her NYT profile: ‘It makes me feel raped’

Last night, I took the time to read Madonna’s New York Times profile, “Madonna at 60.” I ended up liking it, and I ended up liking Madonna more than I expected to like her. That being said, I called the piece “overwrought and overwritten” in my earlier coverage, and it’s true. Madonna’s “later years” have been marked by her willingness to explain more of herself and her art, and she’s become a much better interview in the past, say, five years. But in the NYT piece, her quotes and asides were dropped into these mammoth expositional paragraphs which were largely about the NYT writer. As it turns out, Madonna didn’t like it. She posted this message on Instagram just a short time ago:

Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr……….Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society, And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially string independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it.

Again, she’s not wrong. There were long sections of descriptions of people around Madonna or boring asides about her past whatever, and it was all so unnecessary. The article could have been a lot shorter while still keeping some of the fun details, like the part about all of the artwork in her London home, or some of Madonna’s funnier one-liners (I’m still thinking about one great line about an older woman making art is treated like a crime). Madonna’s also not wrong about all of the age talk – so much of the article was about her age, even the headline, “Madonna at 60.” That being said, that *is* one of the most fascinating things about her, that she’s still creating art and trying to be a pop star at her age.

