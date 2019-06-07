Drew Barrymore endorses 4k stomach sculpting procedure: ‘I was never losing weight’

Embed from Getty ImagesDrew Barrymore is the new spokesperson for a procedure called EmSculpt, which costs between $3,000 to $4,000(!) for a full series of sessions, each running between $750 to $1,000. It’s an electromagnetic treatment that targets and works the muscles rapidly like very intense exercise, resulting in fat loss. It doesn’t just remove fat like other treatments, it tones the muscles and fat loss is secondary. You can learn more about it here. That review states that it does work somewhat to increase core strength, but that it’s not a miracle cure and takes a while to see results. It doesn’t sound bad if you have the money for that, which I definitely do not, but some of you do. (Like the woman who has my dream car, a Tesla! My dreams are realistic.) Anyway Drew promoted the product in a new interview with People:
The 44-year-old actress had diastasis recti — when the abdominal muscles separate — during her pregnancies with daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 5, and her core never went back together.
“I love exercising, but after two kids I kept getting injured because I just did not have a core,” Barrymore, the new spokesperson for EMSCULPT, tells PEOPLE. “My midsection was like a fish tank and I just kept getting sidelined.”
Barrymore says that she would want to work out, but because of the problems with her stomach, she would “be completely messed up” afterwards and have to stop again. “I just could not find that good balance.”
It’s something that she wishes people talked about more.
“Women are having children all the time, and no one’s talking about how their body is forever changed,” she says.
Barrymore heard about EMSCULPT, a non-invasive, electromagnetic procedure to eliminate fat cells and tighten muscles, and decided to see if it would heal her ab problems, and enable her to do the workouts she loved.
“I felt immediately different. And it looked immediately different, but it just functioned differently,” she says.
“It was just about the way it functioned,” she says. “I just want to feel empowered and good about myself, and I really was looking for something that would allow me to be stronger so I could get stronger.”
Now Barrymore has gotten back to working out consistently.
“I love hot yoga, I love physical therapy and Pilates to really help me with my pelvic floor, then EMSCULPT to strength my core, and then I love to top it off with dance cardio,” she says. “I love going to the clubs and dancing it off, but now that I’m a mom, that’s not my life, but I still have that person inside of me — she didn’t die! So if I get to go to a workout class and exercise the demons and dance it out to good music, oh my god that’s all I want.”
I’ve heard of diastasis recti and how typical ab work at the gym can make it worse. (Commenters told me about it years ago here.) Here’s more on what you can do to treat it. (Also it is very possible to overwork your pelvic floor and to have too tight muscles there, especially if you run or jump for exercise. That happened to me.) As for this procedure reviews say the results aren’t immediate like Drew claims, but she probably has to say that. A lot of celebrities endorse these type of procedures, with Brooke Shields representing something similar called CoolSculpt. I can’t fault Drew for hustling. Santa Clarita Diet didn’t get renewed, but she also has that Flower Beauty line and her Barrymore wines.
E! has an interview with Drew, also to promote this, and she said she tried a dating app once and hated it. Her fantasy is to go on a blind date with someone who doesn’t know who she is. Of this ab sculpting thing she told E! that “no matter how hard I dieted or exercised, after having two kids and my genetic predisposition I was never losing weight and I kept getting injured. This was a game changer… I can work out more.” I wonder if she got this done and then approached the EmSculpt people or if they approached her and then she did it. Either way it sounds like it works somewhat to increase core strength, but I’ll save 4k and just do some planks. (I’m not doing planks. I do standing crunches in Zumba. I don’t even go to Strong by Zumba because I hate burpees. I’m fit-ish.)
She’s also expanding her product lines:
@flowerbydrew pets!!! I’ve always wanted to design a line for pets! Our #FLOWERHome dog bed, cat bed and bowls are so much fun! Scroll to see what we’ve created for your furry friends 🐶 🐱 💗PS! everything in this photo is from our home collection #FLOWERbyDrew available online @walmart @hayneedle @jet
Burpees are the worst!
THE worst!
I hate them so much!!
The worst…and honesty think they do nothing. They are more cardio than strength training IMO. There is much better cardio out there than this demon exercise.
I don’t know, sounds like snake oil to me. A machine/treatment that actually tones muscles? I think if she has a physical therapist to work on other issues she could heal her ab issues in a less sketchy way. But who knows, lol, maybe it is worth it.
Imagine if KKK was shilling this……
Like most other procedures, I have tried this one! I had the machine cranked up to 100 and I definitely felt it in my abs but did not see any reduction in body fat… so unless you have low enough body fat you still won’t end up with a 6 pack and results are temporary.
I’ll stick with workouts and healthy eating and save the 4K for a vacation!!!
I’m sure drinking a lot doesn’t help your abs
I was going to say this about the genetics comment but I kept it to myself.
I truly appreciate what she’s saying about how having babies can really, really f$”k your body up in ways that make it hard to get back into a regular exercise routine. Especially if you have kids when you’re older. I just got fitted for a boot after what I thought was a simple sprain when I was out for a jog about six weeks ago. Nope. Turns out I tore soft tissue that holds your ankle tendons in place and may need surgery.
I had my second baby a year ago, at 41. I’ve always been a runner but the last 4 years it’s just been a cycle of injury, rest, rehabilitate and go back out there only to reinjure.
It’s had such a negative impact on my mental health, my sense of confidence, my ability to get rid of the lingering extra weight…
I hate getting older. It’s crappy. Having babies makes it worse even though I love them and wouldn’t change it.
If there were a procedure that was scientifically backed and could stabilize my feet and ankles so I could run without injury I would save up and fork over $4k without a doubt.
But a Tesla would be awesome, too:-)
I bought into CoolSculpt when it first came out, basically it sucks your fat into a vise and freezes it. What it did was separate the fat from my underlying muscle so created a pannis rather than just a lump, which required abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) to remove.
Yes, the booze is a huge factor….from someone who loves her bourbon and tried the easy way to slim rather than give it up.
She should consider a pelvic floor physiotherapy for her diastasis recti.
And where is the research behind what she’s promoting? You can increase muscle size or they can atrophy, but how do you “tone” a muscle?
Women splitting their abdominal muscles during pregnancy is a real thing, though maybe little known. I had no idea until I read a blog post by a woman who had it happen to her. It typically goes back to normal after some time but for some women like Drew it doesn’t and it can be a lifestyle issue if you can’t exercise your core. Plus it puts pressure on your internal organs so it’s not a good thing to live with. The procedure sounds more like a way to heal the abdominal muscles than to tone them or lose weight in Drew’s case.
My friend had this happen to her, she finally had to have surgery to fix it. They also gave her a tummy tuck and she now has a nice stomach. Why must giving birth be so hard on one’s body? Imagine if we could just plop out an egg!
Lol! But then you would have to sit on your egg for most of the day. Very inconvenient!
Oh yeah I also read some women had to have tummy tucks because their connective tissue wasn’t repairing itself. I’m sure some people use this procedure to tone or sculpt their muscles but diastasis recti (which is what Drew had, her abdominal muscles separating during pregnancy) is a real thing. If some women want to use this as a way to fix their ab muscles due to pregnancy I have no issue with it.
But if we just dropped an egg, we could keep it in an incubator says the mom of three.
I don’t care; pregnancy and pushing a human out your hoohaw is horrible.
The Housewives of Denver are all about The Mommy Makeover.
Basically, you get a tummy tuck and boob job at the same time.
Sounds good to me but still risky and expensive.
I looked into that CoolScupt but I don’t have enough of a problem to qualify and my older daughter threw a fit and said the way it works is it destroys tissue that doesn’t get removed or pooped, so, you have all this dead tissue in your body. Gross.
I was a runner for over 30 years and I could do it again IF I get my knee fixed and get off my ass.
I’ll do that eventually and I’m actually not on my ass much but it does get harder as you get older and you do get tired and we didn’t come with replacement parts.
I don’t think Drew needs to worry about money unless her exes got chunks of it. She’s a Barrymore. I think she inherited money along with the alcoholism.
If it’s claiming to “tone” muscles that’s a red flag right there. You can’t “tone” a muscle – they can get bigger – via strengthening or they can shrink from lack of use…
Yup. This is a whole lotta bull and Drew obviously knows nothing about exercise physiology. And where are her before and after picks?
I love hot yoga so much. It had me feeling so good I forgot I wasn’t 20 and overdid a stretch, my sciatica flared and I was in serious pain and limping for a week.
Also, I have sagging stomach skin from my second pregnancy at 39. It’s so gross and makes me feel so insecure about myself. I’m scared to death of tummy tucks (and can’t really afford if I weren’t) so I just have to live with it.
Right there with you. I am currently in weight loss mode after my two kids and I am rather terrified of what my stomach is going to look like when I reach the finish line. I know there’s a lot more skin there than there used to be.
I continue to feel so grossed out lately by the huge influx of celebs shamelessly hocking anything and everything. I know they’ve always done it, but they’re all being so brazen about it now. Yuck.
I have pretty severe diastasis recti, but about 6 months ago I casually mentioned to my doctor how sore my formerly inny, now outty belly button was. Turns out I had an umbilical hernia! I had surgery and now i don’t have pain and have a real belly button again. I still have the DR but it’s all so much better.
My point is: I probably had this problem for 7 years and all the blogs and exercise guides, a chiropractor and even a PT who specialized in DR and pelvic floor work just kept telling me how pregnancy changes your body, work harder at exercises, etc. No one asked if i had pain, no one warned that this was even a thing. If you’re suffering post-partum, don’t do it in silence!! Demand that people take your concerns seriously and not dismiss you with “oh that’s what happens to moms, boy doesn’t it suck, haha.”
ps – i also have a urethral sling because no amount of pelvic floor therapy was going to stop me from leaking constantly. LIFE ALTERING.
You know, it’s interesting how this discussion is framed. It’s framed in terms of access to private (and expensive) surgical procedures.
As a European, I think it should be framed as a question of public access to healthcare for women and physical / medical therapy.
I had diastasis recti for my 3 kids. In Belgium (where I live) you are fully reimbursed for 9 sessions with a physical therapist after each birth. Which is how I recovered. Not with some fancy, expensive procedure that burnt my savings.
But of course for this to happen you need to prioritize women’s health as a society. I feel the road Drew took is the road where women are asked to bear the brunt of the costs of recovering form child birth. Is that how it should be?