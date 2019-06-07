Drew Barrymore endorses 4k stomach sculpting procedure: ‘I was never losing weight’

Embed from Getty Images Drew Barrymore is the new spokesperson for a procedure called EmSculpt, which costs between $3,000 to $4,000(!) for a full series of sessions, each running between $750 to $1,000. It’s an electromagnetic treatment that targets and works the muscles rapidly like very intense exercise, resulting in fat loss. It doesn’t just remove fat like other treatments, it tones the muscles and fat loss is secondary. You can learn more about it here. That review states that it does work somewhat to increase core strength, but that it’s not a miracle cure and takes a while to see results. It doesn’t sound bad if you have the money for that, which I definitely do not, but some of you do. (Like the woman who has my dream car, a Tesla! My dreams are realistic.) Anyway Drew promoted the product in a new interview with People:

The 44-year-old actress had diastasis recti — when the abdominal muscles separate — during her pregnancies with daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 5, and her core never went back together. “I love exercising, but after two kids I kept getting injured because I just did not have a core,” Barrymore, the new spokesperson for EMSCULPT, tells PEOPLE. “My midsection was like a fish tank and I just kept getting sidelined.” Barrymore says that she would want to work out, but because of the problems with her stomach, she would “be completely messed up” afterwards and have to stop again. “I just could not find that good balance.” It’s something that she wishes people talked about more. “Women are having children all the time, and no one’s talking about how their body is forever changed,” she says. Barrymore heard about EMSCULPT, a non-invasive, electromagnetic procedure to eliminate fat cells and tighten muscles, and decided to see if it would heal her ab problems, and enable her to do the workouts she loved. “I felt immediately different. And it looked immediately different, but it just functioned differently,” she says. “It was just about the way it functioned,” she says. “I just want to feel empowered and good about myself, and I really was looking for something that would allow me to be stronger so I could get stronger.” Now Barrymore has gotten back to working out consistently. “I love hot yoga, I love physical therapy and Pilates to really help me with my pelvic floor, then EMSCULPT to strength my core, and then I love to top it off with dance cardio,” she says. “I love going to the clubs and dancing it off, but now that I’m a mom, that’s not my life, but I still have that person inside of me — she didn’t die! So if I get to go to a workout class and exercise the demons and dance it out to good music, oh my god that’s all I want.”

I’ve heard of diastasis recti and how typical ab work at the gym can make it worse. (Commenters told me about it years ago here.) Here’s more on what you can do to treat it. (Also it is very possible to overwork your pelvic floor and to have too tight muscles there, especially if you run or jump for exercise. That happened to me.) As for this procedure reviews say the results aren’t immediate like Drew claims, but she probably has to say that. A lot of celebrities endorse these type of procedures, with Brooke Shields representing something similar called CoolSculpt. I can’t fault Drew for hustling. Santa Clarita Diet didn’t get renewed, but she also has that Flower Beauty line and her Barrymore wines.

E! has an interview with Drew, also to promote this, and she said she tried a dating app once and hated it. Her fantasy is to go on a blind date with someone who doesn’t know who she is. Of this ab sculpting thing she told E! that “no matter how hard I dieted or exercised, after having two kids and my genetic predisposition I was never losing weight and I kept getting injured. This was a game changer… I can work out more.” I wonder if she got this done and then approached the EmSculpt people or if they approached her and then she did it. Either way it sounds like it works somewhat to increase core strength, but I’ll save 4k and just do some planks. (I’m not doing planks. I do standing crunches in Zumba. I don’t even go to Strong by Zumba because I hate burpees. I’m fit-ish.)

She’s also expanding her product lines:

