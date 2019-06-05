Tracy Morgan got into an accident in a $2 million Bugatti he just bought

Someone hit Tracy Morgan $2 million dollar Bugatti he just bought today 😭 pic.twitter.com/DMw42UFszq — ‏ً (@icydrip) June 4, 2019

Do you guys have a dream car? That’s the car you imagine you’ll buy when you hit it big. For me it’s a Tesla. If I’m going to spend that much on a car I want it to be able to drive itself. Plus I don’t care how much money I will potentially have, it feels gross to spend more than five figures on a car. What about seven figures though? Tracy Morgan bought a car worth more than my dream home, a $2 million Bugatti, in New York City yesterday. It wasn’t even new! It’s a 2012 Veyron. That’s insane, but he has that amount of cash to spend and it’s his money. Within an hour of driving it off the lot he got sideswiped by an SUV. Page Six has the details. (TMZ also has some photos and news. They claim he’d only had it for 15 minutes before he was hit.)

Just an hour after comedian Tracy Morgan bought a new, $2 million Bugatti in Manhattan Tuesday, a New Jersey driver in a cheap Honda smacked into his luxury ride. He was driving the ritzy new ride at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue around 1:37 p.m. when a woman in a late-model Honda CRV tried to make a right turn from the left lane and smacked into the “30 Rock” luminary’s fresh-off-the-lot ride, police and witnesses said. “He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” witness Chris Ricciardelli, 31, told The Post. “He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.” Morgan had just bought the pre-owned 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport a few blocks away at Manhattan Motorcars 30 minutes to an hour before the crash, workers there said. Photos show the Bugatti’s front, driver’s-side wheel well scratched and dented where the cheaper car crashed into it. Several witnesses blamed the other driver, who had New Jersey plates, but the woman was not charged, according to police. “She ran into him. She was on her phone,” said a 23-year-old witness who gave the name Antoinette.

[Page Six]

Tracy is ok, he complained of hip pain according to a witness who spoke to Page Six, but his rep said that he’s doing fine and is in no pain and he tweeted something similar. He was treated in an ambulance was not transported to hospital. Photos and video back up Page Six’s account that the Honda was in the left lane cutting Tracy’s car off, but Page Six spoke to the other driver and she blamed Tracy, saying he hit her! If she was taking a right turn from the left lane she was in the wrong. Page Six also has video of Tracy going off on the other driver right after the accident, which is totally understandable.

Can you imagine how much it will cost to replace a panel on a freaking $2 million car? Maybe they can buff it out. Just the parts for the Veyron are crazy expensive of course, not to mention the highly specialized labor. It costs $20k for an OIL CHANGE! TMZ reports that there were not visible dents in the car, just scratches. I’ve driven in NYC and question why anyone would want to own an expensive car there. Maybe Tracy wanted an incredible car that was also very safe though. He survived that terrible accident in 2014 where his friend was killed. I’m glad he’s ok.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019