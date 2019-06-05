Tracy Morgan got into an accident in a $2 million Bugatti he just bought

Someone hit Tracy Morgan $2 million dollar Bugatti he just bought today 😭 pic.twitter.com/DMw42UFszq
Do you guys have a dream car? That’s the car you imagine you’ll buy when you hit it big. For me it’s a Tesla. If I’m going to spend that much on a car I want it to be able to drive itself. Plus I don’t care how much money I will potentially have, it feels gross to spend more than five figures on a car. What about seven figures though? Tracy Morgan bought a car worth more than my dream home, a $2 million Bugatti, in New York City yesterday. It wasn’t even new! It’s a 2012 Veyron. That’s insane, but he has that amount of cash to spend and it’s his money. Within an hour of driving it off the lot he got sideswiped by an SUV. Page Six has the details. (TMZ also has some photos and news. They claim he’d only had it for 15 minutes before he was hit.)
Just an hour after comedian Tracy Morgan bought a new, $2 million Bugatti in Manhattan Tuesday, a New Jersey driver in a cheap Honda smacked into his luxury ride.
He was driving the ritzy new ride at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue around 1:37 p.m. when a woman in a late-model Honda CRV tried to make a right turn from the left lane and smacked into the “30 Rock” luminary’s fresh-off-the-lot ride, police and witnesses said.
“He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” witness Chris Ricciardelli, 31, told The Post. “He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.”
Morgan had just bought the pre-owned 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport a few blocks away at Manhattan Motorcars 30 minutes to an hour before the crash, workers there said.
Photos show the Bugatti’s front, driver’s-side wheel well scratched and dented where the cheaper car crashed into it.
Several witnesses blamed the other driver, who had New Jersey plates, but the woman was not charged, according to police.
“She ran into him. She was on her phone,” said a 23-year-old witness who gave the name Antoinette.
Tracy is ok, he complained of hip pain according to a witness who spoke to Page Six, but his rep said that he’s doing fine and is in no pain and he tweeted something similar. He was treated in an ambulance was not transported to hospital. Photos and video back up Page Six’s account that the Honda was in the left lane cutting Tracy’s car off, but Page Six spoke to the other driver and she blamed Tracy, saying he hit her! If she was taking a right turn from the left lane she was in the wrong. Page Six also has video of Tracy going off on the other driver right after the accident, which is totally understandable.
Can you imagine how much it will cost to replace a panel on a freaking $2 million car? Maybe they can buff it out. Just the parts for the Veyron are crazy expensive of course, not to mention the highly specialized labor. It costs $20k for an OIL CHANGE! TMZ reports that there were not visible dents in the car, just scratches. I’ve driven in NYC and question why anyone would want to own an expensive car there. Maybe Tracy wanted an incredible car that was also very safe though. He survived that terrible accident in 2014 where his friend was killed. I’m glad he’s ok.
Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.
The photo above is of Tracy last month in another car (IDK if he traded it in or sold it), a Lamborghini. Those cost at least six figures, which isn’t bad comparatively. Credit: Backgrid. Other photos credit: WENN
How is he so extraordinarily wealthy? That is a huge sum of money to spend on a car
I just googled his net worth and saw it’s $12 million!?!?! So this car was probably a HUGE splurge for him. He must be absolutely devastated.
I think he got a *very* large settlement from Walmart as a result of his injuries resulting from the car crash a few years ago.
$2 million car. I can’t even fathom how good a car must be to be worth that. (Didn’t Kylie Jenner have one of those for a while?)
This is totally more low-cost, but we just bought a Subaru less than a week ago and someone hit it overnight and didn’t leave a note for us. It’s “only” a 27k vehicle (it’s a 2018 used SUV) and we are CRUSHED about it. Like…we didn’t even get to enjoy it for a week before there’s already visible damage, and we’ll have to pay for the repairs unless our neighbor’s camera caught the culprit (doubtful)
So…I really feel for Tracy. 2 mill for him is probably the equivalent of 27k for us, and we are pretty devastated. That sucks.
Mindblowing that the other driver is blaming him. It’s obvious just from the position of the cars that she was the one in the wrong – nobody crosses lanes like that with a right of way unless the other driver is allowing it.
I admit I do love Tesla cars, too. With my income, I could probably afford the payments on one of the mid-end models because I don’t have a mortgage, but what’s stopping us is the power outlet issue. My house is on a very large hill positioned in a way where it would be impossible to run electric cables out to a car, and our backyard has the same setup. We’d have to do several thousand dollars of alterations to the house and yard, which makes any savings of buying electric pointless.
Did y’all hear about Mena (Main actor from Aladdin) wanting to sue Tesla because he had an accident and claims it’s their fault?
Of course the other driver in the wrong blames him! I hate irresponsible drivers because besides endangering other ppl they never take responsibility because they’d have to admit to themselves they’re aholes
Look, just because you’re driving a $2 million car, that doesn’t mean you don’t face the same issues as all the rest of us, who spent a hell of a lot less on our rides. I had my new Toyota for a month when some guy rear-ended me while I was at a traffic light. It happens. I certainly didn’t get out of my car, start screaming and banging on the other car’s window. That is not okay. I would have been terrified if someone did that to me.
Also, I’m not trying to say the other driver was blameless. Looks like she was totally in the wrong and is a crap driver. My point is that he over-reacted and if he’s going to get this wound up, consider not driving a $2M car in NYC.
I can understand why he was angry because her positioning suggests she was absolutely in the wrong, but…yeah, if a man got out of his car screaming “bitch, get out of the car!” and gesturing angrily, I’d likely stay my ass in there with the doors locked until the police arrived. I had the same situation – was rear ended a few months after getting a new, shiny Honda – but like…anger wasn’t going to fix the situation in rush hour traffic. A lot of men just give no thought to how their anger looks to women.
I’m glad he is okay but good Lord that is a stupid amount of money to spend on a car. Also I wonder if he is still homophobic??
I know he got a huge settlement from that terrible accident, but imo that’s the worst way to spend it.
Glad everyone is ok.
I test drove a Tesla Model 3 (~$35k) a week ago. It is exciting to drive but there’s definitely a learning curve! The regenerative breaking is definitely something you have to get used to or turn off. Overall I found it too much to deal with learning right now so I went with an Outlander PHEV instead. Even with that, I’m having to learn the dimensions for things like parallel parking. You have to handle new cars very, very carefully at first as there’s always something new to learn and/or adjust to.
Oh well, that’s why insurance exists.
Also, there are 2 million dollar cars out there to buy? Good god. I thought that our 30k Subaru was a splurge. Lol
2 million dollar car is stupid af…driving said 2 million dollar car in Manhattan is insane.
My hubby just got his first ever brand new car (he’s 48) a 2019 Acura MDX in February. It’s already got some minor scratches…which sucks…but that’s just reality. Which is why I would NEVER spend major dough on a car.
I also got my first ever brand new car a couple years ago and my hubby ran off the road dodging a deer. Caused $16,000 worth of damage. I had the car less than a year. It was heartbreaking.
$2 million dollars for a freakin’ car.
That’s almost criminal.
I mean, if you got it you can spend it any way you want but considering his history with accidents and people running into him…how ’bout a tank?
I think he needs a tank.
Those are street legal, right?
I like those giant 4×4 Dodge Ram Pick-up trucks.
They are huge and I saw one pull a trailer with a front-end loader up a mountain once.
A front-end loader and a trailer up a mountain!?
Do y’all know how big and heavy those are??
Maybe one of those for Tracy.
I think people in NYC would make room for him and if they did hit him, he’d be okay; he probably wouldn’t even notice.
My dream car would be restored vintage.
I drive a newer Lincoln and love it (Lucille Lincoln) but I would like one of those big Lincoln or Cadillac convertibles from the ’50s or ’60s.
Maybe the last one Perry Mason drove.