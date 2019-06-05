Nacho Figueras defends Prince Harry, says he loves children & hates plastic

Prince Harry travelled to Rome to attend the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup

Prince Harry recently traveled to Rome to play a polo match for charity. The money raised went to Sentebale, his signature charity in Lesotho. Harry played with Nacho Figueras, the famous Argentine polo player. Nacho and Harry have been friends for years. Nacho went to Harry’s wedding, they’ve played polo for charity before, and they are quite friendly. Nacho sort of snapped on this trip – he was asked a lot about WHY Harry “abandoned” his wife and newborn child to play polo and Nacho was like “Are you f–king joking, this is for charity.” And thus, Nacho proved his loyalty and I think Harry has basically authorized Nacho to speak out on all things Sussex, much like Meghan has authorized certain friends to speak on her behalf and in her interests. That explains Nacho’s CBS This Morning interview. Some quotes:

Why he defended Harry for leaving Meghan & Archie for a few days: “How dare that guy, you know, tells a father who loves his child and is leaving his house for 24 hours and he’s going to raise money for thousands of vulnerable children in Africa. How dare he say something like that. It bothers me how these guys change the narrative of the thing. If you don’t pay attention and respond … strongly, that’s the story. That’s the headline. I think this is a problem because otherwise, you know, we’re all distracted. We’re all, with our lives looking at our phones or you go through your Instagram or your news thing and then you read, ‘oh he left his house, he left his family.’ That’s what stays in your head. You receive this information, it’s edited in a way and you process it that way. We’re smart enough to know, but kids who are not focused to understand the real situation would take it in like that, so I think it’s crazy.”

The narratives bugged him: He thought it was important to speak up for them because they’re so often “misinterpreted,” adding, “It bothered me a lot…The headlines and the narrative is about them, you know, not getting along with so and so or not doing this or not doing that, is the baby sleeping or not sleeping. How about this guy, both of them, wake up every morning and all they think about is helping children.”

Nacho says Harry doesn’t like plastic: “He was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game. He talked to a person and said ‘this morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag.’” Figueras revealed that after that the prince said to hotel staffers, “’Can we please not use the plastic?’ So that’s this guy, okay. I don’t like to talk about that at all, that’s who he is. That’s who they are. No plastic. That’s who he is. That’s who they are.”

[From CBS News]

Yes, Nacho is here. Nacho got the talking points! I don’t hate that – clearly, Meghan has learned over the past two years that the old-school royal courtiers will not protect her, and the old-school tools of communication will not work. Diana realized the same thing too, and she went outside of the royal bubble and authorized friends to speak for her. Harry has learned that lesson too. And really, if Meghan is fine with Harry going away for a few nights for charity, then everybody else should be fine with it too. It’s not like Baby Archie is suddenly going to start walking and talking at one month old.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.

14 Responses to “Nacho Figueras defends Prince Harry, says he loves children & hates plastic”

  1. Megan says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Kudos to Nacho. I love that celebrities are defending Meghan and Harry because it is such a great foil to the BS narrative the tabs are trying to spin.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Yeah, he’s clearly been “authorized” to speak. I cant imagine how angry and upset Harry is at all the press over the past 6 or 7 months (its been longer than that in general, but I think we can all agree that the pointed smear campaign started around the time of their tour/pregnancy announcement.)

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Nacho is hawt.

    Reply
  4. Melissa says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Kudos to the Sussexes for using the press to their advantage. I was thinking about this the other day – did Charles/Diana/HM plan for there to be a huge press call outside the Lindo when William was born? Or did that just sort of happen because they didn’t stop it and then it became a thing that everyone was expected to do? Like clearly the royal fam were caught off-guard by the change in their relationship with the press since the 24-hour news cycle and social media became a thing. They been on defense trying to manage it and it’s not working for them. The photo of HM meeting Archie got me thinking about the difference in press coverage and intrusion from when HM had her babies until now. Good for the Sussexes taking back control of the situation.

    Reply
  5. Jb says:
    June 5, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Hmmm I hate nachos but I love me some Nacho (cheesy joke ;-) ) I would as many times as I could with that man…that’s all I gotta say about this article

    Reply
  6. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    June 5, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Nacho spoke words? All I noticed was his face. Hellooooo, sir.

    Reply
  7. Harla says:
    June 5, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I imagine that Harry is quite besotted with his little boy and Meghan might have enjoyed having the baby all to herself for a day or two.

    Reply
  8. Sassy says:
    June 5, 2019 at 10:33 am

    No “Harry is playing with fire” comments from people who love to concern troll Meghan about her friends defending her. Like you said they are on their own there will be no shield to protect them because they are “minor royals”. Their friends setting the record straight about certain things is good it’s too much crap out about them that’s taken as facts. Harry didn’t spend a few nights in Italy, he went home the next day some woman took pics of him settling into his seat on the plane.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      June 5, 2019 at 10:55 am

      The playing with fire and not knowing her place is only use for woman of color a white guy get his friends to speak on his behalf. Everyone is cheering

      Reply
  9. kerwood says:
    June 5, 2019 at 10:40 am

    I’m just glad that Harry and Megan are no longer sitting quietly and taking the abuse while waiting for his family to come to their defense. For whatever reason (and I can come up with several) it ain’t gonna happen.

    Now let’s see if the royals has someone as good-looking as THIS GUY to rebut.

    Reply
  10. Stephanie says:
    June 5, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Yes, Nacho!!

    Reply

