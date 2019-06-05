Nacho Figueras defends Prince Harry, says he loves children & hates plastic

Prince Harry recently traveled to Rome to play a polo match for charity. The money raised went to Sentebale, his signature charity in Lesotho. Harry played with Nacho Figueras, the famous Argentine polo player. Nacho and Harry have been friends for years. Nacho went to Harry’s wedding, they’ve played polo for charity before, and they are quite friendly. Nacho sort of snapped on this trip – he was asked a lot about WHY Harry “abandoned” his wife and newborn child to play polo and Nacho was like “Are you f–king joking, this is for charity.” And thus, Nacho proved his loyalty and I think Harry has basically authorized Nacho to speak out on all things Sussex, much like Meghan has authorized certain friends to speak on her behalf and in her interests. That explains Nacho’s CBS This Morning interview. Some quotes:

Why he defended Harry for leaving Meghan & Archie for a few days: “How dare that guy, you know, tells a father who loves his child and is leaving his house for 24 hours and he’s going to raise money for thousands of vulnerable children in Africa. How dare he say something like that. It bothers me how these guys change the narrative of the thing. If you don’t pay attention and respond … strongly, that’s the story. That’s the headline. I think this is a problem because otherwise, you know, we’re all distracted. We’re all, with our lives looking at our phones or you go through your Instagram or your news thing and then you read, ‘oh he left his house, he left his family.’ That’s what stays in your head. You receive this information, it’s edited in a way and you process it that way. We’re smart enough to know, but kids who are not focused to understand the real situation would take it in like that, so I think it’s crazy.”

The narratives bugged him: He thought it was important to speak up for them because they’re so often “misinterpreted,” adding, “It bothered me a lot…The headlines and the narrative is about them, you know, not getting along with so and so or not doing this or not doing that, is the baby sleeping or not sleeping. How about this guy, both of them, wake up every morning and all they think about is helping children.”

Nacho says Harry doesn’t like plastic: “He was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game. He talked to a person and said ‘this morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag.’” Figueras revealed that after that the prince said to hotel staffers, “’Can we please not use the plastic?’ So that’s this guy, okay. I don’t like to talk about that at all, that’s who he is. That’s who they are. No plastic. That’s who he is. That’s who they are.”