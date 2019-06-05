Shaman Durek claims he’s not an elitist celebrity shaman, he’s the People’s Shaman

A few weeks ago, we talked about Norwegian Princess Martha and how she had fallen in love with a sixth-generation shaman. Shaman Durek seems to be a shaman to the stars – his Instagram page is full of photos with celebrities, in addition to Princess Martha’s testimonials about Shaman Durek’s healing powers. Martha and Shaman Durek are on tour together – they’re doing joint speaking engagements in Europe, and I would imagine that the ticket price for those happenings are probably pretty pricey. But Shaman Durek wants us to know that he’s not a CELEBRITY shaman, or a shaman to celebrities only. No, he’s a shaman of the people. We know this because he spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail about it.

A shaman, who is dating Princess Martha Louise of Norway, led a workshop in London this weekend, where he drove out negative spirits from people’s bodies and minds. Shaman Durek, 44, from Los Angeles, who believes he is a bridge to the spiritual world, led a two-hour workshop at London’s Olympia during the Mind, Body and Spirit wellness festival. Speaking to FEMAIL ahead of the workshop, the guru, who has worked with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, said that he’s not chasing a high profile, despite his relationship with the daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. Talking about his famous clients he said: ‘They are not celebrities to me they are just friends. My relationships with them aren’t any different to relationships with others. People always say “You’re the celebrity shaman,” but when I hear that I just gag. I’m the people’s shaman. I’m not here to be your Gucci bag. I’m not here to be your next idol or your “guru”. Durek, who said he started seeing spirits at just five, then took workshop participants through a 20-minute exercise where he instructed the spirits of ‘negative ancestors’ to leave them, with some showing physical signs of ridding the spirits, such as bodily convulsions and muscle spasms. The shaman, who publicly declared his relationship on social media with Princess Martha Louise of Norway this month, said his role was to ‘observe life, connect people to their ancestors and observe what is needed to lift and shift people – we are the ambassadors of the spirit world.’

If you’ve shaman-ed to Gwyneth Paltrow, I’m sorry but you’re probably an elitist shaman. Gwyneth would never deign to speak to The People’s Shaman. She would only speak to the most A-list Shaman she could find. Again, I have to ask – if he claims to be the People’s Shaman, does he shaman for free to those of us who can’t afford a good shaman? Or is he only shamaning to paying customers? Hmmm.