Shaman Durek claims he’s not an elitist celebrity shaman, he’s the People’s Shaman

View this post on Instagram
Having a lovely time with my Goddess @princessmarthalouise at the wedding in #denmark🇩🇰 Super excited for our tour coming after this. To travel around different parts of #skandinavia is such a joy. We will come back and do the rest of tour to other places at a later date. So blessed up for sharing love with so many Lit🔥 powerful leaders of legacy who are fired up to make great strides and change on planet Earth. 🌿Tribe what are you Lit 🔥up about in your life right now?
A few weeks ago, we talked about Norwegian Princess Martha and how she had fallen in love with a sixth-generation shaman. Shaman Durek seems to be a shaman to the stars – his Instagram page is full of photos with celebrities, in addition to Princess Martha’s testimonials about Shaman Durek’s healing powers. Martha and Shaman Durek are on tour together – they’re doing joint speaking engagements in Europe, and I would imagine that the ticket price for those happenings are probably pretty pricey. But Shaman Durek wants us to know that he’s not a CELEBRITY shaman, or a shaman to celebrities only. No, he’s a shaman of the people. We know this because he spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail about it.
A shaman, who is dating Princess Martha Louise of Norway, led a workshop in London this weekend, where he drove out negative spirits from people’s bodies and minds. Shaman Durek, 44, from Los Angeles, who believes he is a bridge to the spiritual world, led a two-hour workshop at London’s Olympia during the Mind, Body and Spirit wellness festival.
Speaking to FEMAIL ahead of the workshop, the guru, who has worked with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, said that he’s not chasing a high profile, despite his relationship with the daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. Talking about his famous clients he said: ‘They are not celebrities to me they are just friends. My relationships with them aren’t any different to relationships with others. People always say “You’re the celebrity shaman,” but when I hear that I just gag. I’m the people’s shaman. I’m not here to be your Gucci bag. I’m not here to be your next idol or your “guru”.
Durek, who said he started seeing spirits at just five, then took workshop participants through a 20-minute exercise where he instructed the spirits of ‘negative ancestors’ to leave them, with some showing physical signs of ridding the spirits, such as bodily convulsions and muscle spasms. The shaman, who publicly declared his relationship on social media with Princess Martha Louise of Norway this month, said his role was to ‘observe life, connect people to their ancestors and observe what is needed to lift and shift people – we are the ambassadors of the spirit world.’
If you’ve shaman-ed to Gwyneth Paltrow, I’m sorry but you’re probably an elitist shaman. Gwyneth would never deign to speak to The People’s Shaman. She would only speak to the most A-list Shaman she could find. Again, I have to ask – if he claims to be the People’s Shaman, does he shaman for free to those of us who can’t afford a good shaman? Or is he only shamaning to paying customers? Hmmm.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
Well he’s selling something & people are buying. Just like the megachurch pastors. Doesn’t the word ‘shamen’ belong to native americans. There’s at least one episode of Murder She Wrote where the celebrity clairvoyant Did It.
Karen, I submitted my Father Brown comment before reading your murder she wrote comment. Yes, cozy murder mystery shows are rife with princesses/shamans/religious con people. 😂😂
Goodness he’s gross. I follow Bonnie Wright on ig and saw him accidentally commenting there. It was smth like “oh you are so busy, of course, you and me both know how hard it is to be so amazing and to spread blessings to people” . Bonnie didn’t answer to that . I just laughed out loud and felt a bit embarrassed for her to associate with this clown. Then I read about his scams more. Even his face seems off putting to me now.
Both the shaman and the princess are SO shady to me. I get a major cult vibe from them.
Why does their whole relationship feel like a Father Brown episode??
Ha! Love me some father Brown.
Trust me when I say a real shaman does not run around calling themself a shaman! In indigenous societies, a shaman is only called a shaman by others who witness and can vouch for their healing abilities. The more someone screams that they are a shaman, the less I believe. This dude is all EGO.