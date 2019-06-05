Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre’s Moroccan wedding covers British Vogue

Back in April, Idris Elba quietly married Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco. They’ve been together a few years, and they were engaged and everything, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. The surprise – to me, at least – was that Idris and Sabrina gave away the exclusive of their wedding photos to British Vogue. British Vogue published the first three images, which were absolutely gorgeous, and promised to devote space in the July issue to a full wedding editorial. Well, here it is – Idris and Sabrina got their own cover and it’s like a special-edition bridal issue. Zoe Kravitz took the July cover of the “regular” British Vogue, so maybe this is a supplemental issue or a newsstand issue. Idris is good friends with Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue these days. And so that’s one big reason why Idris invited him to the wedding and gave him this exclusive:

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba chose to marry in Morocco because the bride and groom’s families are from east and west Africa respectively, and so it seemed apt to meet in the middle. Their relationship has been defined by travel, but the couple, who stars on the special bridal cover, has found a home in each other. “We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” Elba told Enninful on his wedding morning. On a fateful night in 2017 in a Vancouver jazz bar, while Idris was filming The Mountain Between Us in the city, they locked eyes and it was “love at first sight”. “You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina,” he continued. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…” Their families instantly blended. “Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more,” added Elba. As one of the most-invited couples on earth, Elba and Dhowre attended another wedding of note. “That was an incredible experience,” he commented about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials in May of last year. “I was curating the music for that night, so it was a bit of pressure, but it was great. A vibe.”

[From British Vogue]

I love Idris, but even I cut my eyes at the “love at first sight” thing. I mean, it happens. People say it happens. People swear it’s happened to them. And maybe it does, I’m not second-guessing you or your friends or your parents or whatever. What I am second-guessing is a 46-year-old man with two divorces and a history of relationship messiness to suddenly declare that no, this woman who is 20 years younger is The One and it was love at first sight. Again, maybe it was. But… this is why we shouldn’t give J.Lo sh-t, you know? Women AND MEN can totally be this corny and “in love with love.”