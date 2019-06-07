Dr. Paul Nassif of Botched, 56, is engaged to a 27 year-old and wants kids



I know Paul Nassif, 56, from the first season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when he was married to castmember Adrienne Maloof, 57. He’s a plastic surgeon and they would show him at his office as did work on the other housewives, like Botox or lip injections. He used to bicker with Adrienne constantly, which was uncomfortable to watch, and they separated in 2012. He started doing the show Botched on E! In 2014, which is still running and is now what he’s known for. Anyway he’s engaged to a woman less than half his age and he wants kids with her. He has three teenage sons with Adrienne, Gavin 16, and twins Christian and Collin, 13. His 27 year-old wife could help him become a dad again soon. At least that’s the plan. Maybe she’s 35 though, it’s hard to tell.

Dr. Paul Nassif is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Pattakos, after the “Botched” doctor, 56, proposed to Pattakos, 27, on Saturday night during a romantic boat ride. “I went to my friend’s house, Lisa Mitchell, first,” Nassif told Page Six. “And we had it all surprised where I got in their Duffy boat and I went underneath the bridge where my friend Mitchell hung up a sign. But by the way, he put my photo up there. I didn’t ask him to! I just said, ‘Brittany, would you marry me?’ And I made a U-turn under the bridge. I asked her for a glass of wine. She goes, ‘Why are you turning so fast?’ By the way, the Duffy only goes 6 miles per hour. And I go, ‘Look!’ So she looks at the sign. She’s staring at it. And I’m looking at it. She goes — she doesn’t even read the words — she goes, ‘Why is your face up there?’ Basically like, ‘Where’s mine?’ And then she read the words and I was down on my knees and I give her the ring. And she still mentioned funny, you know, ‘Oh my God. How come your picture’s up there?’ That’s what she was focused on!” Nassif proposed with a “beautiful round diamond ring” and then the couple “went and had a party for [their] engagement with five couples.” “Terry [Dubrow] and Heather [Dubrow] were there plus my friends,” Nassif added. “It was just really beautiful.” He previously expressed an interest in starting a family with Pattakos, telling Daily Mail Australia in 2018 that it’s “in the cards.” “It’s all a progression,” he said. “First comes the dating, then the next part comes the second part of it, and then the whole goal with that would be a child. That’s always the goal. I am not close-minded at all to having more children.”

[From Page Six]

I hope he doesn’t get a prenup and she leaves him within a couple of years, without having kids with him. I know that sounds petty and people will yell that she’s an adult, but this whole situation creeps me out. Adrienne has a much-younger lover too. She was last linked with a guy named Jacob Bush, who is also in his late 20s! I once dated a guy 12 years younger than me, I was in my 40s he was in his early 30s, and it only lasted a few weeks. He was hot but that’s about it. Half your age plus 7 is the rule and both Paul and Adrienne’s lovers don’t pass that. It’s hard to tell with this one though, she’s probably at least 7-8 years older than that. Maybe they pick them young so they won’t argue with them constantly.

Here’s the romantic boat proposal. Look he got a big sign with HIS face on it which said “Brittany would you marry me?” His face, not a couple photo, not a photo of her. No wonder she got confused.

