Denzel Washington received his AFI Lifetime Achievement Award last night

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Last night, Denzel Washington received his AFI Life Achievement Award. Well deserved, and honestly, a bit too late. They’ve given some AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards out to people who haven’t done even half of what Denzel has done, but I guess that’s a conversation for another time. Anyway, I just enjoyed these photos of Denzel with his family – his wife Pauletta, his son Malcolm and daughter Katia were there, but I didn’t see John David – and I enjoyed seeing all of the people who came out to celebrate Denzel and his outstanding career.

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Spike was there! Spike is the Martin Scorsese to Denzel’s DeNiro.

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Paula Patton was there and I honestly didn’t even recognize her.

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Issa Rae looked like a princess!

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Chadwick Boseman still looks so thin, I hope this is all just for a role, but even then, it’s going to Christian Bale-esque extremes.

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Ava DuVernay looked amazing but I can’t figure out her coatdress.

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan, y’all.

2019 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Denzel Washington

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Denzel Washington received his AFI Lifetime Achievement Award last night”

  1. HK9 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 11:50 am

    It’s about time. It’s nice when someone is still alive to receive the award.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment