Nike is using curvy mannequins in their stores in London

NikeHeader
The average American woman currently wears between a size 16–18, yet a lot of designers continue to ignore this fact. There’s also the issue of how to display plus-size clothes in stores; the standard mannequin size is a two. Nike is the latest company to start using plus-size mannequins; as of Wednesday, they are now in its London flagship store:

Nike knows that most women aren’t a size 0 — and the company finally got the mannequins to prove it.

The activewear retailer unveiled a line-up of curvy mannequins at its new-and-improved London flagship store Wednesday as part of a special floor dedicated just to women.

NikeTown says its third level now features “a full range of athlete figures” with “multiple plus-sized and para-sport mannequins” for the first time in the store’s history.

[From People]

Kaiser mentioned that Nike is probably doing this ahead of Wimbledon, which starts July 1st. The timing allows them to draw attention to and celebrate the diversity of athletes and Nike customers. People notes that Nordstrom did the same last month, and that Old Navy brought back plus sizes to stores last year, along with mannequins to display the clothing. Target and David’s Bridal have also brought plus-size mannequins into their stores. In the case of David’s Bridal, the article notes, “This plus-size mannequin was an attempt to keep up with real American women, not just models — and it worked. In 2012, the company was valued at $1 billion.”

As someone who spent most of the last year of graduate school sitting and writing a dissertation, and who continues to spend most of her day on the computer, working, I shop almost exclusively in the plus-size departments of most stores, which are often hit-or-miss. Some have almost no clothing. Some have clothing that I can’t quite believe got someone’s “OK” to manufacture. I was pleasantly surprised when I walked through Kohl’s the other day and realized that there were mannequins in the women’s section that were being used to properly, clearly display some of the clothes. Most of my exercise clothes are Champion, but I might check out what Nike is offering. I think it’s also neat that they are displaying para-sport mannequins, too, though I can’t seem to find any pictures of them.

Photos credit: Tanya Compas and Ashley Stokes via Twitter, tweets below.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Nike is using curvy mannequins in their stores in London”

  1. ME says:
    June 7, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Didn’t the average size used to be a size 12? When did it change?

    Reply
  2. Nikki says:
    June 7, 2019 at 11:02 am

    I liked seeing this curvy mannequin! Larger people exercise and wear Nikes, and it’s great if these folks stop being invisible in marketing. Next maybe the company could lower the bustline an inch or 2 on a mannequin, to represent us older gals! :)

    Reply
  3. AryasMum says:
    June 7, 2019 at 11:23 am

    That top pic was taken at a very unfortunate angle. She appears to have a dangly piece at her crotch.

    Reply
  4. lobstah says:
    June 7, 2019 at 11:39 am

    I’m sorry if this is a stupid question, but how come men don’t have different-sized mannequins, too?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment