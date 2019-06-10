“Rachel Brosnahan wore a pale Dior to last night’s Tony Awards” links

Rachel Brosnahan wore Dior to the Tony Awards and I still can’t get over how her blonde hair makes her look like Evan Rachel Wood. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
She looks SO much like Evan Rachel Wood. They should play sisters in a movie.
She is stunningly beautiful.
She’s more striking with the darker hair. You can see her features better. I know blonde is her natural color but dark hair definitely suits her better IMO.
I’m tired of the washed out colors. It’s every bridesmaid dress. I feel bad that I look grey and terrible in all my friends wedding pictures. It’s just not a flattering tone on most.
I don’t care for her styling at all here.
This sounds really childish, but this dress makes it look like she’s got some amazing armpit hair.