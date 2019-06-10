“Rachel Brosnahan wore a pale Dior to last night’s Tony Awards” links
  • June 10, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rachel Brosnahan at arrivals for 73rd An...

Rachel Brosnahan wore Dior to the Tony Awards and I still can’t get over how her blonde hair makes her look like Evan Rachel Wood. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Photos of the Tony-nominated best actresses. [Go Fug Yourself]
Elizabeth Warren is winning Iowa! Oh, wait, we still have months to go. [Pajiba]
OMG, this poor cat! Still, I laughed. [Dlisted]
Keanu Reeves is doing a video game called Cyberpunk 2077. [LaineyGossip]
The tree Donald Trump & Emmanuel Macron planted has died. [Jezebel]
Elton John adores Taron Egerton. [Towleroad]
Frank Ocean covers Dazed, looks nice. [Just Jared]
Grandma Duggar has passed away. [Starcasm]

Rachel Brosnahan at arrivals for 73rd An...

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Rachel Brosnahan wore a pale Dior to last night’s Tony Awards” links”

  1. Pix says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    She looks SO much like Evan Rachel Wood. They should play sisters in a movie.

    Reply
  2. HeyThere! says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    She is stunningly beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    She’s more striking with the darker hair. You can see her features better. I know blonde is her natural color but dark hair definitely suits her better IMO.

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    I’m tired of the washed out colors. It’s every bridesmaid dress. I feel bad that I look grey and terrible in all my friends wedding pictures. It’s just not a flattering tone on most.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    I don’t care for her styling at all here.

    Reply
  6. Anya says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    This sounds really childish, but this dress makes it look like she’s got some amazing armpit hair.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment