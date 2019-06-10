“Rachel Brosnahan wore a pale Dior to last night’s Tony Awards” links

Rachel Brosnahan wore Dior to the Tony Awards and I still can’t get over how her blonde hair makes her look like Evan Rachel Wood. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

Photos of the Tony-nominated best actresses. [Go Fug Yourself]

Elizabeth Warren is winning Iowa! Oh, wait, we still have months to go. [Pajiba]

OMG, this poor cat! Still, I laughed. [Dlisted]

Keanu Reeves is doing a video game called Cyberpunk 2077. [LaineyGossip]

The tree Donald Trump & Emmanuel Macron planted has died. [Jezebel]

Elton John adores Taron Egerton. [Towleroad]

Frank Ocean covers Dazed, looks nice. [Just Jared]

Grandma Duggar has passed away. [Starcasm]