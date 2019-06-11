Selena Gomez wore a $10K Celine minidress at ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s premiere of The Dead Don’t Die, Jim Jarmush’s latest film about zombies. It’s like an art-house zombie film with dry hipster humor. So it should be fun. Selena Gomez actually came out for the premiere, which is surprising because Selena doesn’t come out for a lot of stuff these days. She’s been taking time away from the celebrity life to focus on her mental health and physical health. Selena wore this $16K Celine minidress, which is so billowy, it actually makes me wonder if she’s been hiding a secret pregnancy. I think it’s just a loose, billowy dress though, no secret pregnancies.
At some point, Chloe Sevigny stopped dressing like an avant-garde It Girl and just started dressing in really ugly sh-t. This is a terrible mullet dress.
Vanessa Hudgens in a Vera Wang dress. This is appropriately glam-goth for an art-house zombie movie.
How is it possible that I find Adam Driver so meh in photos, but when he’s on screen, in motion, I find him extremely sexy? It’s the weirdest thing. It’s his voice, for sure, but also…he’s just better in motion.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment