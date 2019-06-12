Duchess Meghan plans to come out for Wimbledon next month, maybe

Now that we’ve had a little reminder of just how much fun it is when the Duchess of Sussex makes a public appearance, people want more! Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair claimed that Meghan was going to “mirror” Kate’s maternity leave path and basically not do many events this summer, and then go back to full-time duties in the fall. But much like Kate did during her maternity leaves, Meghan will probably carve out some time for Wimbledon:

Gearing up for another outing! Duchess Meghan’s second post-baby public appearance will at Wimbledon, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “She’s very much looking forward to attending,” an insider tells Us of the Suits alum, 34. The annual sporting event is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, and is held each year at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. Wimbeldon kicks off with the qualifying rounds on Friday, June 28, and the main events commence on Monday, July 1, and continue through Sunday, July 14.

[From Us Weekly]

Last year, Meghan waited until the women’s final (the last weekend) to attend Wimbledon. Serena Williams got beaten by Angelique Kerber in the final, and throughout the fortnight, Serena kept getting questions about whether Meghan would show up to any of her matches. While Serena steps it into a higher gear for Wimbledon, I do wonder if Meghan should try to make it to one of Serena’s matches early on, you know? I’m not trying to be negative, and I want Serena to hold the Venus Rosewater Dish again this year, but I am legit worried that it might not happen, and that Serena might not even make it to the final. Also: it would be awesome to see Meghan step out to support some of the other WTA players too – Will & Kate rarely attend women’s matches (other than a few women’s finals), and the British public might love Meghan if she came out for Johanna Konta. The Aussies would love it she came out for (French Open champion!) Ash Barty too.

Also: plans are firming up regarding the “African trip” for the Sussexes in the fall. According to the Daily Mirror, Harry and Meghan will be traveling to Angola, but right now they’re just assessing the security situation there. And they want to bring Archie too.