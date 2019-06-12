Katy Perry & Taylor Swift have finally ended their years-long beef

A few weeks ago, people were buzzing about “the end” of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s years-long feud. I had heard it all before, and so I didn’t really buy that it was really the end. For what it’s worth, I think Katy has wanted to end the feud for years. She was the one who devoted a significant amount of time during her album promotion a few years ago to talking about how she forgives Taylor, etc. I think it was part of Katy’s whole peaceful, therapeutic, diplomatic vibe. Taylor stayed silent about it. But considering Taylor is running out of beef storylines these days, perhaps it was time for Taylor to really bury the hatchet too.
So… it seems like Taylor invited Katy over to her Manhattan apartment. The Snake Fam obsessively went over every detail in Katy’s photo (above) of a plate of cookies with the message “feels good [heart emoji] @taylorswift.” Taylor responded with a dozen heart emojis. The Snake Fam believes that the plate of cookies happened in Taylor’s kitchen, and it does look like it. I won’t believe it until I see Katy holding Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin Button though. Nah, I believe it. Cookies heal all, time heals all, and beefs fade over time, especially when your new brand is happy pastel rainbow barf.
Who can even remember how this beef even started? Oh, right, I remember. Katy and Taylor were friends back in the day, then they had a falling out over… back-up dancers. As in, some back-up dancers preferred to work on Katy’s tour rather than Taylor’s tour, and Taylor thought Katy had “stolen” her dancers (even though the dancers insisted that they just – gulp – liked Katy more). There was some theory about how John Mayer was involved too, considering he briefly had a thing with Taylor and then went on to full-on date Katy, but everyone always insisted that it was mainly about the back-up dancers. Taylor then devoted huge chunks of 1989 to her beef with Katy, and there was a solid year of Taylor performing her friendships with everyone to “prove” how popular she is, more popular than Katy. It was all pretty juvenile. I’m glad Taylor’s moved on.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram and Backgrid.
Ugh I’m so over this and it probably just begun. I’m annoyed that Taylor constantly needs other celebrity feuds/love to get people talking about her music. Her first single isn’t doing great, so is anyone surprised this is now rolling out? Katy needs the exposure too. It’s just so boring in the year of 2019.
Could be that Taylor is really happy right now and she wants to end all feuds. My friend is in love and really happy so she’s ending all her feuds.
This is so bizarre to me-that people have “fueds”. I could see not liking someone, i could see not wanting to actively work or hang out with someone. I can’t see being a grown ass adult and having fueds?? There are a lot of people i don’t like that i manage to get along just fine with. If you’re as big as these two are, and you’re actively fueding instead of getting together to work on charity or political issues…wth? This whole culture is so bizarre to me.
I don’t mind Taylor and I like Katy, but yes it seems interesting that they “made up” just when both of their lead singles underperformed. I do feel like there may have been some real meat to the back up dancer story—whatever they claimed, it’s hard to believe Taylor’s team would have wanted them to be able to drop out a month or so before she went on a tour just to work with Katy. But Taylor vastly over reacted to that mess and I think the beef, if anything, didn’t help Taylor or Katy in the long run.
“beefs fade over time, especially when your new brand is happy pastel rainbow barf. ”
hahahaha
Is that a new picture of Katy? If so, I’m so glad she doesn’t have that short blonde do anymore, she looks so much younger and fresher without it.
You know what? In the hellscape we all are living in, this gave me a tiny spot of happiness. I feel like with this feud both Taylor and Katy found slights where there weren’t really any. Like – both seemed to perceive certain things as being worse digs than what they were, and it all piled up.
Add into that Katy’s relationship with Brand falling apart, and both of them going through a few relationships and adding stress to their lives – I think it just got out of control. And I think that’s somewhat common among women during those ages. I know I had some major growing pains within friend groups over the years, and when you’re angry at someone it’s a lot easier to read negative intent out of pretty plain situations. It involves a lot of introspection and growth to fully realize what’s happening and move on from that. Was it juvenile? Yeah. Was it something super unexpected or something that never happens between friends/frienemies/ex friends? Not really.
I was never a huge Katy fan. I think she’s kind of a dumbass at times, but I also think she’d never been set up to be a genius with the way she was raised. I also think that her intentions are normally pretty good. Her last album was… awful. BUT I actually REALLY enjoyed her latest single. It was just a nice song. And I think her current hair looks really nice on her. I don’t know if it’s all a case of her being in a truly happy relationship and feeling content with her life, but she just seems to have gotten back a spark that had been kind of missing.
I also appreciate that both women are getting more involved in politics. I know celebrities aren’t the people we should be taking advice from, but if it DOES happen to expose younger girls to the appeal of making a difference and staying up to date with world events, I think that’s a wonderful thing.
Sure. Who doesn’t love some cookies? All is well with Joe Jonas/Mr Stark, too. That’s nice.
I think they planned this to get attention because people don’t give a crap about them anymore. If you don’t put out good music, next option is to stir up 10 year old gossip. They’re both way too old for these shenanigans. So embarrassing.
That picture of Katy Perry looks nothing like her.
She looks like Kaley Cuoco in that photo.
Together, they could do a lot politically.
I spy a little snake figure in the background.
How old are they?
Too late for anyone to care.
I’m just glad they made up in time to sign each others yearbooks.
Petty is as Petty does
Ugh, as they are two grown adults I get secondhand embarrassment just looking at the “peace at last” scribbled in frosting. Taylor’s 29 and Katy is over 30 right? That’s something I would do after I got in a fight with my bff in middle school.
Katy will be 35 in October. 35 years old. I can’t.
Yep, I began to suspect this yesterday with the Anniston/Sandler post and this confirms it – Gossip is dead.