Tim Allen was distraught at the idea of having a ‘black card’ & playing Spades

Here are some photos of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at last night’s premiere of Toy Story 4. They’ve been the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear for so many years. This new movie will also feature the voices of Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves (he’s everywhere!!), Jordan Peele (amazing), Timothy Dalton, Keegan Michael-Key and more. Every time one of these Toy Story movies comes out, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are put together for all of the promotion and interviews, which I totally understand – they are the faces of the animated franchise. The thing is, only one of them is a good guy. The other one is a dumpster fire of racism and Republican bullsh-t. Tim Allen is the kind of guy who thinks being a Republican is all about supporting lower taxes AND that Hollywood is “like Nazi Germany” AND that he has the right to drop the n-word whenever he feels like it, for comedy. All in all, Tim Allen is a douche bucket. Which is why this interview clip has gone viral:
Tom Hanks is so cool I tested his knowledge of black culture. pic.twitter.com/aGrJdD1Qjh
— The All-Mighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) June 11, 2019
Tim Allen’s face when the guy suggested he and Tom BOTH have a “black card.” WOW. Tim Allen literally wants to die at the thought of Tom Hanks sitting there and talking about Spades with an African-American entertainment blogger. Also: the reason the clip went viral isn’t just because Tim Allen is so visibly distraught at the idea of playing Spades (which he doesn’t know how to do), it’s because Tim Allen is a well-known Republican voter and racist.
Tim Allen is openly racist now and I love seeing him squirm here. https://t.co/yxeZXY0ozT
— jeremy bearimy (@crissles) June 11, 2019
tim allen at the thought of having a black card. pic.twitter.com/dLKbPguuIc
— jeremy bearimy (@crissles) June 11, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I loathe him so much and my 5 yo nephew wants me to take him to see toy story 4 and it bugs to give this lowlife any money.
I also loathe him. But Tom Hanks is ❤️ and the Toy Story movies are always a good time. It is a conundrum.
I will admit I like several films Tim Allen has starred in (actually, I love Galaxy Quest). However, I can’t recall anything he’s done where I thought “only he could have played that role” or “wow, what a performance “. I honestly feel he’s pretty generic as an actor and there are several that come to mind who’d be far more memorable in the roles he’s played. He must have great connections.
Tim, I wish you a lifetime of discomfort. May it take many forms.
The Santa Clause is still a December staple, and some of my fondest memories with my dad growing up is watching home improvement and trying to do the belch he does at the end of the intro.
It was a really hard pill to swallow when I realized he wasn’t the great man, I grew up thinking he was…
I don’t really see him squirming or “distraught”. He looks like a guy who has no fxcking clue what they’re talking about, just like me! I have never heard of Spades either. Is it like Hearts (which i also don’t really know how to play)? Card games aren’t big where I’m from. I don’t think i know anyone who knows how to play card games aside from slapjack and maybe euchre.
Kind of like hearts but is usually played as teams of 2. In spades you bid on how many tricks you think your hand can take (spades are trump cards) and if you play partners (unless there are 3 players – can’t really play with less than 3) what your team can take. So you want to take as many tricks as you can to make your bid and possibly make your opponents go under. With Hearts you want to avoid the hearts and queen of spades unless you think you can run them. It’s easier to teach Spades when you play it than to try and describe it. In college there was always a spades game going on in the dorm somewhere.
The state of Michigan also needs to stop using him for their tourism ad campaign. The ads make me cringe for several reasons but he’s the main one.
I follow some wonderful WOC on twitter who love that Tom Hanks has his black card. This is hysterical: https://twitter.com/tnwhiskeywoman/status/1138783547161042944?s=20
Ha! That’s so good.
I can’t speak to Tim Allen, but Tom Hanks clearly has an understanding and comfort level amongst our peeps. He grew up with kids in Oakland and he has at least one black grandchild. Poor Tim Allen, not only was he visibly uncomfortable, but he was kinda judgy too.
He’s not a good guy.
I kind of feel bad for Tom having to do press with him, but he’s a pro and I’m sure gets along with everyone.