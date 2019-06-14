Fifty Shades of Wales: Prince Charles was delighted at his masquerade ball

Few things delight me more than seeing Prince Charles crack himself up about geeky or silly things. If you watched the Charles at 70 documentary, you know that Charles cracks himself up constantly, and that he’s actually quite funny in a royal dad-humor sort of way, like when he’s yelling at farm animals or telling young, pretty local women to work harder at the makeshift gym he set up. Well, this week, Charles and Camilla hosted a reception for one of Charles’ patronages, the Elephant Family, which raises money to protect Asian elephants (who are on the brink of extinction). The charity was actually set up by Camilla’s beloved late brother Mark Shand, and Charles and Camilla have taken it over as co-presidents.
All of which to say… Charles and Camilla turned the whole Elephant Family Animal Ball into a masquerade ball, complete with “animal” masks. Somebody gave Prince Charles a panther mask and he was DELIGHTED with it. He posed his ass off with his mask. He was seen chuckling over his mask for hours. And because I now associate masquerade balls with those cheesy AF scenes in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, I declare this fundraiser to be Fifty Shades of Wales. *whip snap*
You can read more about the fundraiser/ball here at People. I always say that people need to learn to always give Camilla some liquor as soon as she arrives at an event. And now we know that people should just give Prince Charles a mask whenever he goes anywhere. Seriously, he’s SO happy with his mask. I love him, you guys.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Charles is having a gala time!
I can’t decide whether to chuckle or groan. I kind of love you for this, Rina.
In that one pic where he’s laughing, I swear he looks just like Harry. Guess he’s the dad after all. Adorable.
I hope they do a whale ball next.
You mean ’50 Shades of Whales’?
Exactly!!!! I was thinking: oh oh. Typo, forgot the H!
And that would have been PERFECT, a whale mask.
the whale was tremendous. sleek and smooth. his blow hole was quivering like the dial on jarad kushner’s lie detector test
Curse celebitchy for making me think Charles is kind of adorable. Goes against my philosophical opposition to hereditary monarchy.
Those pictures are hilarious. He really was having a fabulous time with the mask.
I love the panther masks but no whale mask?
Charles is very charming and adorable in a dorky way. I confess I like him a lot.
I do too. He seems to be living his best life right now and it shows. He was kicking it up at the garden parties and now this! Being a grand dad has agreed with him, and he just generally seems to be in the best of spirits these days.
Fun fact: those masks are designed by a famous Indian designer – Sabyasachi. You can see these on his instagram page!
Can I just say… I love your royal coverage and commentary. As an American living in the U.K. I think you have it spot on. The British need to chill the F out and enjoy the spectacle that is the royal dysfunctional family. God bless them.