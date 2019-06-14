Fifty Shades of Wales: Prince Charles was delighted at his masquerade ball

Few things delight me more than seeing Prince Charles crack himself up about geeky or silly things. If you watched the Charles at 70 documentary, you know that Charles cracks himself up constantly, and that he’s actually quite funny in a royal dad-humor sort of way, like when he’s yelling at farm animals or telling young, pretty local women to work harder at the makeshift gym he set up. Well, this week, Charles and Camilla hosted a reception for one of Charles’ patronages, the Elephant Family, which raises money to protect Asian elephants (who are on the brink of extinction). The charity was actually set up by Camilla’s beloved late brother Mark Shand, and Charles and Camilla have taken it over as co-presidents.

All of which to say… Charles and Camilla turned the whole Elephant Family Animal Ball into a masquerade ball, complete with “animal” masks. Somebody gave Prince Charles a panther mask and he was DELIGHTED with it. He posed his ass off with his mask. He was seen chuckling over his mask for hours. And because I now associate masquerade balls with those cheesy AF scenes in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, I declare this fundraiser to be Fifty Shades of Wales. *whip snap*

You can read more about the fundraiser/ball here at People. I always say that people need to learn to always give Camilla some liquor as soon as she arrives at an event. And now we know that people should just give Prince Charles a mask whenever he goes anywhere. Seriously, he’s SO happy with his mask. I love him, you guys.