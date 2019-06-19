Would you spend $4700 on Kris Jenner’s ugly, luxury massage chair? Yes.

I generally scoff at all of the Kardashian-Jenners’ various sponcons, featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or on their social media pages. Like, I couldn’t give a sh-t about appetite-suppressing lollipops or Nu Corsets or whatever tacky sh-t they’re selling. But that might be changing, because I find myself drawn in to Kris Jenner’s promotion of a $5000 massage chair. Is this sh-t still tacky? Yes. Is it ugly as hell? Also yes. But do I still wish this massage chair was sitting in my living room? Um, yes, I do.

Kris Jenner is living in the lap of luxury in her new massage chair. The Kardashian-Jenner momager, 63, was seen lounging in a high-end truMedic massage chair on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and had high praise for the machine. Much to the chagrin of daughter Kylie Jenner, Kris moved her $4,699 InstaShiatsu+ Massage Chair MC-2000 right behind Kylie’s desk in her Kylie Cosmetics office. “Mom, what are you doing in here?” Kylie asks Jenner in the episode, which Jenner shared a clip of on her Instagram (below). “I’m getting a massage!” she responds. “This is my new massage chair.” Despite Kylie’s reluctance at having the massive chair situated in her office, Kris squeals with delight as she gets her massage. The truMedic website bills the chair as a “relaxation experience” that uses airbag technology moving in waves to mimic real hand movements. It also reclines into zero-gravity position so users can “experience weightlessness and relieve pressure off the lower back.”

I’m lucky to not have consistent back problems – especially given the size of my boobs – but I’m at an age now where my idea of heaven would be sitting at home in my nice massage chair and watching some TV. I know that makes me sound uncool, I don’t care. I’m not cool. This massage chair is the bomb though. The only thing I don’t understand is why Kris put the chair in the Kylie Cosmetics office? Is that office IN Kris’s home still?