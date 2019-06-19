Shania Twain announces another two year Vegas residency

If you’re sad that you didn’t have a chance to see Celine Dion during her time in Vegas, this might cheer you up: Fellow Canadian Shania Twain is going to be heading this winter back to Vegas for a two-year residency. Twain spoke to ET about the show, which will begin December 6 at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater:
“This show is gonna be very sexy fashions [and a] party vibe,” Twain teased of her upcoming Let’s Go residency show.
Twain previously performed a show in Vegas called Shania: Still the One, which ended in 2014, and the singer explained that her old show and her upcoming residency are “worlds apart.”
Twain is going to be belting out some of her biggest hits, but also said she’s down to collaborate with other artists in the future, or even have them join her on stage. She added that the artists could be from “any genre.”
Shania also visited Good Morning America and talked to Robin Roberts about her residency. Robin asked Shana about a video of the Canadian women’s soccer team singing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” on their team bus, and Shania was deeply moved. They talked about her residency and Shain said it would have a party feel. Robin also asked Shania how she was after her Lyme disease diagnosis and she said that she’s doing better and is feeling positive.
I had forgotten that Shania had Lyme disease. (I’d also forgotten about her Trump debacle.) I’m so happy for her that she’s feeling well, especially since a residency is going to be physically demanding. Shania sounded excited about her next venture in both the ET and GMA pieces, and I hope that she (and her fans) have a great time. Maybe she’ll have some surprise guests; she told ET that she’s a fan of Drake and Ariana Grande, so perhaps one or both will end up stopping by.
photos credit: WENN
I’m no country fan but I love Shania. I just about died when the Backstreet Boys brought her up on stage at the show I went to in Vegas this February.
Oh I used to love Shania back in the day. This seems like it will be a fun show. Maybe this will finally get me to Vegas, lol.
Not sure if you’re the type to cancel people, but she seems pretty heavily right wing – she’s supported the Drumpf. And it was in 2018 – not even right at the start of the shitshow.
This quote is actually hilarious:
“I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest”
nooooooo don’t tell me that lol. Maybe she’ll have a change of heart?
The “honest” thing though doesn’t surprise me, that was the excuse millions gave for why they voted for him – including my MIL (who said he was more “down to earth” and “real” than Hillary. Golden toilet and all.)
Good for her. Sounds like fun. Glad she’s still doing her thing.
But I didn’t recognize her initially! Guess I haven’t seen pictures of her in a while. Seems like she’s had some work done? Or fillers? Both?
She has def had some work done, and I also think she has just gained some weight and is not as thin as she was 20 years ago (not saying she is heavy by any means, just not as thin.) I think that makes a difference in her face.