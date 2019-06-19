Gaten Matarazzo’s supernatural prank show for Netflix sounds awful
  • June 19, 2019

  • By Quimby
  • Photos

wenn35718105
Gaten Matarazzo, 16, best known as Dustin on Stranger Things, is hosting and producing a prank show for Netflix. The show’s announcement was met with understandable backlash, given the premise. People will be told they’re starting a new job, only to be pranked for the cameras. In response to the criticism, Netflix has issued a statement defending themselves and claiming that it was only a one-day job for participants. Metro has more:

Gaten Matarazzo… acts as host and executive producer on the eight-episode series set to launch on Netflix later this year.

Following the show’s announcement last week, many criticised the series for potentially having a harmful effect on those looking for work.

A Netflix press release, describing the show, reads: ‘Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they’re starting their first day at a new job.

‘It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.’

In a statement issued to Metro.co.uk following the backlash, a Netflix spokesperson said: ‘The pranks in Prank Encounters are spooky, supernatural, and over the top, and everyone had a great time.

‘All participants came in with the expectation this was a one-day, hourly gig and everyone got paid for their time.’

[From Metro]

I’m not a fan of intentionally embarrassing and/or shaming people, especially for entertainment purposes. Beyond that, I’m a bit confused by the premise: According to the press release, people believed that they were starting a new job. That suggests that these people believed that they were going to continue in the job for the foreseeable future. But…it was only for one day? And they knew this, also according to Netflix. And then…they were frightened thanks to pranks that the audience is going to find funny. Eh. If I want to watch a show related to the supernatural, I’ll watch Ghost Hunters or something similar, and if I want to laugh, I’ll rewatch a comedy special. Maybe the pranks are more goofy than terrifying, but still, what’s the point of telling people they’re starting a new job, only to prank and scare them?

ZB6769_335275_0130

photos credit: WENN and Avalon.red

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Gaten Matarazzo’s supernatural prank show for Netflix sounds awful”

  1. Eliza says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:23 am

    Eh the carbonara magic show already does this. It’s always someone’s new at a job and something goes missing or comes to life. It’s really a one time job, they still get paid, and tv time (if they sign waiver). They just advertised the premise poorly.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment