Lily James in Burberry at the ‘Yesterday’ London premiere: cute or tragic?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Yesterday, the latest film written by Richard Curtis. I thought Curtis directed it too, but he’s only credited as screenwriter and producer. Danny Boyle directed this, which is… interesting. Yesterday is about a guy (played by Himesh Patel) who is a down-on-his-luck singer/cover artist and something magical happens and the Beatles never existed and so he takes credit for all of the Beatles songs he remembers and he ends up becoming the biggest musical act in the world. It’s a great statement about music today and the legacy of the Beatles actually – you could drop any and all of their hits right now and those songs would still be major. Honestly, when I saw the trailer for Yesterday, I was mostly astonished that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Yoko Ono would all allow the film to use these songs. That’s what I kept thinking about. But here’s the trailer:
I mean, I got goosebumps, but that’s the power of those Beatles songs. Anyway, as for the premiere… as you can see, the stars are Himesh, Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. Lily wore this absolutely awful Burberry dress, yikes.
Kate McKinnon wore Akris. Boring.
Here’s Himesh Patel, who plays the guy who remembers all of the Beatles songs. He’s a cutie, right?
I guess I like that Ed Sheeran dressed up?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Is she auditioning to be the next Iron Man with that thing in her chest?
I think Kate’s look would be better if her brows were a shade or so darker – and or her eye makeup was a hint less dark. Her dress is fine, but it’s not the most flattering, and it’s ‘safe’.
I really do not like Lily’s look. Ouf, it’s a lot going on in one dress.
Ed looks better than I’d expect from him – he isn’t the most fashionable guy – I find him kind of frumpy/sloppy most of the time. Which is silly because he looks good in a suit. He could be wearing some relaxed blazer type jackets instead of just t-shirts and he’d look way better.
Well hello Himish Patel.
Ooooooooo, indeedy yes. He’s very easy on the eye. Mm-mm.
The first thing that came to mind was Jennifer Anniston’s character in Office Space… the chain restaurant uniform, and its “Flair” requirements.
Lily is so cute but that dress is a mess. I wonder why she’s not in the Downton Abbey movie?
Lily is a beautiful woman and it takes work to make her look that bad.
Why does Ricardo Tisci get all these chances to just ruin fashion houses?
I have seen the previews for this for the last 4 months at the movies. It looks really cute & can’t wait to see it.
Whoa. She should have stayed home in that tragedy of a nightgown.
I actually like Lily’s dress. I think her look could have been styled better though.
Kate, I LOVE, but the dress is boring.
Himesh’s suit is really well cut but what is with running shoes and suits?! For him and Ed Sheeran, it doesn’t work quite right. Maybe it’s the specific shoes they’re wearing? I’m not sure.
And the movie looks so good. I cannot wait to see it. Love the Beatles.
And Danny Boyle was on Graham Norton and explained how he got permission for the music, first from Sony, and then from the two surviving Beatles and the widows of George and John.
You realize George Harrison was in The Beatles too I hope…
I think it was written as Starr, McCarthy and Ono being the most protective of the catalog and extremely selective in how their music would be used.
George is deceased. The director gave an interview that he contacted the surviving Beatles (Ringo and Paul) and the widows (like Yoko) and received their “blessing” along with a “lovely note” from Ringo.
Looking forward to the movie.
“That’s the power of those Beatles sing.” Truth. I’ve been listening to the Beatles since they began dominating the top 40 way back in the 60s and they never get old. I got old but the songs “remain the same” to quote another classic.
Going to see Paul McCartney in Vegas next week – he NEVER disappoints. I always try to see him when he tours, because, well, he’s not a spring chicken. And he’s a freaking living Beatle.