Lily James in Burberry at the ‘Yesterday’ London premiere: cute or tragic?

UK Premiere of Yesterday

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Yesterday, the latest film written by Richard Curtis. I thought Curtis directed it too, but he’s only credited as screenwriter and producer. Danny Boyle directed this, which is… interesting. Yesterday is about a guy (played by Himesh Patel) who is a down-on-his-luck singer/cover artist and something magical happens and the Beatles never existed and so he takes credit for all of the Beatles songs he remembers and he ends up becoming the biggest musical act in the world. It’s a great statement about music today and the legacy of the Beatles actually – you could drop any and all of their hits right now and those songs would still be major. Honestly, when I saw the trailer for Yesterday, I was mostly astonished that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Yoko Ono would all allow the film to use these songs. That’s what I kept thinking about. But here’s the trailer:

I mean, I got goosebumps, but that’s the power of those Beatles songs. Anyway, as for the premiere… as you can see, the stars are Himesh, Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon. Lily wore this absolutely awful Burberry dress, yikes.

The UK Premiere of 'Yesterday' held at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square

UK Premiere of Yesterday

Kate McKinnon wore Akris. Boring.

UK Premiere of Yesterday

Here’s Himesh Patel, who plays the guy who remembers all of the Beatles songs. He’s a cutie, right?

UK Premiere of Yesterday

I guess I like that Ed Sheeran dressed up?

UK Premiere of Yesterday

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Lily James in Burberry at the ‘Yesterday’ London premiere: cute or tragic?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:29 am

    Is she auditioning to be the next Iron Man with that thing in her chest?

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:31 am

    I think Kate’s look would be better if her brows were a shade or so darker – and or her eye makeup was a hint less dark. Her dress is fine, but it’s not the most flattering, and it’s ‘safe’.

    I really do not like Lily’s look. Ouf, it’s a lot going on in one dress.

    Ed looks better than I’d expect from him – he isn’t the most fashionable guy – I find him kind of frumpy/sloppy most of the time. Which is silly because he looks good in a suit. He could be wearing some relaxed blazer type jackets instead of just t-shirts and he’d look way better.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Well hello Himish Patel.

    Reply
  4. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:33 am

    The first thing that came to mind was Jennifer Anniston’s character in Office Space… the chain restaurant uniform, and its “Flair” requirements.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Lily is so cute but that dress is a mess. I wonder why she’s not in the Downton Abbey movie?

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      June 19, 2019 at 10:38 am

      Lily is a beautiful woman and it takes work to make her look that bad.

      Why does Ricardo Tisci get all these chances to just ruin fashion houses?

      Reply
  6. Renee says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:33 am

    I have seen the previews for this for the last 4 months at the movies. It looks really cute & can’t wait to see it.

    Reply
  7. jules says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Whoa. She should have stayed home in that tragedy of a nightgown.

    Reply
  8. deezee says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:36 am

    I actually like Lily’s dress. I think her look could have been styled better though.
    Kate, I LOVE, but the dress is boring.
    Himesh’s suit is really well cut but what is with running shoes and suits?! For him and Ed Sheeran, it doesn’t work quite right. Maybe it’s the specific shoes they’re wearing? I’m not sure.

    And the movie looks so good. I cannot wait to see it. Love the Beatles.

    And Danny Boyle was on Graham Norton and explained how he got permission for the music, first from Sony, and then from the two surviving Beatles and the widows of George and John.

    Reply
  9. Ersatz says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:39 am

    You realize George Harrison was in The Beatles too I hope…

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      June 19, 2019 at 10:42 am

      I think it was written as Starr, McCarthy and Ono being the most protective of the catalog and extremely selective in how their music would be used.

      Reply
    • HMC says:
      June 19, 2019 at 10:45 am

      George is deceased. The director gave an interview that he contacted the surviving Beatles (Ringo and Paul) and the widows (like Yoko) and received their “blessing” along with a “lovely note” from Ringo.

      Reply
  10. NeoCleo says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Looking forward to the movie.

    “That’s the power of those Beatles sing.” Truth. I’ve been listening to the Beatles since they began dominating the top 40 way back in the 60s and they never get old. I got old but the songs “remain the same” to quote another classic.

    Reply
  11. vegasschmegas says:
    June 19, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Going to see Paul McCartney in Vegas next week – he NEVER disappoints. I always try to see him when he tours, because, well, he’s not a spring chicken. And he’s a freaking living Beatle.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment